Clene to Present at The Canaccord 46th Annual Growth Conference

Clene to Present at The Canaccord 46th Annual Growth Conference

Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, "Clene") and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple sclerosis (MS), today announced that management will present at the Canaccord 46th Annual Growth Conference and host 1x1 investor meetings.

Date: August 11, 2026
Time of Presentation: 10:30am ET
Location: Boston, MA

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events" section of the Clene website. Alternatively, one can register online to view the webcast here: link.

About Clene
Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN), along with its subsidiaries, "Clene" and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine, Inc., is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis. CNM-Au8® is an investigational first-in-class therapy that improves central nervous system cells' survival and function via a mechanism that targets mitochondrial function and the NAD pathway while reducing oxidative stress. CNM-Au8® is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit www.clene.com or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact
Kevin Gardner
LifeSci Advisors
kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com
617-283-2856


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