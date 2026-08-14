Citi Participates in Financing for Japan-U.S. Strategic Investment Initiative

Financial collaboration aims to bolster critical U.S. energy infrastructure for AI and advanced industries, strengthening Japan-U.S. investment ties

Citi, through Citibank, N.A., Tokyo Branch, participated as a lender and agent in a syndicated loan facility totaling approximately US$4.6 billion extended to U.S. entities established and funded by the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC).

The financing is being provided to Japan Invest 4 LLC and Japan Invest 5 LLC, U.S. investment companies established by JBIC, to fund investments in natural gas-fired power generation projects located in the states of Pennsylvania and Texas. The portion of the financing provided by private-sector financial institutions is covered by insurance from Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI).

This transaction supports the first investment under the second wave of projects promoted through the Strategic Investment Initiative in pursuant to the Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Investment announced by the Governments of Japan and the United States in September 2025. The two projects are intended to address rapidly growing electricity demand in the United States while securing critical infrastructure required by AI and advanced industries, including data centers. Furthermore, the development of this infrastructure through collaboration between Japanese and U.S. companies is expected to strengthen supply chain resilience in critical infrastructure sectors across both countries.

Robert Nakamura, Citi Country Officer and Head of Banking for Japan, commented:
"We are grateful for the opportunity to support Japan and the United States in this important public and private sector effort to promote strategic infrastructure development under the Japan-U.S. Strategic Investment Initiative. The investment in energy infrastructure supports growth driven by AI and digitalization, industrial competitiveness, and economic security."

Shahmir Khaliq, Head of Services for Citi, commented:
"We are immensely proud to support JBIC and NEXI in this important transaction. Citi's global network, combined with the capabilities of our Public Sector Banking, Export & Agency Finance, and Loan Agency teams, positions us to support complex financing transactions involving public sector institutions and private capital across markets. This transaction reflects our commitment to facilitating strategic investment and fostering economic growth in both Japan and the United States."

As a financial institution that has operated in Japan for nearly 125 years, Citi will continue to leverage its global network and expertise in cross-border transactions to provide financial solutions that support clients' growth strategies and investment needs, while collaborating with Japanese government agencies and other stakeholders to contribute to the sustainable economic development of both Japan and the United States.

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | X: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi

Media Contact

Lisa Shimizu lisa.shimizu@citi.com
Citi Japan Communications

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Citigroupnyse:cfintech investing
C
The Conversation (0)
Homerun Resources Inc. Amends Terms of Previously Announced Financing

Homerun Resources Inc. Amends Terms of Previously Announced Financing

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a slight amendment to the terms of the convertible security funding agreement (the "CFSA") previously announced on July 8, 2026 (the "Initial News Release"). The Initial News Release... Keep Reading...
Steadright Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

Steadright Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

(TheNewswire) August 13, 2026 TheNewswire - Muskoka, Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company"), is providing this bi-weekly update on the status of the management cease trade order (the "MCTO") granted by its principal regulator, the Ontario... Keep Reading...
Silver Hammer Completes Field Exploration Program at the Eliza High-Grade Silver Project in Nevada

Silver Hammer Completes Field Exploration Program at the Eliza High-Grade Silver Project in Nevada

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR,OTC:HAMRF) (OTCID: HAMRF) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce the completion of the 2026 summer field work program at the Eliza Silver Project ("Eliza") located in White Pine County, Nevada. The Eliza project is proximal to the... Keep Reading...
Mining License - Titanbeach Titanium Project Approval

Mining License - Titanbeach Titanium Project Approval

(TheNewswire) August 13th, 2026 TheNewswire - Muskoka Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the TitanBeach Titanium Beach One Mining Licence has been Granted by the competent authorities of the Kingdom of Morocco... Keep Reading...
Renforth Resources Updates Parbec Gold Deposit Drill Program, Announces New Financing

Renforth Resources Updates Parbec Gold Deposit Drill Program, Announces New Financing

(TheNewswire) TORONTO, Ontario TheNewswire - August 13, 2026 — Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to advise shareholders that our drill program undercutting our previously announced surface gold intersections obtained in... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Funded lease contract growth accelerated in Q2 2026, with an increase of 205% in the value of contracts financed over Q1AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

Strategic partnership brings lease solutions to AutoSavvy customers while expanding AmeriTrust's automotive finance platformAmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the results of voting at... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Trading resumes in: Company: AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.TSX-Venture Symbol: AMTAll Issues: YesResumption (ET): 8:15 AMCIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), at the request of CIRO, wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Homerun Resources Inc. Amends Terms of Previously Announced Financing

America Can't Make Its Own Ammunition Metal. A Nevada Project Just Defined One of the Largest Domestic Sources

CoTec Holdings Corp. Files Second Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A

Karim Rayani Files Early Warning Report Regarding Skull Ridge Gold Corp.

Related News

oil and gas investing

IEF: Global Oil Demand Forecast Shows 2.2 Million Barrel Gap in 2026

precious metals investing

America Can't Make Its Own Ammunition Metal. A Nevada Project Just Defined One of the Largest Domestic Sources

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Files Second Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A

gold investing

Karim Rayani Files Early Warning Report Regarding Skull Ridge Gold Corp.

iron investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Accent Resources Spikes 4,275 Percent

critical metals investing

Junior Miners Face Funding Crunch Despite Critical Minerals Demand Surge

base metals investing

Cygnus Metals Limited: Scheme Booklet Registered by ASIC