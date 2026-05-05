Clene to Present at Upcoming May Conferences

Clene to Present at Upcoming May Conferences

Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, "Clene") and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple sclerosis (MS), today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences in May.

Emerging Growth Conference
Date: May 6, 2026
Time of Presentation: 3:25 p.m. ET
Format: Virtual Presentation
Presentation Link: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1755070&tp_key=280dc3ffe3&sti=clnn

D. Boral Capital Global Conference
Date: May 7, 2026
Location: The Plaza Hotel, New York, New York
Format: 1x1 meetings

About Clene
Clene Inc., (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, "Clene") and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis. CNM-Au8® is an investigational first-in-class therapy that improves central nervous system cells' survival and function via a mechanism that targets mitochondrial function and the NAD pathway while reducing oxidative stress. CNM-Au8® is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit www.clene.com or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact: Kevin Gardner, LifeSci Advisors; kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com; (617) 283-2856

Media Contact: Caroline Wagner, Forbes Tate Partners; CWagner@forbes-tate.com; (267) 294-6563 


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