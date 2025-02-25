As the CWENCH Hydration™ brand continues to gain popularity, Cizzle Brands is strategically adding new retailers in select North American markets. Calgary Co-op and Freson Bros. are both chains of supermarkets in Alberta, and are expected to play a key role in building out the presence of CWENCH Hydration™ in Western Canada.
Cizzle Brands' Shares Start Trading on OTCQB
Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTCQB: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) (the “Company” or “Cizzle Brands”), is pleased to announce that its U.S. ticker symbol CZZLF has graduated to trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (“OTCQB”). The Company anticipates that this graduation will provide greater liquidity for its common shares, and offer greater visibility and a more seamless trading experience for investors in the United States.
(Photo: Business Wire)
The OTCQB is for entrepreneurial and development-stage companies both in the U.S. and internationally. The graduation to CZZLF trading on the OTCQB occurred following Cizzle Brands having successfully met all of OTCQB’s Eligibility Requirements.
More information about OTCQB can be found at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/corporate-services/otcqb
In addition to the graduation to OTCQB, the Company is pleased to announce that the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") has made Cizzle Brands’ common shares eligible for electronic deposit at DTC. DTC eligibility streamlines the trading process, making it more efficient for investors and brokers. As a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), DTC handles electronic clearing and settlement for publicly traded companies. With DTC eligibility, the Company’s shares can now be traded across a wider network of brokerage firms, accelerating the settlement process and improving access for a broader range of investors.
The graduation to the OTCQB and DTC eligibility occurred only eight weeks after Cizzle Brands’ common shares began trading on the Cboe Canada Inc. stock exchange (“Cboe Canada”) in Canada under the ticker symbol CZZL, and just three weeks after the Company obtained its first European listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 8YF.
The Company’s public listing on Cboe Canada has generated a significant amount of media and investor interest, with Cizzle Brands’ Founder, Chairman and CEO, John Celenza, being interviewed on BNN Bloomberg, Trader TV, and CEO.ca, amongst others.
With respect to the graduation to OTCQB and DTC eligibility, Mr. Celenza commented “These are very exciting times for Cizzle Brands, as we continue to gain momentum both in the capital markets, and in the consumer packaged goods space. We have worked hard to generate measurable value for our shareholders, hitting key milestones and driving growth that can be leveraged to further scale our business. Graduating to a higher tier on the OTC Markets and DTC eligibility are important steps for reaching American investors, as we look forward to providing more investors around the world with the opportunity to take part in elevating the game in health and wellness by investing in Cizzle Brands.”
Cizzle Brands’ Head of Corporate Development Setti Coscarella commented, “In less than two months since our market debut, Cizzle Brands’ common shares are now traded in three different countries, and we are pleased to have had our U.S. ticker CZZLF graduated to the OTCQB market along with DTC eligibility. This development is meaningful because our investor base is now positioned to benefit from improved liquidity, and reduced barriers for U.S. investors to buy Cizzle Brands’ common shares through their preferred broker-dealer. The year of 2025 continues to bring about many great achievements for Cizzle Brands, and we are truly just getting started.”
About Cizzle Brands Corporation
Cizzle Brands Corporation is a sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several elite sports, Cizzle Brands has launched two leading product lines in the sports nutrition category: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 1,200 stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe; and (ii) Spoken Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people achieve their best in both competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.
For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/
For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com
Notice Regarding Images and Links: This press release may contain images and/or links to outside web pages, which could play an important role in providing the full context of the news update being conveyed through this press release. Some news aggregation services may remove these images and/or links at their discretion. Therefore, readers are encouraged to access SEDAR+ or the News section of the Cizzle Brands Corporation website to view this press release containing all images and/or links as originally published.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,
CIZZLE BRANDS CORPORATION
“John Celenza”
John Celenza, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as, but not limited to: new products of the Company and potential sales and distribution opportunities. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company.
Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.
Contacts:
For further information, please contact:
Setti Coscarella
Head of Corporate Development
investors@cizzlebrands.com
1-844-588-2088
Cizzle Brands Corporation
Investor Insight
Through its innovative line of diversified products, Cizzle Brands Corporation is well-positioned to capitalize on the global MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) movement sweeping the nation. This includes increased consumer demand for low-sugar, high-quality functional foods and beverages, nutritional supplements and sustainable packaging.
Overview
Cizzle Brands Corporation (CBOE:CZZL) is a dynamic sports nutrition company dedicated to driving transformative change within the health and wellness industry. Cizzle commenced trading on CBOE Canada on December 30, 2024, marking a significant milestone in its growth trajectory.
