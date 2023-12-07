Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, held December 4 th 5 th and 6 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/46QuklX

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download
investor materials from the company's resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through December 11th.

December 4 th – Uranium

Presentation Ticker(s)
Elevated Uranium Ltd. OTCQX: ELVUF | ASX: EL8
Deep Yellow Ltd. OTCQX: DYLLF | ASX: DYL
Lotus Resources Ltd. OTCQB: LTSRF | ASX: LOT
Nuclear Fuels Inc. OTCQX: NFUNF | CSE: NF
Anfield Energy Inc. OTCQB: ANLDF | TSXV: AEC
Stallion Uranium Corp. OTCQB: STLNF | TSXV: STUD
Paladin Energy Ltd. OTCQX: PALAF | ASX: PDN
Peninsula Energy Ltd. OTCQB: PENMF | ASX: PEN
IsoEnergy Ltd. OTCQX: ISENF | TSXV: ISO
Yellow Cake PLC OTCQX: YLLXF | AIM: YCA
Baselode Energy Corp. OTCQB: BSENF | TSXV: FIND
Terra Uranium Limited ASX: T92
Energy Fuels Inc. NYSE American: UUUU |TSX: EFR


December 5 th – Battery & Precious Metals

Presentation Ticker(s)
Jindalee Lithium Ltd. OTCQX: JNDAF | ASX: JLL
Hochschild Mining PLC OTCQX: HCHDF | LSE: HOC
Li-FT Power Ltd. OTCQX: LIFFF | TSXV: LIFT
Gold Terra Resource Corp. OTCQX: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT
Goliath Resources Ltd. OTCQB: GOTRF | TSXV: GOT
Silver Storm Mining Ltd OTCQB: SVRSF | TSXV: SVRS
Silver Tigers Metals Inc. OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR
Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp OTCQB: PGEZF | TSXV: PGE
Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG
Southern Silver Exploration Corp. OTCQX: SSVFF | TSXV: SSV
Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. Pink: GMGMF | TSXV: GMG
Novo Resources Corp. OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO


December 6 th - Battery & Precious Metals

Presentation Ticker(s)
WestGold Resources Limited Pink: WTGRF | ASX: WGX
Onyx Gold Corp. OTCQX: ONXGF | TSXV: ONYX
West Vault Mining Inc. OTCQX: WVMDF | TSXV: WVM
Akobo Minerals AB OTCQX: AKOBF | Oslo Bors: AKOBO
GoGold Resources, Inc. OTCQX: GLGDF | TSX: GGD
European Energy Metals Corp. OTCQB: EUEMF | TSXV: FIN
Giga Metals Corp. OTCQX: GIGGF | TSXV: GIGA
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. OTCQB: PNXLF | TSXV: LIT
Lavras Gold Corp. OTCQX: LGCFF | TSXV: LGC
Osisko Metals Inc. OTCQX: OMZNF | TSXV: OM
Idaho Copper Corporation Pink: COPR
Sierra Metals, Inc. OTCQX: SMTSF | TSX: SMT
Arizona Metals Corp. OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX: AMC


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Nuclear Fuels Continues Successful Drill Program at Kaycee Project, Wyoming

Nuclear Fuels Continues Successful Drill Program at Kaycee Project, Wyoming

(TheNewswire)

Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF ) ( OTC:NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced continuing positive results from its on-going drill program at its Kaycee Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. 11 holes are reported with depths ranging from 350 to 600 feet.  5 holes returned uranium grades and thicknesses which are suitable for In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") extraction technology.  Grade thicknesses ("GT") over the economic cutoff of 0.3 ranged from 0.41 to 1.216 in the 5 holes with anomalous mineralization detected in 9 of the 11 holes.  Favorable weather conditions in Wyoming and drilling success at the historic Saddle Zone have resulted in an extension of the 2023 drilling program

Highlights:

  • Uranium mineralization with typically ore-grade Grade Thickness ("GT") was encountered in the lower Wasatch Formation in 5 drill holes with GT ranging from 0.410 to 1.216;

  • The highest-grade single intercept, and the thickest intersection was 6.5 feet of 0.187% eU 8 with a GT of 1.216 .  A GT of over 0.3 which is considered an economic minimum for inclusion in a typical wellfield in the Power River Basin;

  • Phase 1 drilling continues to successfully confirm and expand historic resources of the Saddle Zone hosted in the Lower Wasatch Formation at depths of 165 to 350 feet in saturated sands;

  • Drilling continues at the Saddle deposit, targeting both the shallow Lower Wasatch and the newly discovered upper Fort Union sands mineralization.

