Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-02 and Continues to Confirm Zones of Copper Rich VMS Mineralization at the Wedge Project Drill Program

Nine Mile Metals LTD. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce that the 2nd drill hole in its Wedge Western Extension Drill Program (DDH-WD-25-02) has been completed and is in progress on its 3RD hole (DDH-WD-25-02B).

  • DDH WD-25-02 was collared on the same drill pad as WD-25-01 and drilled at an azimuth of 310 degrees and a dip of -50 degrees to intersect the first plate approximately 50 meters west of Hole WD-25-01, increasing the mineralized zone along strike, to the west. (Figure 3). The hole completed at 203m at depth.
  • DDH WD-25-02 was successful, intersecting massive copper bearing sulphides (VMS — Cu-Pb-Zn-Ag-Au).
  • Massive copper bearing sulphides (VMS — Cu-Pb-Zn-Ag-Au) were found associated with the contact breccia at 139m depth with a second zone of massive copper bearing sulphides (VMS — Cu-Pb-Zn-Ag-Au) intersected at 155 meters, having an approximate true width of 20 meters.
  • The sulphide mineralogy in WD-25-02 is readily visible, especially the massive copper mineralization, as shown in Figures 1 & 2. Chalcopyrite (CuFeS2) occurs as masses, streaks and blebs while more local Pb-Zn mineralization is well banded with sphalerite (Zn) the dominant sulphide. Local bornite (Cu5FeS4) and Covellite (CuS) is visibly present, the bornite displays its characteristic "Purple Peacock Copper Bloom" and Covellite its "Blue Copper", as seen in Figure 1.
  • All drill core has been measured, logged, photographed, marked and cut for sampling at the company's warehouse in Bathurst, New Brunswick. A quick XRF analysis was also completed for sulphide confirmation - filtering and width identification in definition for sampling core for Actlabs Analysis. A total of 55 sections have been identified for Base and Precious Metals analysis, including Antimony, for Actlabs, Fredericton, New Brunswick.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/276702_nine%20mile%20figure%201_550.jpg

FIGURE 1: Visible Massive Copper Mineralization from Zone 1 & 2 (including Covellite (CuS) & Bornite (Cu5FeS4 ).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/276702_nine%20mile%20figure%201.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/276702_578ddd37b42d9a3c_005.jpg

FIGURE 2: Visible Massive Copper Mineralization

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/276702_578ddd37b42d9a3c_005full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/276702_578ddd37b42d9a3c_006.jpg

FIGURE 3: Modeled Plates and Drill Holes WD-25-01 and WD-25-02

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/276702_578ddd37b42d9a3c_006full.jpg

Gary Lohman, VP Exploration, Director, stated, "We are pleased with our technical preparation of this drill program and quality of our Lens targeting. The western extension of this deposit is robust and copper rich. Very positive to confirm the thickness of this plate intersection as we stepped approximately 50m west of DDH-WD-25-01. Our data modelling suggests a 3rd potential Zone of mineralization which Mike Dufresne of Apex Geoscience is modeling and designing (2) potential Drill holes to test that prospective Zone from the western flank area, thus avoiding a sheer zone from the south. We look forward to moving to the Northwest area of this extension program."

Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA, CEO & Director, stated, "Once again, we have intersected quality mineralization at the desired Target Plates at DDH-25-02, as designed and set out by our Technical Team. The visible mineralization and copper rich sulphides is just spectacular. The presence of Bornite and Covellite is a strong indicator of the quality of this deposit. This western flank area is being confirmed as a rich Copper Lens, one hole at a time. We are on track to increase the Wedge Mine's mineralized footprint to the west and at depth. The next drill hole in our campaign is DDH-WD-25-02B, which is underway and we look forward to sharing our next summary update shortly."

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its four VMS Projects: Wedge VMS Project, Nine Mile Brook VMS Project, California Lake VMS Project, and the Canoe Landing Lake (East - West) VMS Project. The Company is focused on Critical Minerals Exploration (CME), positioning for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge with Gold.

