Life Science NewsInvesting News

  • As of the July 5, 2022, data cutoff, early CNM-Au8 ® treatment resulted in a significant survival benefit (5 CNM-Au8 deaths vs. 14 placebo deaths, HR=0.301, p=0.0143)
  • CNM-Au8 treatment was well-tolerated, and there were no significant safety findings reported during this open-label trial
  • Top-line results from HEALEY ALS Platform Trial are expected in current quarter

Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, "Clene") and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative disease, today reported significantly improved survival in ALS patients initially treated with CNM-Au8 compared to initially randomized placebo treated participants during the long-term open-label extension of its RESCUE-ALS trial.

"We are very pleased to see these results and the apparent survival benefit that our investigational drug, CNM-Au8, appears to provide to people living with ALS," said Rob Etherington, President and CEO of Clene. "At this point, we are awaiting top-line data from the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial, which focuses on endpoints measuring patient function, survival and breathing over a six-month period in a much larger cohort. Clene expects to announce these results this quarter. Based on the larger number of patients treated in the HEALEY trial and the higher dose of CNM-Au8 being tested, we are optimistic that we will be able to adequately characterize the effects of our drug on this devastating disease."

Study participants in RESCUE-ALS were randomized 1:1 to receive 30 mg of CNM-Au8 or placebo daily for 36 weeks during the double-blind portion of the study, followed by an open-label period that extended treatment up to 130 weeks from randomization. The trial enrolled 45 participants (n=23 on active treatment, and n=22 receiving placebo), and survival was compared by treatment group from randomization through the latest vital status observation with a cut-off as of July 5, 2022, for this interim analysis. Participants in the placebo-treated group, who received either no treatment or a nine-month delay in treatment initiation with CNM-Au8, were compared to participants treated daily with CNM-Au8 from randomization.

Survival data were obtained for 43 of 45 study participants, and one participant in each group was lost to follow-up. There were five deaths in the group originally randomized to CNM-Au8 and 14 deaths in the group originally randomized to receive placebo. Median survival from randomization for the CNM-Au8 group was undefined due to insufficient mortality events, and median survival for the placebo group was 23.1 months. Unadjusted Kaplan-Meier survival analyses demonstrated a significant survival benefit with participants initially randomized to CNM-Au8 treatment versus those initially randomized to placebo, resulting in a 70% decreased risk of death, log-rank hazard ratio = 0.301 (95% CI: 0.122 to 0.742, p = 0.0143). Sensitivity analyses substituting death in place of lost to follow-up censoring resulted in concordant findings (Hazard Ratio: 0.338, 95% CI: 0.143 to 0.797, p = 0.0182). The treatment was well-tolerated, and there were no significant safety findings reported during the long-term open label trial period. These data will be reported at an upcoming scientific congress.

About Clene
Clene is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative disease by targeting energetic failure, an underlying cause of many neurological diseases. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit www.clene.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About CNM-Au8 ®
CNM-Au8 is an oral suspension of gold nanocrystals developed to restore neuronal health and function by increasing energy production and utilization. The catalytically active nanocrystals of CNM-Au8 drive critical cellular energy producing reactions that enable neuroprotection and remyelination by increasing neuronal and glial resilience to disease-relevant stressors. CNM-Au8 ® is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" provisions created by those laws. Clene's forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding our future operations. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements represent our views as of the date of this press release and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, our actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include our ability to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of our drug candidates; the clinical results for our drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; our ability to achieve commercial success for our drug candidates, if approved; our limited operating history and our ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of our drug candidates; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and you are cautioned not to rely unduly upon these statements. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The information contained in any website referenced herein is not, and shall not be deemed to be, part of or incorporated into this press release.

Media Contact Investor Contact
Erica Fiorini, Ph.D., or David Schull Kevin Gardner
Russo Partners, LLC LifeSci Advisors
Erica.fiorini@russopartnersllc.com kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com
David.schull@russopartnersllc.com 617-283-2856
212-845-4253

Source: Clene Inc.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Clene Inc.CLNNNASDAQ:CLNNLife Science Investing
CLNN
Silo Wellness Organizes Jamaican Psilocybin Retreat Team and Advocates to Speak to Lane County Commissioners Regarding BM109 Optout Vote; Lane County Declines to Refer a Psilocybin Ban to Voters

Silo Wellness Organizes Jamaican Psilocybin Retreat Team and Advocates to Speak to Lane County Commissioners Regarding BM109 Optout Vote; Lane County Declines to Refer a Psilocybin Ban to Voters

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFD) (FSE: 3K70) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, is pleased to announce that the Silo Wellness team coordinated the presentations of eight speakers in support of psilocybin use under Ballot Measure 109 in Lane County, Oregon, (Oregon's largest county by population outside the Portland metro area) at Tuesday's public board of commissioners meeting.

