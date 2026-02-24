CGI commits $100,000 to advance surgical care in Manitoba

CGI commits $100,000 to advance surgical care in Manitoba

Matching contribution from Manitoba business leader Chuck Loewen brings total support for the HSC Foundation's Operation Excellence campaign to $200,000

CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, today announced a $100,000 philanthropic contribution to support the Health Sciences Centre (HSC) Foundation's Operation Excellence campaign. CGI is teaming up with Manitoba business leader Chuck Loewen, whose matching contribution brings total support to $200,000. The campaign is focused on eliminating surgical waitlists and expanding access to innovative, high-quality surgical care for patients across Manitoba.

Operation Excellence is the HSC Foundation's $108 million initiative to enhance diagnostic and surgical capacity at Health Sciences Centre, Manitoba's largest tertiary care hospital. Investments support expanded operating room capacity, leading-edge surgical technologies, and modernized patient-flow systems, to improve patient outcomes and timely access to care, while addressing surgical backlogs across the province.

"We are deeply grateful to CGI and Mr. Loewen for their generous support," said Jonathon Lyon, President and CEO of the HSC Foundation. "This contribution will accelerate transformative improvements in surgical care, strengthen patient outcomes, and bring us closer to eliminating surgical waitlists across Manitoba."

Recent advancements supported through the campaign include the acquisition of Manitoba's first da Vinci Xi surgical robot, contributing to reduced hospital stays, improved surgical outcomes, and enhanced recruitment of specialized surgical talent.

"At CGI, we are committed to strengthening the health and well-being of the communities where we live and work," said Dean Bosch, Senior Vice-President, CGI Canada. "Supporting the Operation Excellence campaign reflects that commitment and helps advance meaningful improvements in access to surgical care for Manitobans."

"Giving back to Manitoba has always been important to me," said Chuck Loewen. "I'm pleased to team up with CGI in support of the HSC Foundation's work to improve healthcare outcomes for patients across the province."

CGI remains committed to supporting initiatives that create lasting community impact and strengthen access to essential healthcare services across Canada.

About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

