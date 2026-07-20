CGI strengthens enterprise AI leadership with Databricks Brickbuilder Specializations in Public Sector and Generative AI

CGI strengthens enterprise AI leadership with Databricks Brickbuilder Specializations in Public Sector and Generative AI

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Specializations recognize CGI's proven experience combining deep industry expertise with governed AI delivery to help clients accelerate adoption and achieve business outcomes

CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, today announced it has achieved two Databricks Brickbuilder Specializations in Public Sector and Generative AI (GenAI). The specializations recognize CGI's proven history of helping organizations modernize data foundations, operationalize AI and deliver measurable business outcomes, particularly in complex, highly regulated and mission-critical environments.

As organizations increasingly seek to move generative AI from experimentation to enterprise-scale deployment, success depends on trusted data, strong governance and the ability to integrate AI into core business operations. CGI combines deep industry and domain expertise with end-to-end consulting, systems integration and managed services to help clients apply AI where it delivers the greatest business impact. The Databricks Brickbuilder Specializations recognize CGI's experience helping organizations make that transition responsibly and at scale.

CGI is already delivering these capabilities across industries using the Databricks platform. Examples of measurable client outcomes include:

  • For a large telecommunications company, CGI's GenAI-powered LLMOps framework on Databricks—which has been designed to scale across 200+ models—accelerated AI model deployment by a factor of four, reduced manual quality assurance by approximately 80%, improved production accuracy by 10% and expanded evaluation coverage tenfold; and
  • For an energy and utilities provider managing large volumes of engineering documentation, CGI's AI-powered Knowledge Assistants use Databricks' AI Search and generative AI capabilities to transform unstructured documents into actionable intelligence, reducing document search time by 85% and enabling faster, insight-driven decision-making across complex projects.

"Achieving the Databricks Brickbuilder Public Sector and GenAI Specializations reflects CGI's experience helping clients move beyond AI pilots to enterprise-scale deployment," said Wes Carberry, Senior Vice-President, Business Unit Leader and Databricks Global Executive Sponsor at CGI. "The challenge clients face today isn't proving that AI can work—it's integrating it into core operations with trusted data, effective governance and measurable business outcomes. By combining deep industry knowledge with proven delivery, we help clients apply AI in ways that solve real business challenges and create lasting value."

The Databricks Brickbuilder Specialization Program recognizes partners with validated customer outcomes, certified technical expertise and proven delivery accelerators. CGI's Public Sector Specialization recognizes its experience helping government organizations modernize mission-critical environments while meeting demanding security and compliance requirements. The GenAI Specialization recognizes CGI's ability to design, build and operationalize enterprise generative AI solutions—from governed data foundations through production deployment using capabilities such as retrieval-augmented generation, model fine-tuning and AI agents.

"The Databricks Brickbuilder GenAI Specialization recognizes CGI's experience helping organizations modernize data environments and operationalize AI on the Databricks platform," said Amit Singh, Global Head of Partner GTM, AI at Databricks. "From regulated public sector environments to enterprise generative AI initiatives, CGI brings the delivery approach, technical depth and industry knowledge organizations need to move forward with confidence."

CGI's Databricks capabilities build on its recently announced Gold tier partner status and previous Brickbuilder Specializations, reflecting the company's continued investment in helping clients modernize data platforms, operationalize AI responsibly and accelerate business value through trusted, enterprise-scale delivery.

About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

About CGI's alliances
CGI's global alliance strategy features partnerships with more than 150 technology companies and supports its local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network. This approach enables CGI consultants and professionals to remain independent and agile in selecting solutions that best fit each client's unique needs, including technology stack requirements and considerations such as digital and AI sovereignty. Learn more at cgi.com/alliances.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-strengthens-enterprise-ai-leadership-with-databricks-brickbuilder-specializations-in-public-sector-and-generative-ai-302828661.html

SOURCE CGI Inc.

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