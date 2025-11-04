CME Group October Volume Hits New Record of 26.3 Million Contracts, Up 8% Year Over Year

  • Metals ADV increased 165% with records in Micro Gold, Micro Silver, 1-Ounce Gold futures and Gold options
  • Cryptocurrency ADV grew 226%, driven by Micro Ether futures
  • Record monthly ADV reached in soybean futures and options

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its highest October average daily volume (ADV) on record at 26.3 million contracts, an increase of 8% year-over-year. The company's previous October ADV record was set in 2023 with 25.2 million contracts. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https:cmegroupinc.gcs-web.commonthly-volume.

October 2025 ADV across asset classes includes:

Additional October 2025 product highlights compared to October 2024:

  • Interest Rate ADV
    • 30 Day Fed Funds futures ADV increased 49% to 572,000 contracts
  • Equity Index ADV increased 28%
    • Micro E-mini Nasdaq 100 futures ADV increased 37% to 1.7 million contracts
    • Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 37% to 1.2 million contracts
  • Energy ADV increased 1%
    • Henry Hub Natural Gas options ADV increased 31% to 317,000 contracts
  • Agricultural ADV increased 5%
    • Record Soybean futures ADV of 400,000 contracts
    • Record Soybean options ADV of 138,000 contracts
  • Metals ADV increased 165%
    • Record Micro Gold futures ADV of 704,000 contracts
    • Record Gold options ADV of 156,000 contracts
    • Record Micro Silver futures ADV of 96,000 contracts
    • Record 1-Ounce Gold futures ADV of 80,000 contracts
  • Cryptocurrency ADV increased 226%
    • Micro Ether futures ADV increased 583% to 222,000 contracts
    • Micro Bitcoin futures ADV increased 60% to 80,000 contracts
    • Ether futures ADV increased 357% to 24,000 contracts
  • Micro Products ADV
    • Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 3.1 million contracts represented 41% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 2.2% of overall Energy ADV
  • International ADV increased 13% to 8.2 million contracts, with EMEA ADV up 9% to 5.9 million contracts, APAC ADV up 29% to 2 million contracts and Latin America ADV up 22% to 164,000 contracts
  • BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 24% to a record $392 billion
  • Customer average collateral balances to meet performance bond requirements for rolling 3-months ending September 2025 were $135 billion for cash collateral and $156.2 billion for non-cash collateral

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchange, cryptocurrenciesenergyagricultural products and metals.  The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform.  In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. 

