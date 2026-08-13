China Gold International Resources Management Approves Jiama Development Plan -"Super Pit" Development Plan Targets Processing Capacity of Approximately 160,000 tpd

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, August 13, 2026 — TheNewswire - China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSX:CGG,OTC:JINFF and HKEx: 2099)("China Gold International Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Company management has approved a development plan submitted by Tibet Huatailong Mining Development Co., Ltd. ("Huatailong"), the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, to advance the next phase of development at its Jiama Copper-Polymetallic Mine ("Jiama") in the Tibet Autonomous Region, China.
.After evaluating and comparing several development alternatives, the proposed development plan contemplates increasing Jiama's mining and processing capacity from its currrent design capacity of 50,000 tonnes per day ("tpd") to approximately 160,000 tpd, subject to the results of the ongoing Preliminary Feasibility Study ("PFS"), further internal review and all required regulatory and other approvals.
The development plan has been formulated following the substantial increase in Jiama's Mineral Resource base reflected in the Company's updated Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates. It provides the basis for Huatailong to advance the ongoing PFS and related technical work for a potential super-pit expansion. The PFS, which is expected to be completed around the end of this year, will evaluate the optimal mine plan, engineering configuration, capital requirements and project economics and will inform any subsequent investment and construction decision by the Company.
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Conceptual illustration of the proposed Jiama development:
The proposed mine layout, engineering design, project configuration, development schedule, capital requirements and economics remain subject to completion of the PFS and further internal and regulatory approvals. Approval of Jiama's development plan does not constitute a final investment or construction decision by the Company.
The development plan also marks a strategic transition from the current combined open pit and underground mining approach to a super pit mining strategy as the primary mining method, which is expected to enhance operational efficiency, realize economies of scale and support the targeted increase in processing capacity to approximately 160,000 tonnes per day. The development plan also contemplates the integrated development of the existing mining licence and the adjacent exploration licence area, subject to the results of the PFS and all required approvals.
The ongoing Preliminary Feasibility Study is evaluating the optimal mine plan, engineering configuration and project economics for the contemplated expansion. Its results will provide the technical and economic basis for the Company to determine whether, and on what terms, to proceed with a final investment and construction decision.
Based on the current planning assumptions, no material impact on existing production is expected during construction; this remains subject to the final development configuration determined through the PFS.
The Company also expects that the Youlongbu Tailings Storage Facility currently under construction will be completed by the end of 2027 and will support the planned development schedule. The Company does not expect the tailings storage facility to constitute a bottleneck to the commissioning of the expanded operation. Long-term tailings requirements for the expanded operation will be further assessed as part of the PFS and subsequent engineering work.
Updated Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimates
As the proposed development plan has been prepared based on the Company's updated Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates, the Company is reproducing the complete estimates below for the convenience of shareholders and investors.
Table 1 – Results of Mineral Resource Estimates for Jiama Project at
cutoff grade 0.3% Cu as of June 30, 2026*
|
Average Grade
|
Amount
|
Category
|
Mass
|
Cu
|
Mo
|
Ag
|
Au
|
Pb
|
Zn
|
CuEq
|
Cu
|
Mo
|
Ag
|
Au
|
Pb
|
Zn
|
Mt
|
%
|
%
|
g/t
|
g/t
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Mt
|
Mt
|
Moz
|
Moz
|
kt
|
kt
|
Mining License Area
|
Measured
|
565.9
|
0.73
|
0.04
|
13.93
|
0.3
|
0.08
|
0.05
|
1.21
|
4.09
|
0.2
|
253.46
|
5.52
|
474.28
|
263.81
|
Indicated
|
598.3
|
0.71
|
0.03
|
13.37
|
0.32
|
0.07
|
0.04
|
1.17
|
4.23
|
0.2
|
257.28
|
6.19
|
420.37
|
221.95
|
M & I
|
1,164
|
0.72
|
0.03
|
13.65
|
0.31
|
0.08
|
0.04
|
1.18
|
8.32
|
0.4
|
510.74
|
11.71
|
894.65
|
485.76
|
Inferred
|
357.5
|
0.69
|
0.03
|
14.37
|
0.32
|
0.15
|
0.05
|
1.18
|
2.46
|
0.11
|
165.13
|
3.65
|
520.21
|
194.09
|
Exploration License Area
|
Measured
|
57.2
|
0.5
|
0.02
|
5.51
|
0.14
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.7
|
0.28
|
0.01
|
10.13
|
0.26
|
4.52
|
4.58
|
Indicated
|
113.6
|
0.48
|
0.02
|
5.41
|
0.13
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.68
|
0.54
|
0.02
|
19.75
|
0.48
|
6.08
|
8.22
|
M & I
|
170.8
|
0.49
|
0.02
|
5.44
|
0.13
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.69
|
0.83
|
0.03
|
29.88
|
0.74
|
10.6
|
12.8
|
Inferred
|
97.2
|
0.48
|
0.02
|
5.79
|
0.13
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.68
|
0.47
|
0.02
|
18.1
|
0.39
|
5.57
|
11.58
|
Mining and Exploration License Areas at Jiama Mine
|
Measured
|
623.1
|
0.71
|
0.03
|
13.16
|
0.29
|
0.08
|
0.04
|
1.15
|
4.38
|
0.21
|
263.59
|
5.77
|
478.8
|
268.39
|
Indicated
|
711.9
|
0.68
|
0.03
|
12.1
|
0.29
|
0.06
|
0.03
|
1.1
|
4.77
|
0.23
|
277.03
|
6.67
|
426.45
|
230.17
|
M & I
|
1,335
|
0.69
|
0.03
|
12.6
|
0.29
|
0.07
|
0.04
|
1.12
|
9.15
|
0.44
|
540.62
|
12.45
|
905.25
|
498.55
|
Inferred
|
454.7
|
0.65
|
0.03
|
12.53
|
0.28
|
0.12
|
0.05
|
1.08
|
2.99
|
0.13
|
183.22
|
4.04
|
525.79
|
205.66
*：1. Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources have been estimated as of 30 June 2026 in accordance with NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities.
