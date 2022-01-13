Life Science News Investing News
Cloud DX Inc. ("Cloud DX" or the "Company") (TSXV:CDX) announces that it has updated the terms of its private placement previously announced on January 4, 2022 of Convertible Debenture Units (the "Updated Offering") with Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. as lead agent and sole book runner (the "Agent"). The Company expects the initial closing of the Updated Offering will be on or about January 25, 2022

In connection with the Updated Offering the Agent will offer for sale up to 3,000 convertible debenture units of the Company (the "Convertible Debenture Units") at a price of $1,000 per Convertible Debenture Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. The Agent has been granted an option to sell up to 450 additional Convertible Debenture Units for maximum aggregate gross proceeds under the Updated Offering of $3,450,000. Pursuant to the Updated Offering, each Convertible Debenture Unit will be comprised of $1,000 principal amount unsecured convertible debenture (each, a "Debenture") and 1,430 common share purchase warrants of the Company (each, a "Warrant"). The Debentures will mature on the date that is 36 months from the date of issuance (the "Maturity Date") and shall bear interest at a simple rate of 10% per annum. Interest will be payable quarterly on the last business day of each quarter, commencing on March 31, 2022. The principal amount of the Debentures, or any portion thereof, may be converted at the election of the holder thereof into common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a conversion price of $0.35 per Common Share (the "Conversion Price") at any time prior to the Maturity Date. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.50 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Updated Offering.

The Company has agreed to: (i) pay the Agent a cash fee equal to 8% of the gross proceeds raised from the Updated Offering (reduced to 3% for subscribers identified on the Company's president's list); and (ii) issue to the Agent such number of non-transferable Common Share purchase warrants (the "Agent's Warrants") as is equal to 8% of the gross proceeds raised from the Updated Offering (reduced to 3% for subscribers identified on the Company's president's list) divided by the Conversion Price. Each Agent's Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.35 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Updated Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Updated Offering for sales, marketing, research and development, and for general working capital purposes.

The Convertible Debenture Units, Debentures, Warrants, and any securities issuable upon conversion or exercise thereof, will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance of the Convertible Debenture Units. The Updated Offering is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Convertible Debenture Units will be offered and sold by private placement in Canada pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements under National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, and in certain other jurisdictions on a basis which does not require the qualification or registration of the Convertible Debenture Units, Debentures, Warrants, or any underlying securities.

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health™ remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." In 2021, Cloud DX became an exclusive partner of Medtronic Canada.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Updated Offering and has neither approved nor disapproved the content of this press release.

The COVID-19 global pandemic shook traditional healthcare structures on a global scale in 2020. There has been an urgent need for integrated systems to manage the influx of patients and new social distancing measures, which forced many to delay seeking in-person medical attention. In identifying this gap in the healthcare system, digitally driven telemedicine companies are leading the way to innovate and improve healthcare for all in this increasingly digital age.

By 2022, the global healthcare market is forecasted to grow to US$11.9 trillion, with the digital healthcare sector to grow by a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38 percent by 2026. In dealing with the aftermath of this pandemic, investing in healthcare and wellness technology is investing in the healthcare systems we’ve needed for a long time.

Cloud DX Receives Partnership Funding for Clinical Research of Next Generation Wrist-Worn Vital-Sign Monitoring Device

The New Brunswick Health Research Foundation (NBHRF) partners with Cloud DX to fund Calibration and Validation research of its patented Pulsewave 2.0, a Non-Invasive Vital Sign Monitoring Device

News in Summary

Cloud DX Announces Contracts with US Primary Care Clinics

Cloud DX and partner Maxwell Telecare sign three new clinics for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) deployment, expanding on its Maxwell partnership

News in Summary

Cloud DX Announces Multi-Year Contract with Ontario Clinic

Cloud DX Announces Multi-Year Contract with Ontario Clinic

Combining Telehealth and Remote Monitoring, Cloud DX's Connected Health™ enables the clinic to deliver virtual physical rehabilitation safely and efficiently in patient homes

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Tocvan Ventures, Loncor Gold, Galane Gold, Silver Bullet Mines, and Cloud DX

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interviews with Tocvan Ventures, Loncor Gold, Galane Gold, Silver Bullet Mines, and Cloud DX discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Hamilton Health Sciences Adopts Cloud DX for Post-Surgical Monitoring of 2,400 Patients

HHS to use Cloud DX's Connected Health™ platform in its 2022 Surgical Transitions program. Data will be included in a larger study on benefits and ROI of Remote Monitoring.

News in Summary

Nanalysis Announces the Closing of Acquisition of K' Technologies Inc.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ( TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1) ("Nanalysis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully closed the previously announced acquisition of K'(Prime) Technologies Inc. (KPrime), a North American sales and service company, with a particular focus on scientific instrumentation for pharma, food, chemical and oil & gas customers, as well as imaging systems for security applications.

KWESST Announces $400,000 in Police Orders for ARWEN Products

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) ("KWESST" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received orders from three law enforcement agencies for approximately $400,000 in ARWEN products (all values in CAD). One order from an overseas national police agency is for approximately $250,000 to be shipped next month. The other two orders are from Canadian law enforcement agencies, with one order shipped in late December 2021 and the other scheduled to ship this month.

"It is gratifying to see this early acceleration in the pace of orders from our recent acquisition of ARWEN," said Jeff MacLeod, Founder, President and CEO of KWESST. "This reinforces our conviction that there is strong growth potential for ARWEN products around the world, particularly in an environment of heightened civil unrest and anxiety about rising crime."

JustKitchen Signs Letter Agreement to Purchase 46,000 Square Foot 'Mega Spoke' Facility and Acquires WeChef Specialized Kitchen

TSXV: JK   OTCQB: JKHCF   FRA: 68Z

The Mega Spoke will Enable JustKitchen to Prepare Food from up to 40 Menus via the Equivalent of Eight Ghost Kitchens, while the WeChef Kitchen is Subdivided into Six Zones as a Specialized Ghost Kitchen for High-End Food Brands and Complex Delivery-Only Menus

WellteQ Digital Health

Overview

In 2020, the COVID-19 global pandemic shook traditional healthcare structures on a worldwide level. Not only did healthcare institutions need integrated systems to manage the influx of patients and personalized information, but companies needed to keep track of the wellness of their teams as large numbers of employees switched to remote work environments.

In this increasingly digital age, the sphere of telemedicine helped to not only revolutionize healthcare navigation but our perception of wellness management. Telemedicine has proven that the world could use innovative digital technologies to not only manage health complications but potentially proactively prevent them. As the global healthcare market is forecasted to grow to nearly US$11.9 trillion by 2022, investing in wellness technology today is investing in the healthcare of tomorrow.

WellteQ Digital Health (CSE:WTEQ) (OTCQB:WTEQF) is a digitally driven health and wellness company aiding the transition from old school healthcare navigation to a more personalized data-driven patient experience. Through data capture, artificial intelligence and analytics solutions, the company seeks to help people take control of their own wellness and overcome accessibility issues around health.

Keep reading... Show less
Nanalysis Establishes Scientific Advisory Board with Four World Renowned Scientists

Keep reading... Show less
BTV Showcases Azincourt Energy, Gamesquare, Electra Battery Materials, Pan Global Resources, E3 Metals, Diagnos & Resverlogix

On Sat, Dec 18th at 5pm ET broadcast on FOX Business News - BTV-Business Television visits up-and-coming innovative investment opportunities.

Discover Companies to Invest In - Watch their TV feature!

