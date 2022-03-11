Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you
Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)
This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of the Class A common stock of Bumble directly in Bumble's secondary public stock offering which took place on or about September 10, 2021.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : March 25, 2022
According to the filed complaint, (a) Bumble's paying user growth trends had abruptly reversed in 3Q21 and the Company had actually lost tens of thousands of paying users during the quarter; (b) paying users had been more reluctant to sign up for the Bumble app during 3Q21 because of the recent price hike for paid services on the app; (c) a material number of paying users were leaving the Badoo app, a dating-focused social network, and/or could not make payments through the Badoo app due, in substantial part, to problems arising from the Company's transition of its payment platform; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, Bumble's business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as the Registration Statement had represented.
Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)
This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of Acutus common stock between May 13, 2021 and November 11, 2021, inclusive.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 18, 2022
According to the filed complaint, (a) a material percentage of the Company's AcQMap imaging and mapping systems under evaluation had been randomly installed at sites with little, if any, consideration given to whether the healthcare providers at the selected locations were likely to adopt, or desire, the Company's products; (b) a material percentage of the AcQMap systems under evaluation had been installed in locations where the Company did not possess the infrastructure necessary to appropriately educate, train, and support medical service providers on the system's operations; (c) as a result of (a) and (b) above, defendants were in the process of designing a strategic plan to terminate and relocate approximately 20% of then-existing AcQMap systems evaluation arrangements; (d) the Company's management discussion and analysis was materially false and misleading and failed to disclose that the termination and relocation of approximately 20% of existing AcQMap systems evaluation arrangements was reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect on the Company's 2021 financial results; and (e) the Company's risk factor discussions were materially false and misleading and made reference to potential risks without disclosing that such risks were then-existing or adequately describing the specific nature of the risks then facing the Company.
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)
FB Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 2, 2021 - February 2, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 9, 2022
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Meta Platforms, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Apple's iOS privacy changes were having a material impact on Meta's ability to provide the kind of targeted advertising that its customers wanted and, as a result, customer ad spending was dropping precipitously; (2) Meta's mitigation efforts were either not properly implemented or ineffective; (3) measurement of ads was not accurate as mitigation efforts were failing; and (4) Meta did not have a plan in place to properly address the impact of the iOS privacy changes.
You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