To view Kaycee Uranium Project maps please visit: https://bit.ly/41cQsFX . To view the Kaycee uranium drill program video please visit:

Michael Collins, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We continue to make remarkable progress on our first drill program having already exceeded our season objective of 50 holes through 2023.  We look to continue drilling as long as the weather holds and look forward to reporting additional results in the coming weeks."

Table of Significant Results

Hole ID

From (ft)

Thickness (ft)

Ave. Grade (%eU 3 O 8 ) (1)

GT (grade x thickness) (2)

Host Formation

SD23_051

287.5

5

0.082

0.410

Wasatch

SD23_052

278.5

6.5

0.187

1.216

Wasatch

SD23_053

257.5

3.5

0.172

0.602

Wasatch

SD23_054

270.5

4

0.218

0.872

Wasatch

SD23_057

283.5

0.5

0.021

0.011

Wasatch

SD23_060

276.5

1.5

0.021

0.032

Wasatch

SD23_061

290.5

5.5

0.107

0.589

Wasatch

Drill holes are reported that returned significant zones of uranium mineralization with >2 ft thickness at or above a grade cut-off of 0.02 per cent eU 3 O 8 . (1) % eU 3 O 8 is a measure of gamma intensity from a decay product of uranium and is not a direct measurement of uranium. Numerous comparisons of eU 3 O 8 and chemical assays of Powder River Basin core samples indicate that eU 3 O 8 is a reasonable indicator of the actual uranium assay. (2) Grade Thickness, or GT, is defined as the product of the mineral grade multiplied by the thickness of the mineralization. Bold type represents potentially ISR recoverable uranium with a Grade Thickness of >0.3 which is considered suitable for inclusion in a wellfield.

Kaycee Uranium Project, Wyoming

The Kaycee Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin ("PRB"), Nuclear Fuel's priority project, consisting of over 42 square miles of mineral rights over a 33-mile mineralized trend and 110 miles of identified roll fronts. The Kaycee Project is believed to be the only project in the PRB where all three known historically productive sandstone formations (Wasatch, Fort Union, and Lance) are mineralized and potentially accessible for ISR extraction. The Kaycee Project, under Nuclear Fuels, represents the first time since the early 1980's that the entire district is controlled by one company.

Nuclear Fuels acquired the Kaycee Project from enCore Energy Corp., which retains a back-in right for 51% of the project by paying 2.5X the exploration costs and carrying the Kaycee project to production (costs recoverable from production) upon Nuclear Fuels establishing a minimum 15 million pound U 3 O 8 43-101 compliant resource.

Wyoming is a proven and prolific uranium producer with a pro-energy government and established regulatory regime for the permitting and extraction of uranium through ISR technology.  As Wyoming is one of the few "Agreement States" where the federal government and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission have ceded regulatory authority to the state government, permitting and advancing uranium projects is more efficient and streamlined as compared to most other states. Wyoming, with over 250 million pounds of historic production, ranks as the state with the second most uranium production to date; most of which has been through the ISR method since 1990; predominantly from the PRB.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Travis, CPG., a contractor to the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. is committed to aggressive exploration of district-scale In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") uranium projects in proven and prolific jurisdictions. Focused on its priority Kaycee Project, located in Wyoming's Powder River Basin, our goal is to advance the project onto a path to production.  enCore Energy Corp. maintains the right to back-in to 51% ownership by paying the Company 2.5X its exploration expenditures and carrying the project to production (recoverable from production).   With existing historic resources through a 33-mile trend, 110+ miles of mapped roll-fronts and 3,800 drill holes, Nuclear Fuels has secured the district under one company's control for the first time since the early 1980's. Nuclear Fuels also provides a unique model for development of our other uranium projects and has established a pipeline of future opportunities in known uranium jurisdictions. Our industry leaders work to build America's uranium resources and provide a domestic fuel for nuclear energy; always on, always available. ISR technology extracts uranium in a non-invasive process through the use of groundwater and oxygen, coupled with a proven ion exchange process, to recover the uranium.

