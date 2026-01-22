Charles River Wealth to Expand Capabilities Supporting Private Assets within Unified Managed Accounts

Charles River Development, a State Street company, today announced plans to expand its support of private market assets within the unified managed accounts (UMA) capabilities offered through the Charles River Investment Management Solution (IMS). Through new enhancements to Charles River IMS, the offering aims to provide a streamlined and integrated solution with advanced portfolio management capabilities across public and private assets within a single portfolio. The expanded solution is intended to address the administrative complexities and product delivery challenges for both enterprise wealth management firms and private asset managers.
Building on longstanding UMA capabilities to hold, value, and position-keep alternative instruments as sleeve options in Charles River IMS, the enhanced capabilities are designed to offer systematic support for asset allocation handling, portfolio rebalancing, cash management, and trade sequencing activities associated with semi-liquid instruments and more traditional illiquid fund structures.
Charles River is also partnering with leading third party providers that support alternative investments to deliver a seamless user experience and simplified workflow. The objective is to provide a differentiated solution in the market through the combination of Charles River's technology expertise and integrated access to private assets from partners.
"Retail investors are looking for new sources of portfolio return and diversification, and private assets are surging in popularity as a result," said Swati Verma, Head of CRD Wealth and Advisory Platforms, State Street. "Our goal is to improve and expand access to private assets with an efficient, comprehensive UMA solution that helps wealth managers and advisors navigate the complexities of private markets, ultimately unlocking more value for their clients."
About Charles River Development, A State Street Company
Investment and wealth managers, asset owners and insurers in ~30 countries rely on Charles River IMS to manage USD $59 Trillion in assets. Together with State Street's middle and back office services, Charles River's cloud-based front office technology forms the foundation of State Street Alpha ® .
Charles River IMS helps automate and simplify the investment process across asset classes, from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. Charles River for Private Markets helps solve complex data challenges for investors in private credit, real estate, private equity, and infrastructure. Charles River's partner ecosystem enables clients to access the data, analytics, application and liquidity providers that support their product and asset class mix. With more than 195% increase in headcount over the last 8 years, Charles River serves clients globally offering 24/7 support. To learn more visit www.crd.com .
*Statistics as of Q3 2025. Assets are inclusive of clients using the platform for purposes of secondary compliance.
About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $53.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $5.7 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2025, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 52,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com .
*Assets under management as of December 31, 2025 includes approximately $173 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated.
Charles River Development - A State Street Company is a wholly owned business of State Street Corporation (incorporated in Massachusetts).
