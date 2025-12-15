Cizzle Brands Corporation Releases its Fiscal Q1 2026 Results

Cizzle Brands Corporation Releases its Fiscal Q1 2026 Results

Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL; OTCQB: CZZLF; Frankfurt: 8YF) ("Cizzle Brands" or the "Company"), a sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness, today announced its financial results for the three months ended October 31, 2025.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251215668281/en/

Cizzle Brands Corporation released its Q1 2026 financial results, showing revenue growth of 18% YoY driven by strong on-shelf velocity of CWENCH Hydration.

Cizzle Brands Corporation released its Q1 2026 financial results, showing revenue growth of 18% YoY driven by strong on-shelf velocity of CWENCH Hydration.

Q1 FISCAL 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenue increased 18% year-over-year to $3.3 million, compared to $2.8 million in Q1 Fiscal 2025
  • Gross profit of $1.8 million, representing a 54% gross margin
  • Expanded distribution across major retail banners including Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, Circle K, Petro-Canada and Pure Hockey
  • Successful launch of HappiEats Sport Pasta, expanding the Company's product portfolio beyond beverages and supplements
  • Secured a $5.0 million non-dilutive revolving credit facility to support working capital and growth
  • Strengthened Board of Directors with the addition of Ndamukong Suh, Geoff Bedford and Michael Doolan

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"We are starting fiscal 2026 with strong momentum," said John Celenza, CEO of Cizzle Brands. "Revenue growth of 18% year-over-year reflects strong demand for CWENCH Hydration driven by strong on-shelf velocity. While we continue to invest in marketing, infrastructure and people, these investments are deliberate and aligned with our strategy to build category-leading brands. With our expanded retail presence, a strengthened Board, and access to non-dilutive capital, we believe Cizzle is extremely well positioned to execute on our growth plans and drive long-term shareholder value."

OUTLOOK

Cizzle Brands remains focused on expanding its presence across key retail, convenience, grocery and specialty channels in North America, while continuing to invest in brand-building, athlete partnerships and product innovation. Management expects these investments to support sustained revenue growth and margin improvement over time as scale efficiencies are realized.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MD&A

Cizzle's condensed consolidated interim financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended October 31, 2025 are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website at www.cizzlebrands.com .

About Cizzle Brands Corporation

Cizzle Brands Corporation is a sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several sports, Cizzle Brands has launched three game-changing brands: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 5,400 locations in Canada, the United States, and Europe; (ii) Spoken™ Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification; and (iii) HappiEats™, upgrading everyday eats with high-performance foods such as Sport Pasta™. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people of all ages achieve their best in competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.

For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/

For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com

For more information about Spoken™ Nutrition, please visit: https://www.spokennutrition.com

For more information about HappiEats™, please visit https://www.myhappieats.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

Cizzle Brands Corporation

"John Celenza"

John Celenza, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as, but not limited to: expected financial results, new products of the Company and potential sales and distribution opportunities. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.

Setti Coscarella
Head of Corporate Development
investors@cizzlebrands.com
1-844-588-2088

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cizzle Brands CorporationCZZL:AQLCBOE:CZZLBiotech Investing
CZZL:AQL
The Conversation (0)
Cizzle Brands Corporation (CBOE:CZZL)

Cizzle Brands Corporation

A Sports Nutrition Company Leading the Next Wave in Health and Wellness

A Sports Nutrition Company Leading the Next Wave in Health and Wellness Keep Reading...
Cizzle Brands Expands Availability of CWENCH Hydration at all Fortinos Locations in Ontario

Cizzle Brands Expands Availability of CWENCH Hydration at all Fortinos Locations in Ontario

Approximately two months after the chain-wide launch of CWENCH's hydration mix powder in Fortinos stores (February of 2025), CWENCH Hydration™ is now fully represented at Fortinos with the addition of its ready-to-drink Tetra Pak® format at all Fortinos locations, strengthening the footprint of... Keep Reading...
Cizzle Brands Strengthens U.S. Footprint of CWENCH Hydration With Availability at United Supermarkets in Texas

Cizzle Brands Strengthens U.S. Footprint of CWENCH Hydration With Availability at United Supermarkets in Texas

The placement of CWENCH Hydration™ at United Supermarkets, a well-known chain of supermarkets in central and northern Texas, is part of Cizzle Brands' plan to strategically add to its U.S. presence in 2025. Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTCQB: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) ( the... Keep Reading...
Cizzle Brands Announces that All 134 Metro Locations in Ontario Will be Offering CWENCH Hydration Ready-to-Drink Beverages