For further information:

Michael Collins, Chief Executive Officer

P: 778-763-4670

E: info@nuclearfuels.energy

W: www.nuclearfuels.energy

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to planned exploration programs and the results of additional exploration work in seeking to establish mineral resources as defined in NI43-101 on any of our properties. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with the completing planned exploration programs and the results of those programs; the ability to access additional capital to fund planned and future operations; regulatory risks including exploration permitting; risks associated with title to our mineral projects; the ability of the company to implement its business strategies; and other risks including risks contained in documents available for review at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Confirms Deeper Mineralization at Kaycee Uranium Project

Nuclear Fuels Confirms Deeper Mineralization at Kaycee Uranium Project

(TheNewswire)

Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF ) ( OTC:NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced the third set of drill results from its continuing drill program at its Kaycee Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. The drilling, designed to confirm and expand the historic resource at the historic Saddle deposit, reports 8 holes containing significant uranium intercepts and with 4 uranium intercepts suitable for In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") extraction technology. 94% of drill holes intersected at least trace uranium. One drill hole intersected the new and deeper uranium-bearing mineralization in the Fort Union Formation which is located below the original target of the Lower Wasatch Formation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Upsizes Flow-Through Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Upsizes Flow-Through Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced that due to strong investor demand, it has increased the offering size of the non-brokered private placement previously announced on November 27, 2023 from $2,500,000 to $4,000,000 (the "Offering"). Up to 76,190,477 flow-through units ("Units") at a price of $0.0525 per Unit are issuable pursuant to the Offering. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share of the Company to be issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each a "Flow-Through Share") and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.07 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The closing of the Offering is expected to be on December 13, 2023, subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and corporate approvals, including the approval of the Offering by the TSX Venture Exchange.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Announces Senior Management Change

CanAlaska Announces Senior Management Change

Misty Urbatsch, Vice-President Corporate Development, Resigns Position to Focus on Core Nickel Corp

Appointed to Advisory Board of CanAlaska

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forsys Update On Norasa Uranium Project

Forsys Update On Norasa Uranium Project

Forsys has launched a broad-ranging initiative to reassess its 2015 Feasibility Study ("FS") for its fully owned Norasa Project 1 in Namibia. The Company sees potential to improve project economics by optimizing pit parameters and examining the potential of using heap leaching in mineral processing. The work program that began in mid 2023 and is anticipated to finish in mid 2024 includes the following components:

  • 4,100 metre ("m") drilling program aimed at enhancing geotechnical assessments and obtaining fresh ore samples for additional metallurgical test work;
  • Geotechnological optimization of pit parameters to reduce stripping ratio;
  • Evaluation of alternative metallurgical processes, including heap leaching, to reduce capital and operational expenses;
  • Critical review of all linear infrastructure and utilities.

To achieve these objectives, the Company recruited a 27 person team who have significant previous uranium mining experience at various Namibian operations. The technical team includes process engineers, mining experts, geologists, environment consultants, and local specialists led by the Company's Namibian Country Director, Pine Van Wyk.

Further Drilling Program

Recent advancements in metallurgical, engineering and mining technology since exploration and computation of the Norasa Project's FS have warranted a comprehensive review of the project. In mid 2023, the Company commenced a new 4,100 m drilling program to retrieve fresh samples at depths of up to 420 m from the slope areas for both the planned mining pits at Valencia and Namibplaas.

The drilling program focuses on:

  • Geotechnical logging and geo-mechanical sampling to refine pit designs;
  • Sampling for new metallurgical test work and for optimized process design;
  • Sampling and testing local groundwater resources and to establish additional groundwater monitoring borehole;
  • Further geotechnical drilling, logging and sampling, along with downhole surveys (trajectory, gamma, Optical Televiewer) at Valencia and Namibplaas;
  • Density test work on ore and waste material;
  • geochemical analysis of samples at Trace Element Analytical Laboratories and calc index and U deportment test work; minimum of 5% check analyses by other independent analytical laboratories.

Figure-1 below, illustrates the drilling program within ML-149 Valencia and EPL-3638 Namibplaas (ML-251 pending). Currently one Reverse Circulation ("RC") drill rig and two Diamond Core ("DC") drill rigs are on ML-149. Additional drill locations are planned for further in-depth studies and for geotechnical assessments.

Drilling program underway

Figure 1: Drilling program underway

By the end of October 2023, a total of 1,445 m of RC drilling and 1,865 m of DC drilling had been completed, including substantial large diameter metallurgical drilling at the Valencia, ML-149 site. Work is ongoing and the majority of the programme is targeted for completion by year end 2023.

Heap Leach Trade-Off Studies and Test Work

In March 2023, Forsys engaged DRA Projects Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of DRA Global Limited (ASX; DRA/JSE: DRA) ("DRA") to oversee test work and conduct various engineering studies. The test work and studies aim to assess the potential trade-off opportunity between tank and heap leaching given advances in High Pressure Grinding Rolls crushing and heap leach technology.

