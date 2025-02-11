Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Top 10 Aluminum-producing Countries

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Trending Press Releases

First Helium Spuds 7-15 Exploration Well

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

‘Lighthorse’ Gold Discovery at Pinjin: Thick, High-grade Gold Intercepted at New Greenfields Find

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Funding of up to C$1.3 million through Canada's Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund

Updated Commercial Development Plan for North America’s First Lithium Brine Production Facility

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

New Murchison Gold Limited

NMG:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

World Resource Outlook 2025

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

2025 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Cizzle Brands Secures Distribution for CWENCH Hydration at MacEwen-Owned Gas Stations in Ontario and Quebec

Cizzle Brands Secures Distribution for CWENCH Hydration at MacEwen-Owned Gas Stations in Ontario and Quebec

The availability of CWENCH Hydration at 54 MacEwen-owned Esso , Shell , MacEwen and Quickie gas stations is a direct result of the recently announced distribution agreement between Cizzle Brands Corporation and Keurig Dr Pepper Canada subsidiary Van Houtte Coffee Services ("VHCS"), which distributes to over 30,000 commercial sites across Canada. This agreement with VHCS has already yielded meaningful results in helping to commercialize CWENCH Hydration™.

Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTC: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) ( the "Company" or "Cizzle Brands") is pleased to announce that the Blue Raspberry and Rainbow ready-to-drink ("RTD") flavours of its flagship brand CWENCH Hydration™ are now being carried in 54 Esso , Shell , MacEwen , and Quickie gas stations in Ontario and Quebec that are owned and operated by MacEwen Petroleum .

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250211625004/en/

CWENCH Hydration ready-to-drink flavours seen in a fridge at a MacEwen-owned gas station. The availability of CWENCH Hydration at MacEwen is an example of one of the many benefits of Cizzle Brands' relationship with Van Houtte Coffee Services. (Photo: Business Wire)

CWENCH Hydration ready-to-drink flavours seen in a fridge at a MacEwen-owned gas station. The availability of CWENCH Hydration at MacEwen is an example of one of the many benefits of Cizzle Brands' relationship with Van Houtte Coffee Services. (Photo: Business Wire)

This chain placement of CWENCH Hydration™ products was secured by Van Houtte Coffee Services ("VHCS"), which is a subsidiary of Keurig Canada Inc., doing business as Keurig Dr Pepper Canada. In a press release dated January 29, 2025 , Cizzle Brands announced its distribution agreement with VHCS, in which VHCS would distribute the Company's product lines across Canada and take over distributorship for certain existing Cizzle Brands accounts in categories including sporting goods retailers and stadiums.

Cizzle Brands highlights the following aspects of the MacEwen placement, with respect to the foreseeable business value that can be generated through the Company's relationship with VHCS:

  • Within just the first few weeks of distributing for Cizzle Brands, VHCS has already landed a full-chain placement with an operator of 54 retail locations in two provinces under major banners that include Esso and Shell;
  • This placement has also brought CWENCH Hydration™ into the gas/convenience channel, a retail category in which single-serving beverages are often purchased routinely by consumers;
  • VHCS services over 30,000 commercial sites in total, meaning that there is tremendous untapped potential for CWENCH Hydration™ and potentially other Cizzle Brands products to be placed within a portfolio of tens of thousands of points of sale/consumption across Canada; and
  • With established and highly efficient infrastructure for warehousing, distribution, and last-mile delivery, VHCS provides the ability to instantly scale CWENCH Hydration™'s Canadian footprint in a way that preserves Cizzle Brands' margins without the cost burden of creating or maintaining a logistics network.

