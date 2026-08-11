Cisco Launches 40 Communities Johannesburg: A New Chapter of Community-Led Transformation in South Africa

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / Cisco Systems Inc.

by Brian Tippens

Read on Cisco's Blog

As part of my work at Cisco, I often emphasize the power of proximity and how true impact isn't delivered from a distance; it happens when we show up, listen, and align our global resources with the heartbeat of local communities. This is the foundation of our 40 Communities (40C) Initiative: bringing together four decades of trust, expertise, and innovation to engage, support, and invest in 40 communities around the world over 10 years.

Already, we've seen some early successes in our existing 40C sites in Western Northern Carolina in the US and Mumbai, India, where we're working to bridge local challenges in partnership with community partners. These solutions include creating pathways for employment opportunities, introducing learning programs to develop AI and cybersecurity skills, rebuilding homes in disaster-stricken areas, and tackling water and waste management issues. We have work to do, but I'm proud of the progress we're making to address critical issues for these communities.

New 40C Site: Johannesburg

As we continue to expand and drive impact through our 40C Initiative, I am excited to share that our next site is Johannesburg, our first in Africa. Cisco's history in South Africa spans three decades, rooted in the belief that technology is the great equalizer. Through programs like Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) and Cisco Networking Academy we've been able to complete 24 projects to digitally transform South Africa and educate over 600,000 learners in digital skills.

To reach these heights, I am truly grateful that our work in South Africa wasn't done in isolation. It was made possible through meaningful partnerships with government entities such as the Department of Higher Education and Training, South Africa; the State Information Technology Agency; and the National Library of South Africa, among others. Many of the relationships were introduced and built through our work with community organizations - and the reason why our local community partnerships are critical. They help us get connected to local leaders, government and NGOs, and help us build an ecosystem of resources to tap into to meet our social impact and business goals.

A New Collaboration: Masibambisane with Jozi My Jozi

At the center of this work is Masibambisane (pronounced "mah-see-bahm-bee-SAH-neh" meaning, "let us work together"), a multi-year collaboration with Jozi My Jozi, a citywide coalition of more than 140 organizations spanning government, business, civil society, academia, and local communities. Cisco will become Jozi My Jozi's first U.S.-based strategic partner, and Jozi My Jozi will serve as Cisco's anchor institution for 40C Johannesburg. Together, we aim to co-create and co-execute on local revitalization opportunities and initiatives that build overall capacity within the community, yield measurable outcomes, and ensure long-term sustained impact across four priority workstreams:

  • Digital education and skilling

  • Connected safety

  • Smart mobility and transit

  • Responsible giving, volunteer engagement, and community activation

To bring these workstreams to life, we'll combine Jozi My Jozi's deep local relationships, coalition leadership, and ecosystem coordination with Cisco's technology expertise, solution architectures, and global resources. Together, we'll identify opportunities across Cisco's portfolio, including Cisco Networking Academy, Country Digital Acceleration (CDA), and other innovation initiatives, to strengthen community outcomes and accelerate long-term revitalization.

"This partnership is about much more than technology. It is about bringing together the energy of our people, the commitment of our partners and Cisco's global capability to help restore hope, dignity and pride in Johannesburg. Jozi My Jozi is a super-connector for this city, and Cisco is a global connector. Through Masibambisane, we have an opportunity to show what becomes possible when local action is strengthened by global perspective and practical support." - Innocent Mabusela, CEO, Jozi My Jozi

Our Ongoing Commitment to Social Impact in South Africa

Our work in South Africa doesn't stop with the Masibambisane coalition. We'll be investing in our ongoing local partnerships to empower the next generation as part of our larger 40C initiative. This includes introducing a new collaboration with the Raspberry Pi Foundation and EduNova to increase AI literacy for educators and students across Gauteng. We'll also be looking to expand our work with Camp Sizanani to equip underserved youth with the financial literacy and entrepreneurship skills needed to thrive in an AI-powered economy.

Beyond 40C, we'll continue making impact through the Cisco Foundation and our broader Social Impact investments in South Africa as well. Whether empowering women in off-grid communities through our Networking Academy partnership with the Lindamahle Innovation Centre, or investing in STEM scholarships via StudyTrust, we are committed to closing the digital divide.

"Through our collaboration with Cisco Networking Academy and in support of government's vision to connect communities, we have equipped students with the digital skills they need to unlock economic opportunities and build a more connected future for the Eastern Cape" - Zine Nkukwana, CEO of Lindamahle.

Our story on social impact also wouldn't be complete without our people, Cisco employees, doing their part as engines of this impact. In South Africa, our teams have dedicated thousands of hours to mentorship and volunteership through our Time2Give program, helping students transition from the classroom to the workplace and ensuring our technology serves the people who need it most.

A Shared Vision for the Future

There's no doubt that the work ahead is substantial. However, we're confident that through our history of engagement in South Africa, a network of more than 140 partners, and a shared commitment to the city's long-term revitalization, we can build a more connected, resilient and thriving community starting with Johannesburg.

What I'm most excited about is this marks the start of a new effort to revitalize the region and deepens our longstanding partnerships there.

By embracing the spirit of Masibambisane ("let us work together") we can demonstrate what happens when global innovation meets deep-rooted local insight. We are honored to walk this path alongside our partners and look forward to collaborating on a model of community-led resilience and sustainable growth across the region for generations to come.

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SOURCE: Cisco Systems Inc.



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