Leveraging deep-rooted connections in the professional sports sector, the company collaborates with elite athletes to trial and refine its health and wellness products to ensure optimal performance, while still being appropriate for athletes of all ages. Its CWENCH Hydration line of products underscores its commitment to premium-quality offerings.
Cizzle maintains a global R&D innovation team involving top nutritionists, dieticians and strength coaches to develop cutting-edge products and bring them to market. This approach ensures that each product is designed to meet the highest standards of performance and wellness.
As consumers become increasingly health-conscious, there is a significant shift toward products that offer clean ingredients and functional benefits, such as hydration, recovery and natural energy. The functional beverage market size is estimated to reach US$229.75 billion in 2025, and is expected to climb to US$329.68 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.49 percent. This growth is driven by rising disposable incomes, heightened awareness of physical well-being, and the growing popularity of fitness lifestyles.
CWENCH Hydration is already recognized as one of the fastest-growing hydration products in the world. In its first 6 months of operation, it generated net sales of $5 million with gross margins of 60 percent and is on track to achieve $13 to $15 million in sales in its first fiscal year. Since its launch, CWENCH has been endorsed by elite athletes and adopted by professional sports teams across North America.
Cizzle is led by a seasoned executive team with extensive experience in consumer-packaged goods, brand building and public markets.
Market Differentiator
Cizzle differentiates itself by developing aspirational products consumed by aspirational people that drive awareness in key markets. Through its broad-based grassroots programs, over 12,000 youth athletes across North America are sponsored by Cizzle, featuring CWENCH logos on their helmets, jerseys and water bottles.
As Cizzle's products develop loyal followings in key markets, other consumer groups are pulled into engagement with its brands. With so many youth athletes making CWENCH Hydration their preferred sports drinks, pantry-loading parents who support sugar-free, all-natural alternatives for their kids become advocates - and ultimately consumers of CWENCH.
Cizzle's commitment to sustainability is another key differentiator. By adopting eco-friendly packaging solutions such as Tetra Pak, the company significantly reduces its environmental impact compared to traditional materials. It also limits the amount of plastics that touch Cizzle's products, minimizing the risk of exposure to microplastics. This move not only addresses growing consumer demand for healthy and sustainable products but also reinforces Cizzle's brand values.
Well-defined Growth Strategy
Too often emerging CPG companies grow faster than their capitalization and infrastructure can support, leading many to flame out or incur dilutive financings. Cizzle is focused on maximizing shareholder value through sustainable revenue growth, strong gross margins, profitability and strategic acquisitions.
As brand awareness grows, and velocity through current retailers accelerates, the company plans to increase sales by expanding distribution channels through major Canadian retailers to boost market penetration and drive product visibility in high-traffic retail locations.
At the same time, Cizzle is building brand awareness and driving sales in select US and European markets where it can drive velocity while maintaining gross margins.
Product innovation is a key pillar of Cizzle’s growth strategy. The company has or is preparing to launch multiple new products across various consumer channels in 2025, including CWENCH Protein and Spoken Nutrition, among others. Each product launch will be supported by targeted marketing campaigns, in-store activations, and influencer partnerships to create brand awareness and drive consumer demand. Furthermore, Cizzle is actively pursuing opportunities to acquire young, innovative companies in the health and wellness sector that align with its mission, thus accelerating portfolio expansion.
Company Highlights
- Cizzle is dedicated to driving transformative change in the health and wellness industry by offering premium, clean-label sports nutrition products.
- The companycollaborates with elite athletes and professional sports teams to trial and refine its product offerings, ensuring optimal performance.
- Its flagship brand - CWENCH Hydration - is one of the fastest-growing hydration products in the world, with endorsements from top athletes like Nathan MacKinnon and Andrew Wiggins, as well as up-and-coming superstars Gavin McKenna and Chloe Primerano. Wiggins is also a significant investor in the business.
- The company generated $5 million dollars in net sales in its first 6 months of operations with a gross margin of 60 percent and is projected to generate net sales of $13 to $15 million in its first fiscal year.
- Driven by a well-defined growth strategy, the company is expanding distribution through major retailers, international market entry, and potential strategic acquisitions to drive revenue growth and market penetration.
- Cizzle’s executive team has extensive experience in CPG, brand building and public markets, including former executives of BioSteel and DreamWater.
