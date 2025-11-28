Charbone Hydrogen Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results

(TheNewswire)

Brossard, Quebec, November 28, 2025 TheNewswire - CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases today announces its financial and operational results for the three and nine-month periods ending September 30, 2025.

Construction of the Sorel-Tracy facility Phase 1A is completed. All components are installed and connected on-site and commissioning testing in progress, remaining on track to start production of first hydrogen molecule in the coming days.

Q3 2025 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Net operating loss decreased by 17% to $577,159 in the 3-months period ending September 30, 2025, down from $697,894 in Q2 2025 (activities still tightening general and administrative expenses).

  • Recognition of revenues following the advancement of activities from the Master Collaborative Agreement to support the deployment of a Malaysian green hydrogen project development announced in Q2 2025.

  • On September 30, 2025, the Company issued new secured convertible debentures to replace previous convertible debentures and with an additional amount of $303,634 for a total of $2,050,000. The replacement debentures are bearing monthly interests at a 12% annual rate, convertible at $0.07 per share and maturing in one year.

  • The Company has closed a private placement of $1,012,980 ($551,000 in October 2025), units for debt settlement of $1,776,827 ($503,125 in October 2025), shares for the management debt settlement of $310,000 and exercises of warrants totalling $657,672 ($452,345 in Q3 2024).

  • Following the signature of an Asset Purchase Agreement with Harnois Énergies Inc., CHARBONE has completed the acquisition and reinstallation at its Sorel-Tracy site of the operational hydrogen production and refueling equipment. On October 6, 2025, the Company has issued 13,333,334 common shares at $0.075 per share, representing $1 million in equity consideration to Harnois Énergies Inc. as a part of the payment of the acquisition transaction.

  • The Company announced it has executed an offtake agreement with a US Tier One industrial gases producer to expand its offerings to customers and made its first delivery of helium in October 2025, starting its revenues generation from distribution of industrial gases.

CHARBONE's disciplined financial management, and new strategic partnerships position the company to achieve its vision of becoming a North American leader in clean UHP hydrogen and industrial gases distribution networks. These advancements underscore its commitment to being a game-changer in the energy transition.

Management is motivated to keep working on structuring deals to finance further project investments and expansion," said Benoit Veilleux, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of CHARBONE . "CHARBONE is moving into execution mode to unlock its strong growth potential .


Click Image To View Full Size


Click Image To View Full Size

About CHARBONE CORPORATION

CHARBONE is a developer and producer of clean Ultra High Purity (UHP) hydrogen with a growing industrial gas distribution platform. Through a modular approach, CHARBONE is focused on developing a network of clean hydrogen production facilities throughout North America and select markets abroad, starting with its flagship Sorel-Tracy project in Quebec. The Company's integrated model reduces risk, enhances scalability, and enables diversified revenue streams through partnerships in helium and other specialty gases. CHARBONE is committed to supporting the global transition to a lower-carbon economy by providing accessible, decentralized clean hydrogen and specialty gas solutions while supporting underserved industrial gas customers and accelerating the shift to localized clean energy. CHARBONE is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH) , the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF) , and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47) . For more information, please visit: www.charbone.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Contact Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone: +1 450 678 7171

Email: ir@charbone.com

Benoit Veilleux

CFO and Corporate Secretary

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone HydrogenCH:CCTSXV:CHCleantech Investing
CH:CC
Charbone Hydrogen
Sign up to get your FREE

Charbone Hydrogen Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Charbone Hydrogen (TSXV:CH)

Charbone Hydrogen

North America’s only publicly traded pure-play company focused on ultra-pure green hydrogen production and distribution.