Cizzle Brands Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, John Celenza commented, "Working with VHCS was a transformational step for Cizzle Brands, as it enables us to commercialize CWENCH Hydration™ at a mass scale in a short amount of time. Making the product available to consumers in convenient locations is a key part of driving brand adoption in the beverage category, and this partnership with VHCS gives us the ability to accelerate that availability at a scale that is not normally possible for newer brands on the market. More specifically, major beverage distributors such as Keurig Dr Pepper do not normally take on brands that have only recently launched. Following the market debut of CWENCH Hydration™ in May of 2024, we have steadily built grassroots-level demand, and we believe that VHCS will be an important catalyst for this natural next step in our growth journey. CWENCH Hydration™ has only been placed in a small percentage of VHCS' accounts so far, and just a couple of weeks into the relationship, this truly is just the beginning."

About Cizzle Brands Corporation

Cizzle Brands Corporation is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several elite sports, Cizzle Brands has launched two leading product lines in the sports nutrition category: (i) CWENCH Hydration, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 1,200 stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe; and (ii) Spoken Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people achieve their best in both competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.

For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/

For more information about CWENCH, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com

Notice Regarding Images and Links: This press release may contain images and/or links to outside web pages, which could play an important role in providing the full context of the news update being conveyed through this press release. Some news aggregation services may remove these images and/or links at their discretion. Therefore, readers are encouraged to access SEDAR+ or the News section of the Cizzle Brands Corporation website to view this press release containing all images and/or links as originally published.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

Cizzle Brands Corporation

"John Celenza"

John Celenza, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as, but not limited to: new products of the Company and potential sales and distribution opportunities. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.

For further information, please contact:

Setti Coscarella
Head of Corporate Development
investors@cizzlebrands.com
1-844-588-2088

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cizzle Brands CorporationCZZL:AQLCBOE:CZZLBiotech Investing
CZZL:AQL
Cizzle Brands Corporation
Sign up to get your FREE

Cizzle Brands Corporation Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Cizzle Brands Corporation (CBOE:CZZL)

Cizzle Brands Corporation


Keep reading...Show less
Cizzle Brands Corporation Becomes Title Sponsor of the CWENCH All Canadian Volleyball Games

Cizzle Brands Corporation Becomes Title Sponsor of the CWENCH All Canadian Volleyball Games

Entering its third year, the CWENCH All Canadian Volleyball Games is Canada's premier girls' volleyball event. Set to take the national stage with live streaming on CBC Gem, the event features 60 of Canada's top-performing girls' volleyball players in each of the 17U and 16U age categories. As a proudly Canadian house of brands, this sponsorship is part of Cizzle Brands' ongoing initiatives to support youth sports in Canada.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CWENCH Hydration Strengthens its Retail Footprint in Western Canada with Placement in 75 Locations of London Drugs

CWENCH Hydration Strengthens its Retail Footprint in Western Canada with Placement in 75 Locations of London Drugs

Founded in 1945, London Drugs is a major retail pharmacy chain with 79 locations in the Western Canadian provinces. Starting in January, three flavours of CWENCH Hydration™ will be available in 75 locations of London Drugs, as well as through its online store.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cizzle Brands Corporation and Van Houtte Coffee Services Announce Entry into an Agreement for Distribution of Cizzle Brands' Products Across Canada

Cizzle Brands Corporation and Van Houtte Coffee Services Announce Entry into an Agreement for Distribution of Cizzle Brands' Products Across Canada

Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (the " Company " or " Cizzle Brands ") and Van Houtte Coffee Services (" VHCS "), a subsidiary of Keurig Canada Inc., doing business as Keurig Dr Pepper Canada, are pleased to announce that they have entered into a distribution agreement (the " Agreement ") pursuant to which VHCS will distribute Cizzle Brands' product lineup across Canada. As part of its agreement, VHCS will also be taking over distributorship for many of the Cizzle Brands' existing accounts in various categories including sporting goods retailers and stadiums.

