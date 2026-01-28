Change of Company Name and ASX Code

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
January 28, 2026
Raptor Metals Ltd (ASX: RAP) (formerly Eastern Metals Limited (ASX: EMS)), advises that, following the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 7 November 2025 at which Shareholders approved the change of Company name from Eastern Metals Limited to Raptor Metals Ltd, the Australian Securities and Investment Commission has recorded the change.
For ASX purposes, the effective date for the Company name and ASX code change is 29 January 2026.
The Company will commence trading under its new name and ASX code (ASX: RAP) from the commencement of trading on 29 January 2026.
The Company's new website is www.raptormetals.com.au
Managing Director, Brett Wallace said:
"We are very pleased to launch our exploration activities under the new banner of Raptor Metals Ltd. We believe the name Raptor Metals better represents our future, with an invigorated Board and management group plus the diversification into Canadian copper exploration within our portfolio".
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors.
For further information, please contact:
Company
Raptor Metals
Brett Wallace
E. brett@raptormetals.com.au
Investor Relations
NWR Communications
Melissa Tempra
E. melissa@nwrcommunications.com.au
About Raptor Metals Ltd
Previously Eastern Metals Limited (ASX: EMS), Raptor Metals acquired Raptor Resources and is now focused on Canadian copper exploration with two projects in the historic Bathurst Mining Camp in New Brunswick. For further information regarding Raptor Metals and its portfolio of projects, please refer to the ASX announcement titled “Recompliance Prospectus” dated 10 October 2025 (released to ASX on 16 October 2025), or visit the Company’s website at www.raptormetals.com.au or ASX platform (ASX: RAP).
Forward-looking Statements
Any forward-looking statements in this document involve subjective judgment and are subject to uncertainties, risks, and contingencies outside the Company's control. Actual events may vary materially. Recipients are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Raptor Metals disclaims liability for any loss arising from reliance on this information.
Competent Person Statement
The information in this announcement relating to the technical assessment of mineral assets, exploration results and mineral resources was reported in the ASX announcements released by the Company titled “Recompliance Prospectus” dated 10 October 2025 and “Pre-Reinstatement Disclosure” dated 7 January 2026. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original ASX announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the original ASX announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed.