North America’s only publicly traded pure-play company focused on ultra-pure green hydrogen production and distribution. Keep Reading...
Charbone Hydrogene annonce les resultats financiers T3 2025

Charbone Hydrogene annonce les resultats financiers T3 2025

(TheNewswire) Brossard (Québec), le 28 novembre 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE confirme le respect de l'echeancier de construction a Sorel-Tracy et annonce le debut imminent de la phase d'installation des equipements

CHARBONE confirme le respect de l'echeancier de construction a Sorel-Tracy et annonce le debut imminent de la phase d'installation des equipements

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - le 12 novembre 2025 CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Confirms Construction Schedule on Track at Sorel-Tracy and Announces the Imminent Start of Equipment Installation Phase

CHARBONE Confirms Construction Schedule on Track at Sorel-Tracy and Announces the Imminent Start of Equipment Installation Phase

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - November 12, 2025 CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases,... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Appoints Patrick Cuddihy as Senior Vice President - Strategic Affairs

CHARBONE Appoints Patrick Cuddihy as Senior Vice President - Strategic Affairs

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, November 5, 2025 TheNewswire - CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases,... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE annonce la nomination de Patrick Cuddihy au poste de Vice-president principal - Affaires strategiques

CHARBONE annonce la nomination de Patrick Cuddihy au poste de Vice-president principal - Affaires strategiques

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, le 5 novembre 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels... Keep Reading...
A hand holding a glowing lightbulb with a green plant inside, surrounded by eco icons.

AI, Energy Transition and COP30 Present New Opportunities for Sustainable Investment

As COP30 convenes in Belém, Brazil, the global urgency to tackle climate change feels sharper than ever. Meeting ambitious sustainability goals requires mobilizing vast amounts of capital toward clean energy and climate solutions, an endeavor now complicated and accelerated by the surging energy... Keep Reading...
Torchlight Innovations Inc. Announces Name Change to RZOLV Technologies Inc

Torchlight Innovations Inc. Announces Name Change to RZOLV Technologies Inc

Torchlight Innovations Inc. (TSXV: RZL) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has changed its name from "Torchlight Innovations Inc." to "Rzolv Technologies Inc." (the "Name Change"). The Name Change was approved by the Company's board of directors on November 3, 2025. The... Keep Reading...
Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY)

Troy Minerals Updates on the Operational Mining Permit for its Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project, Mongolia and Initiates Commodity Off-Take Discussions

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to report continued progress toward securing an Operating Mining Permit for its Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project ("Tsagaan Zalaa" or the "Project") in Dornogovi Province, southeastern Mongolia.Troy's local... Keep Reading...
Field with windmills overlayed by Canadian flag.

3 Best-performing Canadian Cleantech Stocks of 2025

The global transition to a green economy has been a boon for the cleantech market — it's helping investment in renewable energy and clean technology continue to grow, allowing the sector to keep building momentum. Though cleantech's long-term outlook is stable, the industry is facing challenges... Keep Reading...
Torchlight and Innovation Mining Unite as RZOLV Technologies on the TSXV with Disruptive New Mining Technology

Torchlight and Innovation Mining Unite as RZOLV Technologies on the TSXV with Disruptive New Mining Technology

Torchlight Innovations Inc. (TSXV: RZL) ("Torchlight" or the "Company"), doing business as Rzolv Technologies ("RZOLV"), is pleased to announce that it has commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol RZL.This milestone marks the beginning of a transformative era in... Keep Reading...
Hand holding digital ESG graphics with AI, charts, and sustainability icons.

CleanAI: The Next Frontier in Climate Tech Investment

A newly released State of CleanAI report from the Toronto-based CleanAI Initiative delivers a compelling snapshot of a sector quietly revolutionizing the clean economy transition. This sector is the application of artificial intelligence (AI) to climate solutions, collectively known as... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Charbone Hydrogen
Sign up to get your FREE

Charbone Hydrogen Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Charbone Hydrogene annonce les resultats financiers T3 2025

Heliostar Files Updated Technical Report for the La Colorada Mine

Nevada Sunrise Metals: Advancing High-potential Gold & Critical Metals Projects in Nevada

Completion of the Acquisition of the Webbs Consol Silver Project

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Files Updated Technical Report for the La Colorada Mine

Gold Investing

Nevada Sunrise Metals: Advancing High-potential Gold & Critical Metals Projects in Nevada

resource investing

Completion of the Acquisition of the Webbs Consol Silver Project

base metals investing

Tenements Granted at Two Pools Gold Project, WA – Drilling Preparations Underway

Agriculture Investing

Investor Presentation Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

Agriculture Investing

Option to Acquire Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

Gold Investing

Aurum Completes $22.98M Montage Share Sale