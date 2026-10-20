CME Group Announces First Trade for Bitcoin Cash and Uniswap Futures

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that FalconX and GSR have executed the first block trade in its new Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Uniswap (UNI) futures.

"With trading now underway in our Bitcoin Cash and Uniswap futures, we are providing clients with more versatility to manage cryptocurrency risk and exposure through our robust 24/7 marketplace," said Giovanni Vicioso, Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products at CME Group. "As institutional demand for digital assets continues to grow, we are pleased that investors are turning to CME Group to expand their crypto trading strategies with our regulated and capital-efficient tools."

"FalconX is pleased to execute the first block trade in CME Group's new Bitcoin Cash and Uniswap futures alongside GSR. Institutional demand is moving beyond the largest digital assets toward tokens with distinct use cases, like Bitcoin Cash in payments and Uniswap in decentralized finance," said Griffin Sears, Head of Derivatives, FalconX. "Bringing these assets onto a regulated venue like CME Group gives institutions the hedging and capital-efficient exposure they've been asking for, and we look forward to supporting liquidity in these markets as they grow."

"Providing liquidity in crypto derivatives has long been a cornerstone of GSR's business, making it a natural fit for us to support CME Group's new Bitcoin Cash and Uniswap futures from day one," said Xin Song, CEO of GSR. "We have long believed that expanding institutional-grade derivatives will supercharge institutional adoption of digital assets, and CME Group plays a central role in making that vision a reality."

The new contracts further extend CME Group's single-asset cryptocurrency product suite, which includes Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, Cardano, Chainlink, Stellar, Avalanche‌ and Sui futures. Trading highlights include:

  • Year-to-date 2026 futures and options average daily volume (ADV) of more than 242,000 contracts ($7.9 billion notional) and average daily open interest (OI) of almost 240,000 contracts ($14.3 billion notional).
  • Nearly $2 billion in year-to-date notional value growth from the 2026 expansion into Cardano, Chainlink, Stellar, Avalanche, and Sui futures.

Bitcoin Cash and Uniswap futures are listed on and subject to the rules of CME. For more information on these products, please visit here.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangecryptocurrencies, energyagricultural products and metals.  The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform.  In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. 

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc.  NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc.  COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

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SOURCE CME Group

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