"This partnership enables us to provide additional high-quality offerings that align with the growing needs of organizations across the country. We look forward to working together to continue expanding our product range and supporting Cizzle Brands' growth," said Jon Theisen, General Manager of Van Houtte Coffee Services.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cizzle Brands Unveils its Team of Ambassadors to Accelerate North American Commercialization Initiatives

Cizzle Brands Unveils its Team of Ambassadors to Accelerate North American Commercialization Initiatives

Through a curated team of the world's most experienced and qualified dieticians, performance coaches, scientists, and medical professionals who are subject matter experts in their respective fields, Cizzle Brands is building a house of brands in the sports nutrition industry that serves the world's most elite athletes and leverages that knowledge to make products for everyday people looking to live healthy, active lifestyles. Cizzle Brands' ambassadors will not only assist in product development and formulation but they will also help to expand knowledge and adoption of Cizzle Brands' products around the world.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Don Saladino, Personal Trainer to Hollywood's A-List, Joins Cizzle Brands as an Advisor

Don Saladino, Personal Trainer to Hollywood's A-List, Joins Cizzle Brands as an Advisor

Hollywood actors, professional athletes, and award-winning musicians alike have all relied on Don Saladino, coach and trainer of over 20 years, to reach their full potential in physical fitness. As an advisor to Cizzle Brands, Mr. Saladino will provide his insights, expertise, and access to his vast professional network for the commercialization and promotion of Cizzle Brands' product lines at a global scale.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Clinical trial data shows RAD 101 detects Brain Metastases

Clinical trial data shows RAD 101 detects Brain Metastases

Radiopharm Theranostics (RAD:AU) has announced Clinical trial data shows RAD 101 detects Brain Metastases

Download the PDF here.

AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE 35th ANNUAL OPPENHEIMER HEALTHCARE LIFE SCIENCES CONFERENCE

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) will present at the 35 th Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Life Sciences Conference at 11:20 a.m. ET on Wednesday Feb. 12, 2025. Narimon Honarpour, senior vice president of global development at Amgen, will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE 35th ANNUAL OPPENHEIMER HEALTHCARE LIFE SCIENCES CONFERENCE

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) will present at the 35 th Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Life Sciences Conference at 11:20 a.m. ET on Wednesday Feb. 12, 2025. Narimon Honarpour, senior vice president of global development at Amgen, will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 versus comparable periods in 2023.

"Robust growth in sales and earnings throughout 2024 reflects the momentum of our business. With strong performance globally, we are investing heavily in our rapidly advancing pipeline to deliver innovative therapies across our four therapeutic areas," said Robert A. Bradway , chairman and chief executive officer.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 versus comparable periods in 2023.

"Robust growth in sales and earnings throughout 2024 reflects the momentum of our business. With strong performance globally, we are investing heavily in our rapidly advancing pipeline to deliver innovative therapies across our four therapeutic areas," said Robert A. Bradway , chairman and chief executive officer.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics to Present at Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Cardiol Therapeutics to Present at Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, is pleased to announce that it will present at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on February 11, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. EST.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Cardiol website (www.cardiolrx.com/investors/events-presentations/).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Cizzle Brands Corporation
Sign up to get your FREE

Cizzle Brands Corporation Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

JZR Gold Enters into Loan Agreement

LU7 Announces Strategic Partnership with Polyechnique Montréal

Joint Venture Secured over Advanced Gold Project in Western Australia’s World Class Gold Mining District

Exceptional High-Grades up to 34.9 g/t Gold Returned in Drilling at the Island Gold Project

Related News

Gold Investing

JZR Gold Enters into Loan Agreement

Lithium Investing

LU7 Announces Strategic Partnership with Polyechnique Montréal

gold investing

Joint Venture Secured over Advanced Gold Project in Western Australia’s World Class Gold Mining District

resource investing

Exceptional High-Grades up to 34.9 g/t Gold Returned in Drilling at the Island Gold Project

Gold Investing

Earn-In with Cazaly Resources over Non-Core Goongarrie Project Streamlines Portfolio

Precious Metals Investing

CAZ: JV Secured Over Advanced Gold Project in WA

Battery Metals Investing

Termination of Aleees License and Technology Agreement

×