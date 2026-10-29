Check Point Secures AI-Scale Traffic for Neoclouds, Sovereign AI and the Enterprise with New Maestro Hyperscale Orchestrator

Next-generation Maestro Hyperscale Orchestrator 200 quadruples hyperscale capacity with 400GbE ports, so organizations can secure AI traffic without slowing it down
www.checkpoint.com%2F%3Futm_content%3Dpress-release___.YzJlOmNwYWxsOmM6b2ZmaWNlMzY1X2VtYWlsc19hdHRhY2htZW50OjNlYWMxMzQ1NTFmNzU5MDkwMWY3YmNhM2YwNjQ4YjBkOjc6MmE5NjpjMzQ4NDM5ZmFjYTkzZTg3NzUwOTY1OTg0OThiYWY3MTcxYzM0YWQ1NDE0NDA0ODE4MmJlZGJhODIxMDNjYmI0OnA6VDpO&a=Check+Point+Software+Technologies+Ltd." target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader in cyber security solutions, today announced the next-generation www.checkpoint.com%2Fquantum%2Fmaestro-hyperscale-network-security&a=Check+Point+Maestro+Hyperscale+Orchestrator+(MHO)+200%2C" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Check Point Maestro Hyperscale Orchestrator (MHO) 200, helping neoclouds, telcos, governments and enterprises inspect fast-growing, largely encrypted AI traffic and other communications in the data center without trading security for speed.
The launch is the next step in Check Point's mission to redefine network security for the agentic era. Earlier this year, Check Point introduced the AI Network Firewall, bringing AI security directly into the firewall to inspect AI traffic, protect AI applications and govern AI agents. It followed with Agentic Network Security Orchestration, which moves network security operations from intent to automation, and AI Data Center Security, which includes a collaboration with NVIDIA. Maestro now extends that protection to hyperscale, so organizations can secure AI traffic at the speed and volume AI infrastructure demands.
AI is reshaping the network. For neoclouds and enterprises modernizing their data centers, both perimeter and east-west traffic are growing fast, and the need for constant uptime and resilience remains. A significant portion of this traffic is encrypted, and all of it needs inspection. Yet many organizations switch off advanced threat prevention to keep performance acceptable, or buy oversized appliances that leave capacity idle to absorb sudden spikes in throughput.
"AI is forcing a rethink of network capacity planning. Training, inference and agentic workloads are driving east-west traffic inside the data center to levels most security architectures were not designed for, and much of it is encrypted," said Pete Finalle, Research Manager, Security and Trust at IDC. "Organizations should not have to choose between inspecting that traffic and keeping it moving. Security platforms that can scale threat prevention elastically, without overprovisioning hardware, will be essential for neoclouds, telcos and enterprises building AI infrastructure."
Maestro is a hyperscale firewall orchestrator built for flexibility. Unlike chassis solutions tied to dedicated hardware, it combines firewalls of different models and generations into one system that grows with demand. You can also split that system into up to eight independent security groups (policy domains), each with its own rules, with no trade-off in advanced threat prevention.
Enterprises modernizing their data centers, neoclouds and GPU-as-a-service providers, colocation operators, telcos protecting their backbone and government bodies building sovereign AI infrastructure all need to support higher network throughput, and 400GbE is becoming the new standard for high-end data centers and AI factories. The MHO 200 adds new 400GbE ports and delivers:
- Four times the capacity: total fabric capacity rises to 12.8 Tbps, up from 3.2 Tbps on the MHO 175, in the same compact 1RU form factor
- Four times the threat prevention: up to 4.5 Tbps of threat prevention throughput per Maestro system, up from 1.1 Tbps
- Always-on resilience: sessions stay live through failures, with automatic failover across two sites for 99.999% uptime
Maestro's single-object management lets teams run an entire multi-firewall system as one, while Agentic Network Security Orchestration automates policy tuning, health monitoring and compliance across it.
Security at AI speed
With the MHO 200, organizations can discover and secure every AI application, large language model, agent and Model Context Protocol (MCP) server directly from the firewall. For private and sovereign AI projects, Check Point's AI Factory Firewall integrates with NVIDIA BlueField data processing units. Live patching applies security updates on the fly, with no reboots or downtime.
"AI is changing the scale at which networks need to be protected," Nataly Kremer, Chief Product Officer, Check Point Software Technologies. "We started by bringing AI security into the firewall, then added agentic automation to network operations. Now we are taking that protection to AI scale. Too many organizations are still forced to choose between performance and prevention. With the MHO 200, they can inspect all their traffic at AI speed, grow capacity as demand rises, and keep their operations running through failures."
Every step in this journey builds on Check Point's prevention-first security. Check Point ranked first in the Miercom 2026 Hybrid Mesh Network Security Benchmark with 99.8% security effectiveness, the fourth consecutive year it has led the assessment.
Availability
MHO 200 is now available on the product catalog for all regions. Learn more at https://www.checkpoint.com/quantum/maestro-hyperscale-network-security/.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Check Point Maestro Hyperscale Orchestrator MHO 200?
The next-generation Maestro hyperscale orchestrator. It delivers 12.8 Tbps of total fabric capacity and up to 4.5 Tbps of threat prevention throughput per Maestro system in a 1RU form factor, with 400GbE ports for AI-scale traffic.
Who is the MHO 200 designed for?
Large organizations modernizing their data centers, neoclouds and service providers offering GPU-as-a-service, government bodies building sovereign AI infrastructure, and telcos protecting their backbone.
How does the MHO 200 compare with the previous model?
Compared with the MHO 175, it quadruples total fabric capacity to 12.8 Tbps and threat prevention throughput to 4.5 Tbps and adds 400GbE ports, in the same 1RU form factor.
How does the MHO 200 fit into Check Point's AI network security strategy?
It is the latest step in Check Point's AI network security journey, following the AI Network Firewall, which brings AI security into the firewall, and Agentic Network Security Orchestration, which automates network security operations. The MHO 200 extends that protection to hyperscale data centers and AI infrastructure.
What is a neocloud?
A cloud provider built specifically to run AI workloads, typically offering GPU capacity for model training and inference as a service.
How does the launch help protect AI traffic?
It lets organizations inspect encrypted AI traffic at high speed and discover and secure AI applications, large language models, agents and MCP servers directly from the firewall.
Follow Check Point on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, YouTube and our blog.
About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a global cyber security leader protecting more than 100,000 organizations worldwide. Its mission is to secure enterprises' AI transformation. With a prevention-first approach and an open ecosystem architecture, Check Point helps organizations block advanced threats, prioritize exposures, and automate security operations across complex digital environments. The unified architecture simplifies protection across hybrid networks, multi-cloud environments, digital workspaces, and AI systems. Structured around four strategic pillars, Hybrid Mesh Network Security, Workspace Security, Exposure Management, and AI Security, Check Point delivers consistent protection and visibility across multivendor environments, enabling organizations to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and accelerate innovation without increasing complexity.
Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding our products and solutions, our expectations regarding future growth, the expansion of Check Point's industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/check-point-secures-ai-scale-traffic-for-neoclouds-sovereign-ai-and-the-enterprise-with-new-maestro-hyperscale-orchestrator-302923480.html
SOURCE Check Point Software Technologies