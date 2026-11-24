CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that more than 100 dairy contracts of its new European dairy contracts exchanged hands in the first day of trading.
CME Group launched contracts for European Butter, European Skimmed Milk Powder, European Whey Powder and European Liquid Milk on November 23, signifying the first step in regional expansion following its agreement with the European Energy Exchange from earlier this year. A total of 126 contracts traded of European Butter and European Skimmed Milk Powder futures and open interest reached 60 across the two contracts.
"The launch of our European Dairy contracts is a significant milestone in bringing our U.S. dairy franchise to a global audience," said John Ricci, Managing Director and Global Head of Agricultural Products. "The first trades of our European Butter and European Skimmed Milk Powder futures highlight the need for participants across Europe to have the tools to manage regional price risk on a single platform."
CME Group's dairy complex reached a monthly volume record for futures and options with 11,611 contracts in October. In addition, dairy futures and options reached a record open interest on November 3, 2026, with 511,090 contracts.
European Dairy futures and options are tracking EEX indices before transitioning to CME Group benchmarks. They are listed on and subject to the rules of CME. For more information on these products, please visit here.
As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.
CME Groupe Rd, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
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SOURCE CME Group