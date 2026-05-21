Cloud3 Ventures Appoints New CEO

(TheNewswire)
Cloud3 Ventures Inc. (CSE: CLDV,OTC:CLDVF) (OTCQB: CLDVF) (FSE: WQ40) ("Cloud3 Ventures" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Paul Lehal has been appointed as the new chief executive officer and director of the Company.
Mr. Lehal is a Vancouver-based technology entrepreneur and AI executive with more than 15 years of experience in artificial intelligence, enterprise data and automotive technology. A serial founder and computer scientist by training, he previously founded Ebunch, which was acquired by Marble Inc., and later served as Chief Technology Officer of Foundation Automotive Corp. He also founded ICOM AI, focused on AI solutions for automotive dealerships across the United States. He currently serves as founder of TORQ AI and Head of AI and Data at Overflow, where he leads the development of cloud-native data and AI infrastructure. Lehal holds a Master's in Management Analytics from Queen's University and has completed additional technical training through BrainStation and Lighthouse Labs.
Mr. Lehal stated "I'm excited to join the Company as Chief Executive Officer. I look forward to working with the team to help create shareholder value and explore strategic opportunities that are accretive to the Company."
David Nikzad is resigning from his position as the chief executive officer and director of the Company. Cloud3 Ventures would like to thank Mr. Nikzad for his contributions to the Company and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.
About Cloud3 Ventures Inc.
Cloud3 Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating across a variety of industries and sectors. The goal of the Company is to generate maximum returns from its investments.
Media & Investor Relations
Website: cloud3.ventures
On behalf of the board of directors
"Paul Lehal"
CEO and Director
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities laws. Such statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and projections and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation, audit outcomes, regulatory or exchange approvals, market conditions, competitive pressures, global economic shifts, and the Company's ability to execute its strategy. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's most recent Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") available on SEDAR+ (https:/www.sedarplus.ca/) for additional risk factors. Cloud3 Ventures undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
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