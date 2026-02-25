CME Group Global Head of Commodities to Present at 2026 Raymond James Annual Institutional Investors Conference

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that Derek Sammann, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Commodities, will present at the 47th annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 9:15 a.m. (Eastern Time).

The presentation will be available for livestreaming via CME Group's Investor Relations website. Please allow extra time prior to the presentation to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the online broadcast. An audio webcast will be available for replay at the same address approximately 24 hours following the conclusion of the conference.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchange, cryptocurrenciesenergyagricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. 

