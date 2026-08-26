Charles Schwab Foundation Puts Employees Nationwide in Charge of $1 Million in Community Grants

Employee-led initiative awards grants to 84 nonprofits as voting program expands to Schwab's entire U.S. employee base

Key Takeaways:

  • Charles Schwab Foundation awarded a total of $1 million to 84 nonprofits supporting human services, animal welfare, health and medical needs, housing and hunger relief, among other causes.
  • Employees across all Schwab employment centers nominated and voted for grant recipients, with an average grant of approximately $12,000.
  • The Employee Choice Grants program empowers employees to help direct charitable giving to organizations making a difference in the communities where they live and work.

Charles Schwab Foundation has expanded its Employee Choice Grants program nationwide, empowering employees across the company to direct a total of $1 million in grants to 84 nonprofit organizations serving their local communities. The expansion generated the highest number of participating employees since the program was piloted in 2024 and gives more employees a role in determining how Foundation funding supports local needs.

Employees submitted 1,412 nominations for nonprofit organizations supporting a range of community needs, including human services, animal welfare, health and medical needs, youth development and education, housing, and hunger relief, among other causes. From those nominations, 167 organizations advanced to employee voting, with 84 ultimately selected to receive grants. Employees across all Schwab employment centers participated in the program, helping direct $12,000 on average to each grant recipient.

"Our employees know their communities and the organizations making a difference in them," said Kristine Dixon, Executive Director, Charles Schwab Foundation. "Expanding Employee Choice Grants nationwide gives every employee an opportunity to bring that local knowledge into our grantmaking and help direct funding to causes they care about."

Among the recipients are:

  • Avenge Pediatric Cancer Foundation , an Orlando nonprofit that raises funds for pediatric cancer research, provides care packages to children undergoing treatment, and advocates for increased public investment in the field. The organization was created to honor a young girl whose battle with cancer inspired its mission to support other children and families facing the disease.
  • Freedom Service Dogs of America is a Colorado-based nonprofit that trains and places service dogs with veterans, first responders, children with autism, and individuals with mobility challenges. In recognition of Schwab's support, the organization recently named a future service dog, Blue, in honor of Schwab employees.
  • Mama's Kitchen is a San Diego-based nonprofit that provides free, medically tailored meals and nutrition services to individuals and families affected by critical illnesses. The organization delivers more than 800,000 meals annually across San Diego County with the support of hundreds of volunteers.

Employee Choice Grants is part of Charles Schwab Foundation's broader community giving strategy and gives employees a direct role in guiding grants to nonprofits serving their communities.

About Charles Schwab Foundation

Charles Schwab Foundation is an independent nonprofit public benefit corporation, funded by The Charles Schwab Corporation and classified by the IRS as a charity under section 501(c)3. Its mission is to help people of all backgrounds achieve brighter futures by advancing financial literacy and fostering stronger communities. More information is available at www.schwabmoneywise.com/foundation .

MEDIA:
Stephanie Corns
stephanie.corns@schwab.com
Charles Schwab
Phone: 415-539-7001

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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