Cipher Digital Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences

Cipher Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) ("Cipher" or the "Company"), a leading developer, owner, and operator of industrial-scale data centers, today announced its participation in several upcoming industry conferences. Cipher's CEO, Tyler Page, may be featured in various discussions highlighting the Company's recent developments and growth strategy. If the presentation will be webcast, a link to such webcast will be posted on the Company's website at https:investors.cipherdigital.com, as well as on Cipher's X and LinkedIn platforms ahead of each event.Details of the Events:

Event: 21st Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 13th, 2026
   
Event: Macquarie Asia Conference 2026
Date: Monday, May 18th, 2026 – Tuesday, May 19th, 2026

Event:
Goldman Sachs Eleventh Annual Leveraged Finance and Credit Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 27th, 2026 – Thursday, May 28th, 2026

Event:
The Citizens Digital Infrastructure Forum
Date: Thursday, June 25th, 2026
   

Webcast replays, if provided by the conference, will be available in the Events section of Cipher's website at https://investors.cipherdigital.com/. For additional information, please contact the Cipher investor relations team at investors@cipherdigital.com.

About Cipher

Cipher develops and operates industrial-scale data centers engineered for next-generation computing at the highest standards of innovation, precision, and excellence. The Company brings together deep expertise across power sourcing, construction, engineering, operations, real estate, and technology to deliver high-quality data centers purpose built for HPC workloads. By partnering with premier tenants, Cipher seeks to meet the growing demand for industrial-scale data center capacity and become a leading HPC development platform that is built for hyperscale. To learn more about Cipher, please visit https://www.cipherdigital.com/.

Website Disclosure

The Company maintains a dedicated investor website at https://www.cipherdigital.com/ ("Investors' Website"). Financial and other important information regarding the Company is routinely posted on and accessible through the Investors' Website. Cipher uses its Investors' Website as a distribution channel of material information about the Company, including through press releases, investor presentations, reports and notices of upcoming events. Cipher intends to use its Investors' Website as a channel of distribution to reach public investors and as a means of disclosing material non-public information for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. In addition, you may sign up to automatically receive email alerts and other information about the Company by visiting the "Email Alerts" option under the Investors Resources section of Cipher's Investors' Website and submitting your email address.

Contacts:

Investor Contact:
Courtney Knight
Head of Investor Relations at Cipher Digital
Courtney.knight@cipherdigital.com
Drew Armstrong
Head of Strategic Initiatives at Cipher Digital
Drew.armstrong@cipherdigital.com

Media Contact:
Ryan Dicovitsky / Katie Nerantzis
Dukas Linden Public Relations
CipherDigital@DLPR.com


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