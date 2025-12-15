Cizzle Brands Corporation Releases its Fiscal Q1 2026 Results

Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL; OTCQB: CZZLF; Frankfurt: 8YF) ("Cizzle Brands" or the "Company"), a sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness, today announced its financial results for the three months ended October 31, 2025.
Q1 FISCAL 2026 HIGHLIGHTS
- Revenue increased 18% year-over-year to $3.3 million, compared to $2.8 million in Q1 Fiscal 2025
- Gross profit of $1.8 million, representing a 54% gross margin
- Expanded distribution across major retail banners including Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, Circle K, Petro-Canada and Pure Hockey
- Successful launch of HappiEats Sport Pasta, expanding the Company's product portfolio beyond beverages and supplements
- Secured a $5.0 million non-dilutive revolving credit facility to support working capital and growth
- Strengthened Board of Directors with the addition of Ndamukong Suh, Geoff Bedford and Michael Doolan
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
"We are starting fiscal 2026 with strong momentum," said John Celenza, CEO of Cizzle Brands. "Revenue growth of 18% year-over-year reflects strong demand for CWENCH Hydration driven by strong on-shelf velocity. While we continue to invest in marketing, infrastructure and people, these investments are deliberate and aligned with our strategy to build category-leading brands. With our expanded retail presence, a strengthened Board, and access to non-dilutive capital, we believe Cizzle is extremely well positioned to execute on our growth plans and drive long-term shareholder value."
OUTLOOK
Cizzle Brands remains focused on expanding its presence across key retail, convenience, grocery and specialty channels in North America, while continuing to invest in brand-building, athlete partnerships and product innovation. Management expects these investments to support sustained revenue growth and margin improvement over time as scale efficiencies are realized.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MD&A
Cizzle's condensed consolidated interim financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended October 31, 2025 are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website at www.cizzlebrands.com .
About Cizzle Brands Corporation
Cizzle Brands Corporation is a sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several sports, Cizzle Brands has launched three game-changing brands: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 5,400 locations in Canada, the United States, and Europe; (ii) Spoken™ Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification; and (iii) HappiEats™, upgrading everyday eats with high-performance foods such as Sport Pasta™. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people of all ages achieve their best in competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.
For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/
For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com
For more information about Spoken™ Nutrition, please visit: https://www.spokennutrition.com
For more information about HappiEats™, please visit https://www.myhappieats.com
On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,
"John Celenza"
John Celenza, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as, but not limited to: expected financial results, new products of the Company and potential sales and distribution opportunities. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company.
Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.
