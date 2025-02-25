Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

How to Invest in Biotechnology (Updated 2024)

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

How to Invest in Rare Earths (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Minsud Resources Up 47 Percent on Maiden Resource

Trending Press Releases

Chinese Market Approval for WOA's Lupin Protein Isolate

Heliostar Drills Wide Intervals Within the High Grade Panel and Hits Satellite Zones at Ana Paula, Mexico

Jindalee Lithium

Blackrock Silver Steps Out and Hits Multiple +1 kg/t AgEq Intercepts in First Assays from Resource Expansion Program at Tonopah West

RUA GOLD Reports Significant Gold-Antimony Intercepts from Its Reefton Project

Metal Bank: Copper, Gold-focused Exploration in Australia and the Middle East

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

Aurum Resources

AUE:AU

CoTec Holdings

CTH:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 World EV Market Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

2025 World Cybersecurity Outlook Report

Cobalt Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Cizzle Brands Corporation (CBOE:CZZL)

Cizzle Brands' Shares Start Trading on OTCQB

Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTCQB: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) (the “Company” or “Cizzle Brands”), is pleased to announce that its U.S. ticker symbol CZZLF has graduated to trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (“OTCQB”). The Company anticipates that this graduation will provide greater liquidity for its common shares, and offer greater visibility and a more seamless trading experience for investors in the United States.

(Photo: Business Wire)

The OTCQB is for entrepreneurial and development-stage companies both in the U.S. and internationally. The graduation to CZZLF trading on the OTCQB occurred following Cizzle Brands having successfully met all of OTCQB’s Eligibility Requirements.

More information about OTCQB can be found at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/corporate-services/otcqb

In addition to the graduation to OTCQB, the Company is pleased to announce that the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") has made Cizzle Brands’ common shares eligible for electronic deposit at DTC. DTC eligibility streamlines the trading process, making it more efficient for investors and brokers. As a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), DTC handles electronic clearing and settlement for publicly traded companies. With DTC eligibility, the Company’s shares can now be traded across a wider network of brokerage firms, accelerating the settlement process and improving access for a broader range of investors.

The graduation to the OTCQB and DTC eligibility occurred only eight weeks after Cizzle Brands’ common shares began trading on the Cboe Canada Inc. stock exchange (“Cboe Canada”) in Canada under the ticker symbol CZZL, and just three weeks after the Company obtained its first European listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 8YF.

The Company’s public listing on Cboe Canada has generated a significant amount of media and investor interest, with Cizzle Brands’ Founder, Chairman and CEO, John Celenza, being interviewed on BNN Bloomberg, Trader TV, and CEO.ca, amongst others.

With respect to the graduation to OTCQB and DTC eligibility, Mr. Celenza commented “These are very exciting times for Cizzle Brands, as we continue to gain momentum both in the capital markets, and in the consumer packaged goods space. We have worked hard to generate measurable value for our shareholders, hitting key milestones and driving growth that can be leveraged to further scale our business. Graduating to a higher tier on the OTC Markets and DTC eligibility are important steps for reaching American investors, as we look forward to providing more investors around the world with the opportunity to take part in elevating the game in health and wellness by investing in Cizzle Brands.”

Cizzle Brands’ Head of Corporate Development Setti Coscarella commented, “In less than two months since our market debut, Cizzle Brands’ common shares are now traded in three different countries, and we are pleased to have had our U.S. ticker CZZLF graduated to the OTCQB market along with DTC eligibility. This development is meaningful because our investor base is now positioned to benefit from improved liquidity, and reduced barriers for U.S. investors to buy Cizzle Brands’ common shares through their preferred broker-dealer. The year of 2025 continues to bring about many great achievements for Cizzle Brands, and we are truly just getting started.”

About Cizzle Brands Corporation

Cizzle Brands Corporation is a sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several elite sports, Cizzle Brands has launched two leading product lines in the sports nutrition category: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 1,200 stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe; and (ii) Spoken Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people achieve their best in both competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.

For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/

For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com

Notice Regarding Images and Links: This press release may contain images and/or links to outside web pages, which could play an important role in providing the full context of the news update being conveyed through this press release. Some news aggregation services may remove these images and/or links at their discretion. Therefore, readers are encouraged to access SEDAR+ or the News section of the Cizzle Brands Corporation website to view this press release containing all images and/or links as originally published.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

CIZZLE BRANDS CORPORATION

“John Celenza”

John Celenza, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as, but not limited to: new products of the Company and potential sales and distribution opportunities. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Setti Coscarella
Head of Corporate Development
investors@cizzlebrands.com
1-844-588-2088

Source

Click here to connect with Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada:CZZL, OTCQB:CZZLF, Frankfurt:8YF) to receive an Investor Presentation

cboe stocksbiotech stockscboe:czzlbiotech investingBiotech Investing
CZZL:AQL
Cizzle Brands Corporation
Sign up to get your FREE

Cizzle Brands Corporation Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Cizzle Brands Corporation (CBOE:CZZL)

Cizzle Brands Corporation


Keep reading...Show less
Cizzle Brands Expands its Western Canadian Footprint With All Calgary Co-op and Freson Bros. Stores Now Selling CWENCH Hydration

Cizzle Brands Expands its Western Canadian Footprint With All Calgary Co-op and Freson Bros. Stores Now Selling CWENCH Hydration

As the CWENCH Hydration™ brand continues to gain popularity, Cizzle Brands is strategically adding new retailers in select North American markets. Calgary Co-op and Freson Bros. are both chains of supermarkets in Alberta, and are expected to play a key role in building out the presence of CWENCH Hydration™ in Western Canada.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canco Petroleum Begins Carrying Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Beverage in All of its Gas Stations Across Canada

