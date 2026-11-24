Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) will participate in the following events with the financial community in December:
UBS Annual Global Technology and AI Conference, Scottsdale
Tuesday, December 1, 2026
Investor Meetings & Fireside Chat at 1:15 PST
(Webcast & registration will be made available on investor.cisco.com)
Cisco Representatives:
Bill Gartner, SVP & GM Optical Systems and Optics Group
Ryan Cui, Investor Relations Manager
55th Annual Nasdaq Investor Conference, London
Tuesday, December 8, 2026
Investor Meetings Only
Cisco Representatives:
Chintan Patel, CTO & VP, Solutions Engineering, Cisco EMEA
Emily Hunt, Director, Investor Relations
Wells Fargo 10th Annual TMT Summit, Rancho Palos Verdes
Tuesday, December 8, 2026
Investor Meetings & Fireside Chat at 12:45 PST
(Webcast & registration will be made available on investor.cisco.com)
Cisco Representatives:
Mark Patterson, EVP & Chief Financial Officer
Sami Badri, SVP, Investor Relations & Strategic Finance
Roger Biscay, SVP, Treasury & Risk Management
Barclays 24th Annual Global Technology Conference, San Francisco
Wednesday, December 9, 2026
Investor Meetings & Fireside Chat at 11:05 PST
(Webcast & registration will be made available on investor.cisco.com)
Cisco Representatives:
Mark Patterson, EVP & Chief Financial Officer
Sami Badri, SVP, Investor Relations & Strategic Finance
Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference, New York
Wednesday, December 9, 2026
Investor Meetings Only
Cisco Representatives:
Cisco Investor Relations
Melius Research Conference, New York
Wednesday, December 9, 2026
Investor Meetings Only
Cisco Representatives:
Cisco Investor Relations
Cisco Campus Networking Tech Talk
Monday, December 14, 2026
Tech Talk at 8:30 PST
(Webinar will be made available on investor.cisco.com)
Cisco Participants:
Michael Dickman, SVP & GM Campus Networking
Sami Badri, SVP, Investor Relations & Strategic Finance
About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity and strengthen digital resilience. With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.
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SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.