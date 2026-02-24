CGI to modernize U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's financial management systems to enhance transparency, resource planning and efficiency

CGI to modernize U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's financial management systems to enhance transparency, resource planning and efficiency

CGI Federal Inc. (CGI), a wholly-owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc. (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), has been selected to manage and modernize the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) financial management platform, called Compass, by expanding the implementation of CGI's Momentum® Enterprise Suite.

The goal of the US$64-million indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, awarded by EPA's Office of the Chief Financial Officer, is to harness artificial intelligence and other Momentum capabilities to drive greater automation and system consolidation. The contract spans five and a half years and includes several task orders that strengthen CGI's partnership with the agency.

Under the agreement, CGI will add on to EPA's existing Momentum capabilities and provide integrated licensing, operations and maintenance, while optimizing Compass within the agency's Amazon Web Services (AWS) environment. This will introduce new automation, integrated AI and enterprise resource planning capabilities that will allow the agency to retire outdated legacy systems. By leveraging Momentum's scalable design, EPA will be able to streamline administrative processes and focus on strategic initiatives.

"This contract reflects the strength of our long-standing collaboration and our shared commitment to responsible stewardship of public resources," said Jay Hadley, Senior Vice-President and Business Unit Leader for Regulatory Agencies, CGI. "By modernizing financial systems and advancing automation, we're helping EPA improve operational efficiency, reduce costs and deliver on the federal mandate to protect taxpayer dollars through transparency and accountability."

EPA acquired Momentum through the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Management Quality Service Management Office (FM QSMO) marketplace. By integrating artificial intelligence-ready infrastructure and compliance-driven modernization, CGI is helping agencies across the federal enterprise build a more efficient, transparent and accountable government.

