CME Group Announces First Trades of Options on Solana and XRP Futures

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, announced its new options on Solana (SOL) and XRP futures suite are now available for trading. Clients will now have the ability to trade options on SOL, Micro SOL, XRP, and Micro XRP futures, with daily, monthly and quarterly expiries available.
The first trade for options on XRP futures took place on Sunday, October 12 and was executed between Wintermute and Superstate. The first trade for options on SOL futures took place on Monday, October 13 and was executed between Cumberland DRW and Galaxy.
"As the crypto market continues to mature, market participants increasingly are looking to manage their exposure and pursue new opportunities across a wider range of crypto instruments," said Giovanni Vicioso, Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products at CME Group. "With the deep liquidity we've built in our Solana and XRP futures markets, these new options provide traders with additional tools to further enhance their growing cryptocurrency investment and hedging strategies. We are pleased with the early support we've seen from a wide range of clients for these new contracts."
"Wintermute is proud to execute the first block trade in CME Group's XRP options with Superstate," said Ethan Ren, Head of Options at Wintermute Group. "The launch marks an important extension of listed crypto derivatives beyond BTC and ETH, reflecting growing sophistication in how market participants manage exposure. We see this as a positive signal for the continued evolution and depth of crypto options markets."
"We're pleased to have participated in the first CME Group XRP options block trade alongside Wintermute," said Saahith Pochiraju, Portfolio Manager at Superstate. "The launch of options on XRP futures expands the instruments available to manage and hedge digital asset exposure within strategies like our Superstate Crypto Carry fund. This development reflects growing institutional depth in crypto derivatives, and we're glad to support CME Group's ongoing efforts to broaden liquidity and market access."
"Cumberland is thrilled to facilitate the first block trade for options on SOL futures, which highlights the strong and growing demand for more ways to trade digital assets," said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. "Institutional participants are clearly seeking greater choice and depth in crypto markets — a trend that will continue to drive innovation across the ecosystem."
"We're proud to facilitate the first block trade on CME Group's SOL options, expanding institutional access to one of the fastest growing blockchain ecosystems," said Jason Urban, Global Head of Trading at Galaxy. "The addition of SOL and XRP options marks another important step in the evolution of regulated crypto derivatives, deepening liquidity and broadening the tools available to market participants."
For more information on these products, please visit www.cmegroup.com/cryptooptions.
As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.
CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
CME-G
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cme-group-announces-first-trades-of-options-on-solana-and-xrp-futures-302583854.html
SOURCE CME Group