Canco Petroleum Begins Carrying Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Beverage in All of its Gas Stations Across Canada

With a strong presence in British Columbia and Alberta and locations in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, as well as Ontario, the availability of CWENCH Hydration™ at all Canco locations enhances the brand's footprint across Canada in the key category of convenience retail.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canco Petroleum Begins Carrying Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Beverage in All of its Gas Stations Across Canada

Canco Petroleum Begins Carrying Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Beverage in All of its Gas Stations Across Canada

With a strong presence in British Columbia and Alberta and locations in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, as well as Ontario, the availability of CWENCH Hydration™ at all Canco locations enhances the brand's footprint across Canada in the key category of convenience retail.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canco Petroleum Begins Carrying Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Beverage in All of its Gas Stations Across Canada

Canco Petroleum Begins Carrying Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Beverage in All of its Gas Stations Across Canada

With a strong presence in British Columbia and Alberta and locations in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, as well as Ontario, the availability of CWENCH Hydration™ at all Canco locations enhances the brand's footprint across Canada in the key category of convenience retail.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canco Petroleum Begins Carrying Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Beverage in All of its Gas Stations Across Canada

Canco Petroleum Begins Carrying Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Beverage in All of its Gas Stations Across Canada

With a strong presence in British Columbia and Alberta and locations in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, as well as Ontario, the availability of CWENCH Hydration™ at all Canco locations enhances the brand's footprint across Canada in the key category of convenience retail.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RAD to present at TD Cowen Annual Healthcare Conference

RAD to present at TD Cowen Annual Healthcare Conference

Radiopharm Theranostics (RAD:AU) has announced RAD to present at TD Cowen Annual Healthcare Conference

Download the PDF here.

Exceptional silver and cobalt assays from seaweed

Exceptional silver and cobalt assays from seaweed

BPH Global (BP8:AU) has announced Exceptional silver and cobalt assays from seaweed

Download the PDF here.

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Publication of Research in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Basic to Translational Science That Supports Development of Its Proprietary Subcutaneous Drug Candidate, CRD-38, for the Treatment of Heart Failure

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Publication of Research in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Basic to Translational Science That Supports Development of Its Proprietary Subcutaneous Drug Candidate, CRD-38, for the Treatment of Heart Failure

Data demonstrates improvement in cardiac function and reductions in cardiac hypertrophy, remodeling, inflammation, and cell death - key underlying mechanisms in heart failure

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, announced today the publication of research in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Basic to Translational Science ("JACBTS"), titled "Cannabidiol Prevents Heart Failure Dysfunction and Remodeling Through Preservation of Mitochondrial Function and Calcium Handling" (www.jacc.orgdoiabs10.1016j.jacbts.2024.12.009). This research was conducted by scientists from Tecnológico de Monterrey who, together with researchers from the DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center in Houston, TX, are collaborating with Cardiol on the development of the Company's proprietary subcutaneous ("SubQ") formulation of cannabidiol, CRD-38, to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. This common form of heart failure remains a leading cause of hospitalization worldwide and is associated with a five-year mortality that exceeds 75% in hospitalized patients.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canco Petroleum Begins Carrying Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Beverage in All of its Gas Stations Across Canada

Canco Petroleum Begins Carrying Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Beverage in All of its Gas Stations Across Canada

With a strong presence in British Columbia and Alberta and locations in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, as well as Ontario, the availability of CWENCH Hydration™ at all Canco locations enhances the brand's footprint across Canada in the key category of convenience retail.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canco Petroleum Begins Carrying Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Beverage in All of its Gas Stations Across Canada

Canco Petroleum Begins Carrying Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Beverage in All of its Gas Stations Across Canada

With a strong presence in British Columbia and Alberta and locations in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, as well as Ontario, the availability of CWENCH Hydration™ at all Canco locations enhances the brand's footprint across Canada in the key category of convenience retail.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canco Petroleum Begins Carrying Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Beverage in All of its Gas Stations Across Canada

Canco Petroleum Begins Carrying Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Beverage in All of its Gas Stations Across Canada

With a strong presence in British Columbia and Alberta and locations in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, as well as Ontario, the availability of CWENCH Hydration™ at all Canco locations enhances the brand's footprint across Canada in the key category of convenience retail.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Cizzle Brands Corporation
Sign up to get your FREE

Cizzle Brands Corporation Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

NioBay Metals Intercepts Up to 22% Titanium (TiO₂) in its Drillings on Zone 1 of the Foothills Property

Sun Summit Announces Inaugural Mineral Resource Estimate on the Buck Project, Central B.C.

ASX Listing and CEO Designate

PDAC 2025 Brings the World to Toronto March 2-5

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

NioBay Metals Intercepts Up to 22% Titanium (TiO₂) in its Drillings on Zone 1 of the Foothills Property

Gold Investing

Sun Summit Announces Inaugural Mineral Resource Estimate on the Buck Project, Central B.C.

Lithium Investing

ASX Listing and CEO Designate

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Files Year End Financials and Updates Status of MCTO

Gold Investing

Adavale Resources: Unlocking Gold, Copper in a Tier-1 Mining Jurisdiction, and Uranium, Nickel Projects for the Future

Uranium Investing

Western Uranium & Vanadium Advances Mustang Mineral Processing Site to Bolster Regional Production

Battery Metals Investing

VanadiumCorp Announces Private Placement to Raise $800,000 for Electrolyte Production

×