Key Products & Brands
CWENCH Hydration
Cizzle’s flagship product, CWENCH Hydration, is a sugar-free, all-natural sports drink formulated with 6+ essential electrolytes and only 10 calories per serving. It stands out with eco-friendly Tetra Pak packaging and no preservatives. Endorsed by high-profile athletes like Nathan MacKinnon, Andrew Wiggins, Gavin McKenna and Chloe Primerano, CWENCH has gained traction in major retail outlets across Canada and select US markets. Its rapid market adoption has solidified it as one of the fastest-growing products in its category.
CWENCH Protein
CWENCH Protein, a post-workout recovery solution, comes in both whey and vegan options. Available in chocolate and vanilla flavors, it leverages the existing CWENCH distribution network to ensure broad reach.
Spoken Nutrition
Spoken Nutrition is a premium supplement line designed to enhance athletic performance and overall wellness by unlocking the expertise behind the world's best athletes. Developed in collaboration with elite trainers and scientists to make products that work, the range includes 14 SKUs targeting various health benefits. A standout product, Sleep Builder, has received significant acclaim for its positive impact on recovery and sleep quality. Spoken Nutrition primarily targets direct-to-consumer channels, elite training facilities and partnerships with celebrity trainers.
Management Team
John Celenza – Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Celenza co-founded BioSteel Sports, where he played a pivotal role in scaling the business within the consumer goods sector. His expertise in brand development and market expansion is instrumental in guiding Cizzle's strategic direction.
Tucker Wright – President & Chief Revenue Officer
Tucker Wright brings a wealth of experience from leadership roles at DreamWater and BioSteel. His proficiency in revenue generation and market strategy supports Cizzle's growth initiatives and market penetration efforts.
Anthony Mila – Chief Marketing Officer
Anthony Mila, formerly CEO of HighRise Marketing and CMO of BioSteel, has a strong background in marketing within the health and wellness industry. His strategic vision drives Cizzle's brand positioning and consumer engagement.
Blane Kaufman – Chief Operating Officer
Blane Kaufman previously led operations at BioSteel, bringing extensive operational expertise to Cizzle. His focus on operational efficiency ensures the seamless execution of the company's strategic plans.
Steven Tschirhart – Chief Financial Officer
Steven Tschirhart, who spent over a decade at Kraft Heinz ultimately as Head of Coffee Canada, oversees the financial operations of Cizzle, ensuring fiscal responsibility and strategic financial planning to support the company's growth objectives.
Andy O'Brien – Chief Performance Officer & Director
Andy O’Brien is a legendary sports performance coach who has collaborated with world-class athletes and elite trainers. His expertise contributes to the development of Cizzle's performance-oriented products.
Cizzle Brands Expands its Western Canadian Footprint With All Calgary Co-op and Freson Bros. Stores Now Selling CWENCH Hydration
Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTC: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) ( the "Company" or "Cizzle Brands") , is pleased to announce that all four ready-to-drink ("RTD") flavours of its flagship product CWENCH Hydration™ are available for purchase chain-wide at Calgary Co-op and Freson Bros., each of which are major regional grocery chains in the Canadian province of Alberta. In addition to the RTD beverages, Freson Bros. is also carrying 10-count packs of CWENCH Hydration Mix packets in all four flavours.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250220214731/en/
All four RTD flavours of CWENCH Hydration™ are shown on a retail shelf at a Calgary Co-op supermarket in the Calgary, Alberta area (Photo: Business Wire)
This placement adds to the brand's presence in Western Canada, following the Company's recent announcement that Kelowna-based gas station chain Canco Petroleum began carrying the full RTD lineup of CWENCH Hydration™ beverages.
Calgary Co-op is a member-owned retail cooperative with over 440,000 members that offers a full range of grocery products, in addition to pharmacy and fuel at select locations. Its first location was opened in 1956, working directly with local farmers and ranchers to offer locally sourced foods to Calgary-area residents and visitors. In 2025, Calgary Co-op has 43 stores and a total of 3,850 employees.
More information about Calgary Co-op can be found on its website: https://www.calgarycoop.com/
Freson Bros was founded in 1955 as a butcher shop, and later expanded into full-scale grocery. With 16 locations across the province of Alberta and over 1,000 employees, Freson Bros is situated in key Alberta markets including Edmonton, Grande Prairie, and Peace River.
More information about Freson Bros. can be found on its website: https://www.freson.com/
Cizzle Brands' Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, John Celenza commented "Step by step, we are strategically building out a market presence for CWENCH Hydration™ across North America. Community grocers such as Calgary Co-op and Freson Bros. are important pillars of this strategy as we continue to gain market acceptance. CWENCH Hydration™ keeps growing its market share in Western Canada, and we plan to keep up this momentum with the addition of these two grocery chains in Alberta. We are excited to be working with Calgary Co-op and Freson Bros. as we continue commercializing the CWENCH Hydration™ brand across Canada."