2. 0.3% copper cut-off grade has been used to report the Mineral Resource Estimation (MRE).
3. Reported Mineral Resources contain no allowances for hanging wall or footwall contact boundary loss and dilution. No mining recovery has been applied.
4. The Mineral Resources was depleted to account for UG mining tunnel and mined-out, and current open-pit excluded.
5. Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Mineral Reserves.
6. All Mineral Resource Estimates including Cu, Mo, Au, Ag, Pb, and Zn grade and their tonnages have been rounded to reflect the imprecise nature of the estimates for each classification category, therefore totals may not appear to sum correctly due to rounding.
7. Tony (Yingting) Guo, PhD, PGeo and Chaoxian (Ian) Zhou, MSc estimated the Mineral Resources. This Mineral Resource Estimation (MRE) was estimated with an effective date of 30 June 2026, and depleted to account for annual production up until 31 December 2025.
8. Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability.
Table 2 – Open-pit and Underground Mining Reserves at Jiama Project
as of June 30, 2026*
|
Average Grade
|
Amount
|
Underground
|
Category
|
Mass
|
Cu
|
Mo
|
Ag
|
Au
|
CuEq
|
Cu
|
Mo
|
Ag
|
Au
|
CuEq
|
Mt
|
%
|
%
|
g/t
|
g/t
|
%
|
Mt
|
Kt
|
Moz
|
Moz
|
Mt
|
Proven
|
233.2
|
1.03
|
0.04
|
22.11
|
0.51
|
1.72
|
2.4
|
93.28
|
165.79
|
3.82
|
4.01
|
Probable
|
305.3
|
0.91
|
0.04
|
18.70
|
0.45
|
1.52
|
2.78
|
122.12
|
183.57
|
4.42
|
4.64
|
Total
|
538.5
|
0.96
|
0.04
|
20.43
|
0.48
|
1.61
|
5.17
|
215.4
|
353.7
|
8.31
|
8.68
|
Open-Pit
|
Category
|
Mass
|
Cu
|
Mo
|
Ag
|
Au
|
CuEq
|
Cu
|
Mo
|
Ag
|
Au
|
CuEq
|
Mt
|
%
|
%
|
g/t
|
g/t
|
%
|
Mt
|
Kt
|
Moz
|
Moz
|
Mt
|
Proven
|
77.72
|
0.51
|
0.02
|
5.41
|
0.06
|
0.65
|
0.4
|
15.54
|
13.5
|
0.15
|
0.50
|
Probable
|
35.02
|
0.44
|
0.02
|
2.29
|
0.04
|
0.53
|
0.15
|
7
|
2.57
|
0.05
|
0.19
|
Total
|
112.74
|
0.49
|
0.02
|
4.44
|
0.05
|
0.61
|
0.55
|
22.55
|
16.08
|
0.2
|
0.69
*：1. The mineral reserves report date is June 30, 2026;
2. All mineral reserves are determined according to the CIM standard specified in Canadian National Standard 43-101；
3. Mineral reserves are estimated based on the following mining and economic factors:
Open-pit mining:
a) mining methods use a 5% dilution factor and a 95% mining recovery rate;
b) The overall open-pit slope is 43 degrees;
c) Copper price at $4.66 per pound;
d) Overall copper processing and recovery rate is 85%
Underground mining:
a) Mining dilution by 12%;
b) Mining losses by 15%
c) Beneficiation yield of 85%.
4. Mineral reserves: Open-pit copper equivalent grade 0.61% CuEq, underground copper equivalent grade 1.56% CuEq; CuEq = Cu+0.01*Ag+1.69*Mo+0.79*Au; Cu, 4.66 USD/lb, Mo, 20 USD/lb, Ag,40 USD/oz and Au, 2890 USD/oz.
5. The mineral reserve estimate was prepared by Dr. Siwei He, an external consultant at CGDI. He is a qualified QP under the Canadian NI43-101 standard.
The Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates presented above supersede the corresponding estimates previously disclosed by the Company.
An updated National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report incorporating the Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates contained in this news release will be filed on SEDAR+ within 45 days.
Mr. Hou Chenguang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of China Gold International, said: "The approval of the advancement of the next phase of Jiama's development marks an important milestone in the Company's long-term growth. Our strategy has always been clear—to create sustainable shareholder value through disciplined organic growth by maximizing the value of our existing assets. Jiama and CSH remain the foundation of that strategy. This project reflects our confidence in Jiama's long-term future and our commitment to delivering on the strategic objectives we have communicated to the market. We look forward to keeping our shareholders informed as we achieve the next key milestones in Jiama's development."
About China Gold International Resources
China Gold International Resources is a gold and base metal mining company incorporated in BC, Canada and operates two mines, the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine in Inner Mongolia, China and the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine in Tibet, China. The Company's objective is to build shareholder value through growing production at its current mining operations, expanding its resource base, and acquiring and developing new projects internationally. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGG) and the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEX: 2099).
For further information on the Company, please refer to SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkex.com.hk, the Company's website at www.chinagoldintl.com, or call the Company at +1-604-609-0598 and email to info@chinagoldintl.com.
Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information regarding China Gold International Resources contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although China Gold International Resources believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. China Gold International Resources cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what China Gold International Resources currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and subject to change after that date.
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