Charles Schwab Announces Branch Network Expansion and the Addition of 400 Branch-Related Roles to Meet Increasing Client Needs and Fuel Further Growth

Charles Schwab today revealed details of a significant expansion of its branch network , underscoring the firm's commitment to serve its fast-growing retail client base through a range of channels, including in-person guidance, relationships, and service.

Charles Schwab recently opened a new branch in downtown Austin.

Schwab currently operates nearly 400 branches across the United States locations that play a critical role in serving clients as well as driving client and asset growth for the firm. Schwab is adding 16 new branches and expanding or relocating 25 existing locations to increase capacity and optimize real estate, totaling more than 40 new locations across the country. Several new branches have already opened, and additional locations will be opening soon.

As Schwab builds out and enhances its branch geographic footprint, the firm is also planning to hire more than 400 new branch-related roles, including financial consultants and wealth consultants who partner with financial consultants to serve wealth management needs for Schwab high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients.

"We know that face-to-face relationships and support are invaluable to investors as thousands of clients visit our branches on a daily basis," said Jeannie Bidner , Head of Branch Network at Schwab. "While we continually enhance our award-winning digital platforms and see an increasing number of clients interact with us online and on mobile, our branch network is without a doubt a competitive differentiator for Schwab and a critical part of how we help clients build trusted relationships and achieve their financial goals. We're excited to expand into new communities – as well as build out our presence in many communities where we are already located - to work with an even larger number of clients."

Schwab Branch Growth and Expansion

Five of Schwab's new branches and one of the relocated branches are in Florida, reflecting increasing demand for local branch services in that region. The new Florida branch locations include Palm Beach Gardens, Aventura and Marco Island.

Schwab will also add three new branches in California—in Monarch Beach and Manhattan Beach in Southern California, as well as in the Mission Bay area of San Francisco. Schwab will also relocate or expand six additional branch locations in California.

In Schwab's home state of Texas, there will be two new locations in the greater Austin area - a new branch in Bee Cave and a relocation in downtown Austin.

The branch expansion comes as Schwab continues to experience record client growth with 2.3 million new brokerage accounts and $218 billion in new assets across the firm in the first half of 2025 alone. Between 2017 and 2025, retail assets and households at Schwab have increased fourfold.

Schwab's Nationwide U.S. Hiring Remains Strong

In addition to expanding its number of branches and adding more than 400 branch-related roles, Schwab is also adding a significant number of roles across its U.S. corporate locations to meet client needs and support the firm's long-term growth strategy. Following the addition of 2,300 new employees in the first half of 2025, Schwab is actively recruiting for positions across a range of professional areas including client service, wealth management, digital innovation, and AI development. Many of these new roles are concentrated in Texas, California, Colorado, Florida, and Nebraska – all important corporate locations for the firm.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 37.7 million active brokerage accounts, 5.6 million workplace plan participant accounts, 2.1 million banking accounts, and $10.96 trillion in client assets as of July 31, 2025. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, https://www.sipc.org ), and its affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com .

