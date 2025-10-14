CME Group Announces First Trades of Options on Solana and XRP Futures

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, announced its new options on Solana (SOL) and XRP futures suite are now available for trading. Clients will now have the ability to trade options on SOL, Micro SOL, XRP, and Micro XRP futures, with daily, monthly and quarterly expiries available.

The first trade for options on XRP futures took place on Sunday, October 12 and was executed between Wintermute and Superstate. The first trade for options on SOL futures took place on Monday, October 13 and was executed between Cumberland DRW and Galaxy.

"As the crypto market continues to mature, market participants increasingly are looking to manage their exposure and pursue new opportunities across a wider range of crypto instruments," said Giovanni Vicioso, Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products at CME Group. "With the deep liquidity we've built in our Solana and XRP futures markets, these new options provide traders with additional tools to further enhance their growing cryptocurrency investment and hedging strategies. We are pleased with the early support we've seen from a wide range of clients for these new contracts."

"Wintermute is proud to execute the first block trade in CME Group's XRP options with Superstate," said Ethan Ren, Head of Options at Wintermute Group. "The launch marks an important extension of listed crypto derivatives beyond BTC and ETH, reflecting growing sophistication in how market participants manage exposure. We see this as a positive signal for the continued evolution and depth of crypto options markets."

"We're pleased to have participated in the first CME Group XRP options block trade alongside Wintermute," said Saahith Pochiraju, Portfolio Manager at Superstate. "The launch of options on XRP futures expands the instruments available to manage and hedge digital asset exposure within strategies like our Superstate Crypto Carry fund. This development reflects growing institutional depth in crypto derivatives, and we're glad to support CME Group's ongoing efforts to broaden liquidity and market access."

"Cumberland is thrilled to facilitate the first block trade for options on SOL futures, which highlights the strong and growing demand for more ways to trade digital assets," said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. "Institutional participants are clearly seeking greater choice and depth in crypto markets — a trend that will continue to drive innovation across the ecosystem."

"We're proud to facilitate the first block trade on CME Group's SOL options, expanding institutional access to one of the fastest growing blockchain ecosystems," said Jason Urban, Global Head of Trading at Galaxy. "The addition of SOL and XRP options marks another important step in the evolution of regulated crypto derivatives, deepening liquidity and broadening the tools available to market participants."

For more information on these products, please visit www.cmegroup.com/cryptooptions.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangecryptocurrencies, energyagricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. 

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

CME-G

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cme-group-announces-first-trades-of-options-on-solana-and-xrp-futures-302583854.html

SOURCE CME Group

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

CME GroupCMENASDAQ:CMEFintech Investing
CME
The Conversation (0)
Nine Mile Metals

Nine Mile Metals Closes Oversubscribed Non Flow Through Private Placement

NINE MILE METALS LTD (CSE: NINE) (OTCQB: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") has closed the oversubscribed non-flow-through private placement financing. The company issued 12,142,174 units at a price of 1.5 cents per unit for proceeds of $182,132. The company's flow-through private... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals

Nine Mile Metals Maintains Nine Mile Brook Project Option with Third Anniversary Payment

NINE MILE METALS LTD (CSE: NINE) (OTCQB: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") announces that it has proceeded with its third anniversary payment under its option to Purchase the remaining 50% of the Nine Mile Brook Project, dated November 28th, 2021, (the "Option Agreement") with... Keep Reading...
Alto Ingredients, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Alto Ingredients, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

ALTO Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) a producer and distributor of renewable fuel and essential ingredients and the largest producer of specialty alcohols in the U.S., reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the first quarter of 2024, gross loss improved by $0.8... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals (CSE:NINE)

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Lab High-Grade Results up to 19.0% Copper and 40.00% + (Lead-Zinc), 142 g/t Silver & 2.78 g/t Gold at Historic Wedge Mine, Bathurst, New Brunswick

Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals Ltd

Nine Mile Brook Drill Program Update – Identifies VMS System at “Islands Target Area”

NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE, OTCQB: VMSXF, FSE: KQ9) (the “Company” or “Nine Mile”), is pleased to announce that it has completed the first half of the Nine Mile Brook Drill Program II completing 14 holes representing 3,059 meters (Figure 1, Table 1). The initial holes tested numerous... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Empire Metals Limited - MRE Confirms World Dominant Titanium Discovery

Silver Hammer Announces Receipt of Updated and Revised Drill Permit for Upcoming Silverton Project Exploration Program in Nevada

Transition Metals Identifies Four New Polymetallic Showings at Pike Warden, Yukon, Including Samples Returning >10,000 ppm Silver and 3.4% Molybdenum

Empire Metals Limited - Conference Presentations & Attendance

Related News

lithium investing

GM Takes US$1.6 Billion Hit on EV Realignment as US Policy Shift Clouds Market Outlook

uranium investing

IsoEnergy Expands Into Australia with Toro Energy Takeover

Copper Investing

Empire Metals Limited - MRE Confirms World Dominant Titanium Discovery

Silver Investing

Silver Hammer Announces Receipt of Updated and Revised Drill Permit for Upcoming Silverton Project Exploration Program in Nevada

silver investing

Transition Metals Identifies Four New Polymetallic Showings at Pike Warden, Yukon, Including Samples Returning >10,000 ppm Silver and 3.4% Molybdenum

Copper Investing

Empire Metals Limited - Conference Presentations & Attendance

Battery Metals Investing

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Announces Closing of Mineral Lode Claims Acquisition