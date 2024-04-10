Charbone Hydrogen Announces First Shipment of Green Hydrogen Storage Equipment Ready for Delivery to Flagship Quebec Project

(TheNewswire)
Brossard, Quebec, APRIL 10, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH;
OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, today announced that an essential component for the storage of green hydrogen have been built and is ready for transport to its flagship green hydrogen site, located in the City of Sorel-Tracy, Quebec along Highway 30's "Steel Highway." News of the upcoming equipment delivery quickly follows CHARBONE's recent strategic priorities announcement and stated intent to have its green hydrogen production facility operational this summer.
State-of-the-art storage tubes, fabricated by one of North America's top high-pressure tube manufacturers out of Littleton, Massachusetts, were engineered to manage significantly higher pressures than others found in market. CHARBONE's compression standards were selected in order to increase and optimize safe storage capacity, while ultimately reducing transportation and delivery costs. The different hydrogen production components for the Sorel-Tracy project were ordered and secured with down payments already made.
Arrival of Large-Scale, High-Pressure Hydrogen Storage Tubes Being Coordinated with Onsite Construction Schedule
" After years of intensive and hard work, CHARBONE is hitting another important milestone today with the delivery of this first component for our flagship Canadian project, " said Dave Gagnon, CEO of Charbone . "Our unique approach to modular green hydrogen plant development allows us to move fast. Now just months away from launching production, I'm proud of our team's dedication, and also want to acknowledge and thank investors, shareholders and our families for their strong and unwavering support."
The Sorel-Tracy Green Hydrogen Project will serve as the Company's flagship facility, giving Charbone a first-mover advantage with production starting Q3-2024. Following a phased approach, and gradually accelerating to produce approximately 200 kg per day once reaching initial full capacity, the facility is targeting industrial uses and replacing gray hydrogen with a clean, and reliable, renewable alternative to hydrogen produced from fossil fuels.
Charbone is now preparing to set up a delivery schedule for the other production and storage equipment.
About Charbone Hydrogen Corporation
CHARBONE is an integrated green hydrogen group focused on delivering a network of modular green hydrogen production facilities across North America. Using renewable energy sources to produce green (H2) dihydrogen molecules and eco-friendly energy solutions for industrial, institutional, commercial and future mobility users, CHARBONE plans to scale and deliver green hydrogen production facilities in both the US and Canada by 2024, with an additional 14 facilities planned by 2030. CHARBONE is the only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company with common shares trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH); the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF); and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47). For more information, please visit www.charbone.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.
Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
Contacts Charbone Hydrogen Corporation
Dave B. Gagnon
Chief Executive Officer and
Chairperson of the Board
Telephone:
+1 450 678-7171
Email:
Daniel Charette
Chief Operating Officer
Telephone:
+1 450 678-7171
Email:
Benoit Veilleux
Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Telephone:
+1 450 678-7171
Email:
Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.