Column leach tests are underway at SGS laboratories in South Africa, including measurements of ore height and slump in the column, with residues analyses for uranium content. The column leach tests results will inform heap leach recovery projections and key process conditions for the economic assessments. Final results of this trade-off study are expected first quarter 2024.

Mining Licences, Environmental Certificates and Permits

The Company currently holds a 25-year Mining Licence (ML-149) for its Valencia deposit, valid until 2033. Additionally, Forsys is actively engaged with the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) to renew its Exclusive Prospecting Licence (EPL-3638) for further pit optimization work at the Namibplaas site.

Earlier in the year, Forsys renewed its Environmental Clearance Certificate ("ECC") from the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism for a further three-year term, allowing the Company to advance its development plans for the Norasa project. The ECC renewal process evaluated the Company's environmental management practices, including waste management, emissions controls, biodiversity protection, and community engagement, among other factors.

Forsys is in the process also of securing additional permits, encompassing land surface rights; accessory works; radiation management; linear infrastructure development and desalination.

Qualified Person and Independent Consulting Firms

Mr. Robin Welsh is acting as the Company's Qualified Person, as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Welsh is a Senior Project Manager for DRA Projects Pty Ltd and with his education, experience, and professional registrations, he fulfils the requirements of an independent Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Welsh has reviewed and approved the scientific or technical information contained in this press release.

DRA Projects Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of DRA Global Limited is an international multi-disciplinary engineering, project delivery and operations management group, predominantly focused on the mining, minerals and metals industry.

About Forsys Metals Corp.

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY, FSE: F2T, NSX: FSY) is focused on advancing the Norasa Uranium Project that is made up of the Valencia Uranium deposit (ML-149) and the nearby Namibplaas Uranium deposit (EPL-3638) in the politically friendly jurisdiction of Namibia. Extensive work has been carried out on the deposits from 2006 to 2015 with close to 290,000 m of drilling, resource estimation and processing test work.

The reserves come from three deposits: the Valencia pit, a small satellite pit adjacent to Valencia, and the Namibplaas pit, and two NI 43-101 technical reports previously prepared in support of the 2015 FS demonstrated significant proven and probable mineral reserves of 91Mlb. In addition, the 2015 FS demonstrated Measured and Indicated resource of 115Mlb and Inferred resource of 11Mlb.

Forsys are currently engaged in re-evaluating the 2015 FS and multiple workstreams are underway to re-analyze geology data as well as establishing a new drilling program to retrieve fresh samples from both site deposits and improve on process and pit designs. As a part of this study, Forsys are exploring new technologies to understand how these can enhance recovery rates, optimise tailings and improve project economics.

Further information is available at the Company website www.forsysmetals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Forsys Metals Corp. Richard Parkhouse, Director, Investor Relations.

For additional information please contact:
Richard Parkhouse, Director, Investor Relations
email: rparkhouse@forsysmetals.com email: info@forsysmetals.com
Phone: +44 (0) 7730 493432

Forward Looking Statement

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information" , within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding improved project economics, improved resource quality, the benefits of changing to a heap leach process, anticipated Capex and Opex savings, the results and timing of an updated NI 43-101 technical report and feasibility study, and the future operating or financial performance of Forsys Metals Corp which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Forsys Metals Corp disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Appoints Glenn McNamara to Board of Directors

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce the appointment of Glenn McNamara to the Board of Directors effective December 4, 2023.

"We are pleased to welcome Glenn to our Board of Directors. His business and industry expertise, leadership skills and extensive experience in royalties make him an ideal addition to the Board," said James Estey, Chair of the Board. "We look forward to Glenn's contributions as we continue to execute on our strategy."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes Private Placement with Foran Mining Corporation

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes Private Placement with Foran Mining Corporation

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of common share units (each, a "Unit") to Foran Mining Corporation (TSX: FOM) ("Foran"). In connection with the closing, the Company issued 7,000,000 Units at a price of $0.05 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $350,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of Purepoint and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.07 per share for a term of two years from the date of issue. The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used by Purepoint for general working capital purposes. All securities issued in connection with the closing of the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to the applicable securities laws with an expiry date of April 5, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Announces Successful Completion of Animal Study Q1 2024 First in Human Study Planned

Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd. to Hold an Online Networking Event Around Drone and UAV Beyond Visual Line of Site Regulations on January 24, 2024

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

