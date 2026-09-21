Chase Builds on Freedom Flex's Everyday Rewards with More Travel Value

Starting today, Freedom Flex cardmembers can make purchases abroad with no foreign transaction fees

Chase Freedom cardmembers can now access Points Boost offers for more value when redeeming points on select hotel bookings through Chase Travel

Chase today announced new travel benefits and features on the Chase Freedom Flex card , including no foreign transaction fees on international purchases. Chase Freedom cardmembers can now also access Points Boost offers when redeeming points on select hotel bookings through Chase Travel. Together with the 5% cash back that Freedom Flex cardmembers already earn on Chase Travel purchases, these updates deliver even more value when cardmembers book and travel. The card's popular rotating 5% cash back categories continue to help cardmembers maximize their everyday spending.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260921044291/en/

New Chase Freedom Flex Card Art

New Chase Freedom Flex Card Art

"Our cardmembers want rewards that fit their lives, from everyday purchases to their next trip," said Wittney Rachlin, General Manager of Chase Freedom. "The new travel benefits make Freedom Flex even more versatile while keeping what cardmembers love about the card."

MORE TRAVEL VALUE, NEW CARD FEATURES AND DESIGN

Starting today, Freedom Flex cardmembers can make purchases abroad or from international online merchants without paying foreign transaction fees. Chase Freedom cardmembers can also access rotating Points Boost offers when redeeming points on select hotels booked through Chase Travel, with Ultimate Rewards points worth up to 10% more on these select bookings 1 .

Additionally, cardmembers can now preview 5% cash back categories one quarter in advance in the Chase Mobile app, helping them plan purchases and maximize rewards on everyday spending. Q1 2027 categories are top streaming services and grocery stores (excluding Walmart and Target). For the first time, grocery stores will be featured in consecutive quarters, Q4 2026 and Q1 2027, giving cardmembers more time to earn cash back on a meaningful everyday category (spend cap applies).

The Freedom Flex card also debuts new card art with a deeper blue background and a refined, upward-sloping stardust graphic. The sleeker, modern design is available to both new and existing cardmembers.

To celebrate these updates, for a limited time new Freedom Flex cardmembers can earn a $250 welcome offer after spending $500 on purchases in the first three months.

MORE EVERYDAY VALUE WITH FREEDOM FLEX

Freedom Flex cardmembers earn cash back across everyday categories. A complete list of Freedom Flex card benefits includes:

  • NEW: No foreign transaction fees
  • NEW: Points Boost offers on select hotels booked through Chase Travel, with Ultimate Rewards points worth up to 10% more on these select bookings
  • 5% cash back on popular rotating categories when activated each quarter, on up to $1,500 in total combined purchases
  • 5% cash back on Chase Travel purchases
  • 3% cash back on dining purchases
  • 3% cash back on drugstore purchases
  • 1% cash back on all other purchases
  • Zero Liability Protection, Purchase Protection and Extended Warranty Protection
  • Free credit score and identity monitoring with Chase Credit Journey®. No Chase account required.
  • Fraud monitoring
  • Auto rental coverage, trip cancellation and interruption insurance, and travel and emergency assistance
  • No annual fee

To learn more about Chase Freedom Flex, visit Chase.com .

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America with operations worldwide, assets of $5 trillion and $375 billion in stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2026. Chase serves more than 87 million consumers and 7.5 million small businesses with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: 5,100 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, 14,500 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

1 Points worth more on Select Hotels through Chase Travel with Points Boost: Points Boost offers give you the opportunity to enhance the value of your points when booking through Chase Travel—up to 10% more for Freedom cards depending on the offer. Points earned with your card are worth $0.01 each when redeemed through Chase Travel, as outlined in your Ultimate Rewards Agreement. That means 100 points are worth $1, but with a Points Boost promotion 100 points could be worth up to $1.10 for Freedom cards. We may offer Points Boost promotions on select hotel accommodations. Points Boost offers are indicated by the Points Boost tag and rocket icon. Points Boost offers are promotional and are refreshed periodically. Offers may change with the refresh. Travel inventory is subject to availability. Please note: Points Boost promotions differ by card. The Points Boost promotions you see within search results and at checkout are based on the card you choose in the card selector.

Media Contact
Janet Vasquez
Janet.vasquez@chase.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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