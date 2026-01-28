CME Group Named as First-Ever Chicago White Sox Jersey Patch Sponsor

Iconic Chicago Institutions Team Up for Multiyear Agreement Reaching Global Audiences

The Chicago White Sox today announced a multiyear agreement establishing CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, as the team's inaugural jersey patch sponsor and Official Global Exchange Partner.

Under the terms of the deal, the CME Group logo will be featured on the home, road and alternate jerseys, including the MLB Nike City Connect uniform, for all Spring Training, regular and postseason games.

In addition to the jersey patch, CME Group receives prominent fixed signage behind home plate during home games at Rate Field, as well as other promotional opportunities.

"Partnering with a team known for grit, achievement and perseverance is a natural fit with the CME Group brand, and we are pleased to become the first jersey-patch sponsor of the Chicago White Sox," said CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy. "In our own ways, both of our organizations are strong contributors to the greater Chicago community. Yet our reach goes well beyond the city we share, appealing to key constituents around the world. The White Sox are reaching younger, broader and increasingly global audiences, as evidenced by the league's record revenue and increasing viewership. CME Group is similarly expanding into new markets and client segments, particularly in retail. Together, we'll deliver a compelling experience that appeals to our current and prospective clients while elevating both brands."

"Throughout this process, we understood the importance and significance of joining forces with a Chicago-based partner whose brand we would literally be sporting every day," said Brooks Boyer, White Sox chief revenue and marketing officer. "The White Sox uniform designs represent so much to our organization, our fans and Chicago, and a bold partnership with CME Group—a Chicago-born company with a global footprint—was a perfect fit. Our organizations share a mentality that is built on ambition, pride and a strong work ethic, and this jersey patch is more than branding; it reinforces the power of Chicago both here at home and around the world."

On the home pinstripes uniform, the blue logo will be set against a white background and black border with CME in black lettering. The road grays will have the blue logo on a matching gray background with CME in black lettering. The MLB Nike City Connect and alternate black jerseys will feature the blue logo on a black background with CME in white lettering.

The team will debut the uniform when Cactus League play begins on Friday, February 20 when the White Sox take on the Chicago Cubs at 2:05 p.m. CT. The team will wear it for the first time in the 2026 regular season during the opener in Milwaukee on Thursday, March 26 at 1:10 p.m. CT and again for the home opener against Toronto on Thursday, April 2 at 3:10 p.m. CT at Rate Field.

For the latest information about the White Sox, visit whitesox.com/cme.

© 2026 Chicago White Sox

About CME Group
As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangecryptocurrencies, energyagricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. 

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G 

