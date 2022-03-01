Life Science News Investing News
Virtual Care and Remote Monitoring Leader Cloud DX sign new contracts, contract renewals, and delivers industry firsts, making Q1 a record-setting quarter

  • Cloud DX books over $1.2 Million in new contracts and renewals so far in Q1
  • Multiple 3rd party surveys show patient satisfaction with Cloud DX at over 95%
  • First contract under the Canada-wide Medtronic partnership is signed in Ontario

Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX) (OTC:CDXFF), Cloud DX, digital health innovator delivering leading Virtual Care and Remote Monitoring solutions across North America, is pleased to share an update on its partnerships, new contracts, and contract renewals. Cloud DX's recently signed partnerships with Medtronic Canada, Prizm Media, and Maxwell Telecare and have provided opportunities to accelerate deployments of its chronic care management and post-surgical patient monitoring programs in North America

As of March 1, 2022, Cloud DX has booked $1.2 Million CAD in new business, notably including its first Medtronic partner contract for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) therapy support at St. Mary's General Hospital. This past month's success also includes a new contract with another Pulmonary Rehabilitation program in Canada, a renewal and expansion of a Canadian provincial/territorial remote patient monitoring contract for 24 months, the launch of an innovative new critical illness benefit with Equitable Life (a first in Canadian insurance), and a new primary care Remote Monitoring contract with a large clinic in Massachusetts, USA1. This revenue will flow in 2022 and 2023 with a majority flowing this year due to purchases of new Connected Health™ kits.

On the company's traction, Cloud DX lead independent board director Brad Miller, commented: "In 2021, Cloud DX set the basis, through contracts and partnership agreements, to grow aggressively in 2022. Patients and healthcare staff alike love virtual care with Cloud DX's Connected Health™. Expertise in deployment, innovation, and outstanding customer service are all key reasons why Cloud DX continues to secure exclusive partnerships with leaders such as Medtronic Canada and Equitable Life. With the traction achieved so far in 2022, this quarter is shaping into a record quarter for the company. With remote patient monitoring set to grow to over 70M patients by 2025, Cloud DX expects continuing and accelerating growth in 2022."

Cloud DX currently has access to over 2 million patients and projects to approach positive cash flow once approximately 10,000 patients are enrolled.

The second tranche of the company's previously announced Convertible Debenture Brokered Private Placement is currently open. Term sheets are available upon request, please email: investor.relations@CloudDX.com.

Footnotes: Cloud DX and Medtronic announced their contract with St. Mary's General Hospital on February 23, 2022. Equitable Life of Canada and Cloud DX announced their partnership and Critical Illness benefit on February 14, 2022. Cloud DX announced their contract with an Ontario Pulmonary Rehabilitation clinic on December 21, 2021. Cloud DX signed a contract with a clinic in Massachusetts, USA in February 2022.

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is a winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers. In 2021, Cloud DX became an exclusive partner to Medtronic Canada.

Cloud DX Investor Site https://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The COVID-19 global pandemic shook traditional healthcare structures on a global scale in 2020. There has been an urgent need for integrated systems to manage the influx of patients and new social distancing measures, which forced many to delay seeking in-person medical attention. In identifying this gap in the healthcare system, digitally driven telemedicine companies are leading the way to innovate and improve healthcare for all in this increasingly digital age.

By 2022, the global healthcare market is forecasted to grow to US$11.9 trillion, with the digital healthcare sector to grow by a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38 percent by 2026. In dealing with the aftermath of this pandemic, investing in healthcare and wellness technology is investing in the healthcare systems we’ve needed for a long time.

