Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) will host its 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Tuesday, December 15, 2026, beginning at 8:00 a.m. PST via audio webcast. Participants will include Cisco Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins.
What: 2026 Cisco Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders
When: Tuesday, December 15, 2026, 8:00 a.m. PST
Listen and Watch: A live audio (including closed captioning) webcast of the meeting with synchronized slides will be available online. Cisco stockholders of record as of October 16, 2026, can vote and ask questions online during the meeting. Visit http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CSCO2026 to attend.
Online Annual Report: View Cisco's 2026 Annual Report and Proxy at www.cisco.com/c/en/us/about/annual-reports.html
Replay: A replay of the Annual Stockholder Meeting with synchronized slides will be available on the Cisco Investor Relations website investor.cisco.com within 24 hours of the meeting's conclusion.
About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity and strengthen digital resilience. With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.
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SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.