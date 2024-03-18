Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Charbone Hydrogen Engages US Capital Global as Financial Advisor to Lead Capital Formation Strategy

Charbone Hydrogen Engages US Capital Global as Financial Advisor to Lead Capital Formation Strategy

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec, March 18, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FWB: K47) (the " Company " or " CHARBONE "), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, today announced it has engaged US Capital Global as strategic financial advisor for a potential multi-million-dollar financing initiative. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, CHARBONE is at the forefront of developing innovative solutions in green hydrogen and modular plant production that leverage renewable energies for a sustainable future.

With global headquarters in San Francisco and principal offices in Dallas, Philadelphia, Miami, New York, Las Vegas, London, and Dubai, US Capital Global is a full-service global private financial group with an established track record in corporate finance, asset management, and capital formation services. All private placements, securities, and other related US Capital Global Securities, LLC services are offered by the group's FINRA-member, SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

The transition to a low-carbon future necessitates a shift from carbon-based fossil fuels to clean energy alternatives. Green hydrogen, produced through water electrolysis using renewable energy, emerges as a promising solution in today's energy markets. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), achieving global net-zero emissions by 2050 may require substantial investments in green hydrogen production. Projections from Precedence Research indicate that the green hydrogen market will reach $89.2 billion by 2030, highlighting significant growth potential.

Lisa Terk, Senior Vice President at US Capital Global, expressed her enthusiasm for supporting CHARBONE, remarking, "Green hydrogen is swiftly emerging as a dependable alternative in the quest towards decarbonization and clean energy transition. When produced using renewable electricity, green hydrogen could be an invaluable tool to decarbonize sectors which are difficult to electrify. Many industrial processes such as steelmaking and fueling medium and heavy transport may benefit from green hydrogen in the not-too-distant future - leaving a lighter footprint with very low carbon emissions. CHARBONE's mission is to provide green hydrogen using clean technologies that foster value for all stakeholders and advance long-term sustainability. We take great pride in backing this company from my hometown of Montreal."

Dave B. Gagnon, Chairman and CEO of CHARBONE, underscored the Company's commitment to a 100% green hydrogen future: "We have plans to develop modular green hydrogen plants across North America and have earmarked 16 projects in the US and Canada for this purpose, the first of which is expected to be production-ready in mid-2024. Our green hydrogen focus is a targeted response to the rising demand from industrial customers and manufacturers in the US and Canada. Our aim is to lead the charge in decarbonization by transforming existing industrial users from dirty hydrogen to green hydrogen."

About US Capital Global

Founded in 1998, US Capital Global offers a range of advanced financial solutions, including debt, equity, and investment products customized for middle-market enterprises and investors. The firm oversees direct investment funds while delivering comprehensive wealth management and investment banking services, encompassing M&A strategies and capital raising expertise. Among the notable entities within the consortium are US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and US Capital Global Securities LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA. To learn more, visit www.uscapital.com .

About Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

CHARBONE is an integrated green hydrogen group focused on delivering a network of modular green hydrogen production facilities across North America. Using renewable energy sources to produce green (H2) dihydrogen molecules and eco-friendly energy solutions for industrial, institutional, commercial and future mobility users, CHARBONE plans to scale and deliver 16 green hydrogen production facilities in the US and Canada by 2030. CHARBONE is the only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company with common shares trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH); the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF); and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FWB: K47). For more information, please visit www.charbone.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although CHARBONE believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of CHARBONE. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Except as required under applicable securities legislation, CHARBONE undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Dave B. Gagnon

Chief Executive Officer and

Chairperson of the Board

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone:

+1 450 678-7171

Email:

dg@charbone.com

Daniel Charette

Chief Operating Officer

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone:

+1 450 678-7171

Email:

dc@charbone.com

Benoit Veilleux

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone:

+1 450 678-7171

Email:

bv@charbone.com

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone HydrogenCH:CCTSXV:CHTech Investing
CH:CC
Charbone Hydrogen
