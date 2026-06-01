Cloud3 Ventures Adopts Semi-Annual Reporting

(TheNewswire)
Cloud3 Ventures Inc. (CSE: CLDV,OTC:CLDVF) (OTCQB: CLDVF) (FSE: WQ40) ("Cloud3 Ventures" or the "Company") announces that it has elected to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Order") and move to semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR").
The Order allows eligible venture issuers listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. The Company's fiscal year ends on June 30. Under the SAR pilot program, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for its first and third quarters.
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Interim Period: The Company will not file an interim report for the first quarter (Q1) ending September 30 and the third quarter (Q3) ending March 31; and
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Ongoing Reporting: The Company will continue to file audited financial statements (due within 120 days of June 30) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of December 31).
The Company confirms it meets the pilot program's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million, having a disclosure record of over 12 months and having ﬁled all required periodic and timely continuous disclosure documents.
The ﬁrst period for which the Company will not ﬁle an interim ﬁnancial report and related MD&A will be for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2026.
About Cloud3 Ventures Inc.
Cloud3 Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating across a variety of industries and sectors. The goal of the Company is to generate maximum returns from its investments.
Media & Investor Relations
Website: cloud3.ventures
On behalf of the board of directors
"David Nikzad"
CEO and Director
Forward-Looking Statements & Risks
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities laws. Such statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and projections and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation, audit outcomes, regulatory or exchange approvals, market conditions, competitive pressures, global economic shifts, and the Company's ability to execute its strategy. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's most recent Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") available on SEDAR+ (https:/www.sedarplus.ca/) for additional risk factors. Cloud3 Ventures undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
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