"It is important that Silo Wellness help support the education of local governments and law enforcement, as we are the only Oregon-based publicly traded psychedelics company and the only Oregon-based company with experience providing legal psilocybin use [in Jamaica] through our psychedelic wellness retreats," stated Silo Wellness founder, a Lane County, Oregon, resident since 1998. "We want to prevent any misinformation comparing the roll out of this service-based wellness industry to any perceived mishaps from Oregon's experience in the cannabis space, particularly regarding diversion and impact on neighbors." In written testimony provided to the Board, Mr. Arnold explained that currently Silo Wellness is in advanced negotiations with property owners outside of unincorporated Lane County and didn't technically "have a dog in this fight" at this time.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Clinilabs Drug Development Corporation Begins Enrollment for Phase 1/2a Trial Evaluating CYB003 for the Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder

Clinilabs Drug Development Corporation Begins Enrollment for Phase 1/2a Trial Evaluating CYB003 for the Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder

Clinilabs Drug Development Corporation ("Clinilabs"), a global, full-service contract research organization with deep expertise in central nervous system drug development, announced today that enrollment has begun in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial of CYB003, the first novel psilocybin analog to be evaluated in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of major depressive disorder ("MDD"). CYB003 is being developed by Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN ) ( NYSE American:CYBN ) (" Cybin" ), a leading ethical biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing "Psychedelics to Therapeutics TM" .

Cybin announced that it received Investigational New Drug clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the Phase 1/2a trial at the end of June, marking the industry's first novel psilocybin analog to enter clinical development.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cybin Completes Acquisition of Phase 1 DMT Study from Entheon Biomedical

Cybin Completes Acquisition of Phase 1 DMT Study from Entheon Biomedical

-- Expected to accelerate clinical development pathway of CYB004 for the potential treatment of anxiety disorders by nine months --

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN ) (NYSE American:CYBN) (" Cybin " or the " Company "), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing "Psychedelics to Therapeutics™", today announced that, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Cybin IRL Limited, it has completed the acquisition of a Phase 1 N,N-dimethyltryptamine (" DMT ") study (the " Acquisition ") from Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI) (OTCQB: ENTBF) (FSE: 1XU1) (" Entheon "). This DMT study, which is the largest to date, is expected to accelerate the clinical development path of CYB004, Cybin's proprietary deuterated DMT molecule for the potential treatment of anxiety disorders, by approximately nine months. The Company previously announced details of the Acquisition on June 7, 2022.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Recognized as Emerging Life Sciences Company of the Year by Life Sciences British Columbia

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Recognized as Emerging Life Sciences Company of the Year by Life Sciences British Columbia

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Eupraxia" or the "Company") (TSX: EPRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with an innovative drug delivery platform technology, announced today that it has been awarded The Emerging Life Sciences Company of the Year Award by Life Sciences British Columbia ("LSBC").

"On behalf of the entire Eupraxia team, I want to thank LSBC for this award recognizing all that we have accomplished as an organization over the last year," said Dr. James Helliwell , CEO of Eupraxia. "Following the successful completion of our initial public offering in March 2021 , we have effectively advanced our Phase 2 trial in osteoarthritis of the knee, and further strengthened our balance sheet to ensure we are well funded beyond the trial's data readout, currently expected in the first quarter of 2023."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mindset Pharma Receives Allowance for Patent Application Covering its Short-Duration Novel Psychedelic Medications for The Treatment of Central Nervous System Disorders

Mindset Pharma Receives Allowance for Patent Application Covering its Short-Duration Novel Psychedelic Medications for The Treatment of Central Nervous System Disorders

Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company") a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet medical needs, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") has granted allowance for Mindset's patent application number 17387,864, titled "3-Pyrrolidine-Indole Derivatives as Serotonergic Psychedelic Agents for the Treatment of CNS Disorders." Included within this application are drug candidates that the Company classifies as belonging to Family 2, which are novel analogues of psilocybin that exhibit a range of pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic improvements in pre-clinical studies.

Family 2 is included within Mindset's collaboration with the McQuade Center for Strategic Research and Development, LLC (MSRD), a member of the global Otsuka family of pharmaceutical companies. The drug candidates under this platform show strong effect size in vitro and in vivo compared to psilocybin, are potentially shorter acting, orally bioavailable and CNS penetrant.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bioharvest Sciences Inc.

Bioharvest grants options for 1.36 million shares

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") (CSE: BHSC) announces that it has granted a total of 1,360,000 stock options to consultants and employees. The stock options granted are exercisable to purchase a common share of the Company at a price of $0.24 per share for a term of 10 years and will vest as follow-:

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×