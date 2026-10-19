CME Group Expands Dairy Business with New European Futures and Options

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced plans to launch new European dairy futures and options contracts before the end of 2026, pending all regulatory reviews.

 The company will introduce new futures and options contracts for European Skimmed Milk Powder, European Butter, European Whey Powder and European Liquid Milk as a first step toward regional expansion following an agreement with the European Energy Exchange earlier this year.

These products will position CME Group to expand on recent record activity within the Dairy complex, including reaching record monthly open interest of an average 420,922 contracts a day in September, a 42% increase year over year, and an all-time daily open interest record of 461,493 contracts on September 29.

"We've long served the dairy community across the U.S., and now we're bringing that same commitment to Europe," said John Ricci, Global Head of Agricultural Products at CME Group. "By offering futures and options, we're giving participants a more complete toolkit to deploy capital efficiently and manage regional price risk - all on a single platform alongside our U.S. complex."

The new contracts will be financially settled and will initially track EEX indices before transitioning to CME Group indices. They will be listed on and subject to the rules of CME.

CME Group and EEX are also working to transition the EEX Weekly European Cheese Indices and the Pan European Butter Index to CME Group for continued benefit to the industry.

For more information on CME Group's dairy products, please visit here

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangecryptocurrencies, energyagricultural products and metals.  The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform.  In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. 

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc.  NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc.  COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

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SOURCE CME Group

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