Cizzle Brands Announces that All 134 Metro Locations in Ontario Will be Offering CWENCH Hydration Ready-to-Drink Beverages

The availability of CWENCH Hydration™ in its ready-to-drink format at all 134 Metro locations in Ontario follows only three months after the initial launch of CWENCH's Hydration Mix with Metro in its Ontario stores. Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTCQB: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) (... Keep Reading...
Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Becomes USA Hockey's Official Hydration Partner

Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Becomes USA Hockey's Official Hydration Partner

As a proud supporter of grassroots hockey across North America, Cizzle Brands is embracing this opportunity to further enhance its U.S. presence with brand visibility throughout the entire USA Hockey network by virtue of this multi-year sponsorship. Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL)... Keep Reading...
Cizzle Brands Adds to its Presence in Ontario with Placements of CWENCH Hydration in Healthy Planet and Farm Boy

Cizzle Brands Adds to its Presence in Ontario with Placements of CWENCH Hydration in Healthy Planet and Farm Boy

The availability of CWENCH Hydration™ in Healthy Planet and Farm Boy, both of which are leading retailers in Ontario, will further enhance visibility and availability of the product as its market share continues to increase. Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTCQB: CZZLF)... Keep Reading...
Double helix DNA with word "ETFs" and biotech stock tickers.

5 Small-cap Biotech ETFs to Watch

Thanks to exchange-traded funds (ETFs), investors don’t have to be tied to one specific stock. When it comes to biotech ETFs, they give sector participants exposure to many biotech companies via one vehicle.ETFs are a popular choice as they allow investors to enter the market more safely... Keep Reading...
Invion Secures Expanded Photosoft Global Exclusive License

Invion Secures Expanded Photosoft Global Exclusive License

Invion Limited (IVX:AU) has announced Invion Secures Expanded Photosoft Global Exclusive LicenseDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
New Data from the Phase II ARCHER Trial Demonstrate CardiolRx Improves Heart Structure in Patients with Acute Myocarditis, Supporting Expansion Across Inflammatory Cardiac Conditions

New Data from the Phase II ARCHER Trial Demonstrate CardiolRx Improves Heart Structure in Patients with Acute Myocarditis, Supporting Expansion Across Inflammatory Cardiac Conditions

Phase II ARCHER trial showed a significant reduction in left ventricular (LV) mass (p=0.0117) and improvements in multiple key cardiac MRI (CMR) measures of structural heart recovery in patients with acute myocarditis.Results provide clinical evidence that CardiolRx™ reduces inflammation-driven... Keep Reading...
Pink liquid being pipetted into rows of clear test tubes.

Transforming Disease Detection with AI-Driven Biological Insights

Artificial intelligence (AI) is fundamentally reshaping biotechnology and healthcare, unlocking the secrets hidden within complex biological data. Machine learning in genomics and proteomics is transforming how diseases are detected, monitored and treated. Central to this revolution are... Keep Reading...
Cardiol Therapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Broadly Protecting its Heart Drugs to Late 2040

Cardiol Therapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Broadly Protecting its Heart Drugs to Late 2040

Once issued, this new U.S. patent covers the use of CardiolRx™ and CRD-38 for a broad range of cardiac disorders, including atherosclerosis and heart failure, significantly expanding intellectual property protection in the world's largest pharmaceutical market.This allowance fortifies Cardiol's... Keep Reading...
Cardiol Therapeutics' Phase II ARCHER Trial Results to be Presented at the European Society of Cardiology Scientific Meeting on Myocardial & Pericardial Diseases

Cardiol Therapeutics' Phase II ARCHER Trial Results to be Presented at the European Society of Cardiology Scientific Meeting on Myocardial & Pericardial Diseases

The ESC M&PD meeting brings together the world's experts working to improve the treatment of myocarditis and pericarditis.Presentation to provide comprehensive findings from the ARCHER trial following the reporting of topline results demonstrating a notable improvement in extracellular volume... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

CEO Resignation

Trading Halt

St George Soil Geochemistry Defines 14km Anomaly

Apollo Silver Advances Community Discussions at Cinco de Mayo

Related News

Base Metals Investing

CEO Resignation

Tech Investing

Trading Halt

Precious Metals Investing

St George Soil Geochemistry Defines 14km Anomaly

Gold Investing

Peter Grandich: Gold, Silver, Copper in 2026, Plus My Strategy Now

Copper Investing

Low-impact, High-reward ISR Copper Extraction Gains Investment Momentum

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Silver Advances Community Discussions at Cinco de Mayo

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Recognizes Positive Commentary On Permitting at La Colorada, Sonora