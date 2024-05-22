Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Copper, Uranium — 10 Stocks I'm Watching Now

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top Stories This Week: Silver Price Breaks US$30, "Big Short" Investor Burry Gets into Gold

Trending Press Releases

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

Lancaster Resources Receives BLM Drilling Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Thick New Copper Zones Discovered in Drilling at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

The Beginner's Guide to Investing in Oil & Gas

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Charbone Hydrogen Announces Closing of Units for Debts Issuance

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Closing of Units for Debts Issuance

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec, MAY 22, 2024 - TheNewswire - Charbone Hydrogen CORPORATION (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the " Company " or " CHARBONE "), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, today announced the closing of Units for debt settlements of $302,213.

The Company has settled with arm's length suppliers, $302,213 of payables through the issuance of units. Each of the units offered, priced at $0.10 per Unit, was comprised of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 for a period of 12 months following the closing date. A total of 3,022,130 Units will be issued pursuant to the closing, at a conversion price per unit of $0.10. The Company believes that the settlement of the payables through the issuance of securities is appropriate at the present time in light of the various project commitments and the overall need to manage its cash in a prudent manner.  Any debt settlement will be reflected in a formal agreement and will be subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Any securities issued pursuant to a debt settlement will be subject to a statutory four month hold period in Canada and be released in a manner of 25% of the total shares received every quarter over a period of twelve (12) months.

CHARBONE continues to advance its priority launch plans to scale and deliver green hydrogen production facilities in both the US and Canada during the second half of 2024. Located near Montreal, Quebec, its Sorel-Tracy Green Hydrogen Project will serve as the Company's flagship facility, giving CHARBONE a first-mover advantage with production starting later this year. Additionally, a second green hydrogen production project in the Detroit, Michigan area is scheduled to be operational in 2024 as well. In total, CHARBONE plans to build and deliver 16 green hydrogen production facilities across North America by 2030.

Additionally, the Company is also pleased to announce that select CHARBONE Management and Board members have exercised stock options to purchase 300,000 common shares of CHARBONE well in advance of the November 8, 2024 expiration date, with an exercise price of $0.075 per share and generating proceeds of $22,500.

About Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

CHARBONE is an integrated green hydrogen group focused on delivering a network of modular green hydrogen production facilities across North America. Using renewable energy sources to produce green (H2) dihydrogen molecules and eco-friendly energy solutions for industrial, institutional, commercial and future mobility users, CHARBONE plans to scale and deliver green hydrogen production facilities in both the US and Canada by 2024, with an additional 14 facilities planned by 2030. CHARBONE is the only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company with common shares trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH); the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF); and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47). For more information, please visit www.charbone.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Contacts Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Dave B. Gagnon

Chief Executive Officer and

Chairperson of the Board

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone:

+1 438 844-7170

Email:

dg@charbone.com

Daniel Charette

Chief Operating Officer

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone:

+1 438 800-4946

Email:

dc@charbone.com

Benoit Veilleux

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone:

+1 438 800-4991

Email:

bv@charbone.com

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone HydrogenCH:CCTSXV:CH
CH:CC
Charbone Hydrogen
Sign up to get your FREE

Charbone Hydrogen Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Charbone Hydrogen

Charbone Hydrogen


Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene Recoit Une Evaluation Independante De 60,8 Millions $US Et Anticipe Une Croissance Economique Significative Pour Le Deploiement D'installations De Production D'hydrogene Vert En Amerique Du Nord

Charbone Hydrogene Recoit Une Evaluation Independante De 60,8 Millions $US Et Anticipe Une Croissance Economique Significative Pour Le Deploiement D'installations De Production D'hydrogene Vert En Amerique Du Nord

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard (Québec), le 14 mai 2024 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, a annoncé aujourd'hui que la Société a reçu une évaluation de 60,8 millions $US d'une société indépendante d'évaluation et de vérification diligente financière.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen Receives Independent Valuation of US $60.8 Million And Anticipates Significant Growth Economics for North American Green Hydrogen Production Facilities Rollout

Charbone Hydrogen Receives Independent Valuation of US $60.8 Million And Anticipates Significant Growth Economics for North American Green Hydrogen Production Facilities Rollout

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation


News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CHARBONE Hydrogen Preps for First Green Hydrogen Production Facility Launch; Receives Offer for Legacy Hydro Project Assets

CHARBONE Hydrogen Preps for First Green Hydrogen Production Facility Launch; Receives Offer for Legacy Hydro Project Assets

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Company Advances Plans for First Canadian Plant Launch; American Green Hydrogen Production Facility Development to Follow Later this Year

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene Annonce les Resultats Financiers 2023

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce les Resultats Financiers 2023

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard (Québec) TheNewswire - le 30 avril 2024 - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV:CH ) ( OTC:CHHYF ) ( FSE:K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer les résultats financiers et opérationnels pour l'exercice se terminant le 31 décembre 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene Annonce les Resultats Financiers 2023

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce les Resultats Financiers 2023

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard (Québec) TheNewswire - le 30 avril 2024 - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV:CH ) ( OTC:CHHYF ) ( FSE:K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer les résultats financiers et opérationnels pour l'exercice se terminant le 31 décembre 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Charbone Hydrogen
Sign up to get your FREE

Charbone Hydrogen Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Silver Tiger Intersects 1.0 Metre of 12,851.5 G/T Silver Equivalent Within 16.0 Metres of 875.6 G/T Silver Equivalent in the Tigre Vein and Keel Zone

Atea Pharmaceuticals Presents New Data Showcasing Potential Best-in-Class Combination Profile of Bemnifosbuvir and Ruzasvir for Treatment of Hepatitis C Virus at EASL Congress 2024

PROSPECT RIDGE RESOURCES DISCOVER NEW A HIGH-GRADE SHOWINGS ON THE HOLY GRAIL PROPERTY WEST OF THE COPPER RIDGE ZONE

Related News

Silver Investing

Silver Tiger Intersects 1.0 Metre of 12,851.5 G/T Silver Equivalent Within 16.0 Metres of 875.6 G/T Silver Equivalent in the Tigre Vein and Keel Zone

Precious Metals Investing

PROSPECT RIDGE RESOURCES DISCOVER NEW A HIGH-GRADE SHOWINGS ON THE HOLY GRAIL PROPERTY WEST OF THE COPPER RIDGE ZONE

Silver Investing

Fortuna's Yaramoko Mine reaches one-million-ounce gold pour milestone

Lithium Investing

Lithium and Niobium Anomalies Defined at Mt Gordon

Base Metals Investing

Falco Thanks the Community for Its Participation at the BAPE Public Information Session

Gold Investing

First Results Returned from Link Zone Drilling Confirm Multiple Shallow Stacked Lodes

×