About Cizzle Brands Corporation
Cizzle Brands Corporation is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several elite sports, Cizzle Brands has launched two leading product lines in the sports nutrition category: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 1,200 stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe; and (ii) Spoken Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people achieve their best in both competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.
For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/
For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com
Notice Regarding Images and Links: This press release may contain images and/or links to outside web pages, which could play an important role in providing the full context of the news update being conveyed through this press release. Some news aggregation services may remove these images and/or links at their discretion. Therefore, readers are encouraged to access SEDAR+ or the News section of the Cizzle Brands Corporation website to view this press release containing all images and/or links as originally published.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,
"John Celenza"
John Celenza, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as, but not limited to: new products of the Company and potential sales and distribution opportunities. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company.
Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250220214731/en/
For further information, please contact:
Setti Coscarella
Head of Corporate Development
investors@cizzlebrands.com
1-844-588-2088
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
Canco Petroleum Begins Carrying Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Beverage in All of its Gas Stations Across Canada
With a strong presence in British Columbia and Alberta and locations in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, as well as Ontario, the availability of CWENCH Hydration™ at all Canco locations enhances the brand's footprint across Canada in the key category of convenience retail.
Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTC: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) ( the "Company" or "Cizzle Brands") is pleased to announce that CWENCH Hydration™ is now being carried by the Canco Petroleum chain of gas stations, with 138 locations across Canada primarily in British Columbia and Alberta. Based in Kelowna, Canco is an independent fuel retail brand that was launched in 2017 as an alternative to big-box retailers. Through its One Stop convenience banner, Canco offers a leading range of everyday food, beverage, and retail items.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250218901335/en/
All four of CWENCH Hydration's Ready-to-Drink Flavours, as well as the limited edition Tropical Flow flavour created with Coach Chippy, are now available at all Canco Petroleum locations across Canada. (Photo: Business Wire)
More information about Canco Petroleum can be found on its website: https://cancopetroleum.ca/
All four of the main ready-to-drink ("RTD") flavours of CWENCH Hydration™ ( Rainbow Swirl , Blue Raspberry , Cherry Lime , and Berry Crush ) are being stocked in Canco's storefronts. Some locations are also carrying Tropical Flow , the recently announced limited-edition flavour of CWENCH Hydration™ created as part of Cizzle Brands' collaboration with Canadian youth hockey influencer Coach Chippy .
This placement further solidifies the presence of CWENCH Hydration™ in Canadian gas stations, with Cizzle Brands having recently announced that the beverage is being sold at MacEwan's, a 54-location chain of gas stations in Ontario and Quebec. To strategically scale the footprint of CWENCH Hydration™, Cizzle Brands has also placed CWENCH Hydration™ into Canadian grocery chains including Fortinos and Metro .
Cizzle Brands Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, John Celenza commented, "As awareness of CWENCH Hydration™ continues to grow across the country, so does demand at the retail level. We are therefore proud to be adding CWENCH Hydration™ to the refrigerators of Canco, who has a strong presence in Western Canada along with multiple other provinces. The full range of CWENCH flavours will be sold in all 138 Canco locations across Canada, and this footprint is an important part of our playbook as we continue commercializing the product throughout North America. We are excited to be working with Canco, who we believe will be a valuable partner for CWENCH Hydration™ and our long-term growth plan for the Company, and their strong presence in Western Canada is an important part of our playbook as we commercialize the product across the country."
About Cizzle Brands Corporation
Cizzle Brands Corporation is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several elite sports, Cizzle Brands has launched two leading product lines in the sports nutrition category: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 1,200 stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe; and (ii) Spoken Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people achieve their best in both competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.
For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/
For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com
Notice Regarding Images and Links: This press release may contain images and/or links to outside web pages, which could play an important role in providing the full context of the news update being conveyed through this press release. Some news aggregation services may remove these images and/or links at their discretion. Therefore, readers are encouraged to access SEDAR+ or the News section of the Cizzle Brands Corporation website to view this press release containing all images and/or links as originally published.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,
"John Celenza"
John Celenza, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as, but not limited to: new products of the Company and potential sales and distribution opportunities. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company.
Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250218901335/en/
For further information, please contact:
Setti Coscarella
Head of Corporate Development
investors@cizzlebrands.com
1-844-588-2088
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
