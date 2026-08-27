CIBC Global Asset Management expands its Avantis CIBC suite of ETF offerings

CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) CIBC Global Asset Management (CIBC GAM) today announced the launch of three new Avantis CIBC ETFs, expanding its lineup of ETF offerings.
Developed in collaboration with Avantis Investors, an investment offering from American Century Investments Inc., the ETFs provide broad market exposure, disciplined active oversight and convenient access through simple core portfolio solutions.
The initial offering of units has closed, and the three ETFs begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
"We are pleased to introduce these new ETFs with Avantis Investors in one of the fastest-growing segments of the ETF market," said Greg Gipson, managing director and head of ETFs at CIBC Global Asset Management. "Building on the success of CAGE, these additions enhance our lineup of actively managed asset-allocation ETFs and give investors more choice across a range of investment objectives and risk tolerances."
The Avantis CIBC ETFs launching today are set out below:
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TSX Ticker
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ETF Name
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CAKE
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Avantis CIBC Balanced Asset Allocation ETF
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CAGR
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Avantis CIBC Growth Asset Allocation ETF
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CAGX
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Avantis CIBC World Equity ETF
"We have seen strong demand for complete asset-allocation solutions," said Phil McInnis, chief investment strategist at Avantis Investors. "That demand was reinforced in recent months through conversations with advisors across Canada. Following the successful launch of CAGE with CIBC Global Asset Management, we are pleased to build on that momentum with additional diversified, single-ticket solutions for advisors."
More details about the new Avantis CIBC ETFs can be found on the CIBC website.
CIBC ETFs are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the CIBC ETFs prospectus and ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
This material is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice nor does it constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities referred to.
The material and/or its contents may not be reproduced without the express written consent of CIBC Global Asset Management.
®/™The CIBC logo and "CIBC Global Asset Management" are trademarks of CIBC, used under license. CIBC Global Asset Management is a brand name under which CIBC Asset Management Inc. operates.
American Century Investments®, Avantis™ and Avantis Investors™ are trademarks of American Century Proprietary Holdings Inc., used under license.
American Century Investment Management, Inc. ("ACIM") is a US registered investment adviser pursuant to the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 of the Securities and Exchange Commission. ACIM is not registered pursuant to Canadian securities law and relies on exemptions from the requirement to register as an adviser in Canada.
About CIBC
CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.
CIBC Global Asset ManagementTM (CIBC GAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, is one of Canada's largest asset managers. Established in 19721, CIBC GAM offers a broad range of investment solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, portfolio solutions, alternative investments, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. With teams across Canada and the US, CIBC GAM serves retail, high-net-worth and institutional clients in North America and institutional clients worldwide. As of June 30, 2026, CIBC GAM managed $431 billion in assets under management.2 For more information, visit cibc.com/gam or follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.
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1CIBC Global Asset Management (previously known as TAL Global Asset Management Inc.) was founded in 1972 as a privately-owned investment manager. CIBC took an ownership stake in 1994, eventually assuming 100% in 2001.
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2Includes $61 billion in notional currency, $139 billion in CIBC Private Wealth Advisors. Inc (US) assets and $31 billion in third-party sub-advised assets. All figures in CAD. As at June 30, 2026.
SOURCE CIBC
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