Clene to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences

Clene to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences

Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) today announced that management will present at the 2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference and at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference and host 1x1 investor meetings at both conferences.

2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
Date: September 9, 2026
Time of Presentation: 9:10am ET
Location: New York, NY
Format: Presentation and 1x1 meetings
1x1 Meetings: Please contact your Cantor representative
Webcast: link to webcast

HC Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: September 15th, 2026
Time of Presentation: 1:30pm ET
Location: New York, NY
Format: Presentation and 1x1 meetings
1x1 Meetings: Please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative
Webcast: link to webcast

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events" section of the Clene website or using the webcast links above.

About Clene
Clene Inc., (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, "Clene") and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis. CNM-Au8® is an investigational first-in-class therapy that improves central nervous system cells' survival and function via a mechanism that targets mitochondrial function and the NAD pathway while reducing oxidative stress. CNM-Au8® is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit www.clene.com or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact: Kevin Gardner, LifeSci Advisors; kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com; 617-283-2856
Media Contact: Caroline Wagner, FTP; CWagner@ftpadvocacy.com; (267) 294-6563 


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