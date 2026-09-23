CGI and D-Wave Quantum partner to advance enterprise quantum adoption

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Collaboration combines CGI's industry expertise and D-Wave's quantum technology to help clients address complex optimization challenges and improve decision-making
CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, today announced a strategic partnership with D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: QBTS) ("D-Wave"), the only dual-platform cgi.com%2Fen%2Fquantum-computing&a=quantum" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">quantum computing company providing both annealing and gate-model systems, software and services. The partnership focuses on helping clients advance the practical application of cgi.com%2Fen%2Fquantum-computing&a=quantum" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">quantum computing technologies across key industries, including logistics, transportation and retail.
"As AI adoption advances and organizations seek new ways to solve increasingly complex business objectives, quantum computing is emerging as a practical complement to classical computing for selected use cases," said Dave Henderson, Chief Technology Officer, CGI. "Organizations are moving beyond research to evaluate where quantum technologies can improve optimization and enhance decision-making. Through our partnership with D-Wave, CGI is helping clients identify high-value use cases, and to validate them through practical experimentation and broader enterprise adoption."
The strategic partnership builds on more than a year of collaboration between CGI and D-Wave to advance enterprise quantum use cases. Through the go-to-market partnership, CGI will integrate D-Wave's quantum computing platforms, including access to D-Wave's Advantage2™ quantum computer as well as hybrid solvers, into its advanced technology services portfolio, enabling clients to explore and deploy quantum-enhanced solutions for mission-critical challenges such as industrial production planning, energy grid optimization, and asset maintenance scheduling. CGI and D-Wave plan to co-develop use cases focused on areas where quantum computing can augment classical approaches and support measurable business outcomes. Current initiatives include the development of quantum-enabled solutions for transportation and rail, supporting train scheduling, rail network and yard operations, and resource allocation, as well as retail applications designed to improve supply chain planning, delivery routing and workforce scheduling through quantum optimization
"Quantum computing's business value is no longer theoretical," said Lorenzo Martinelli, chief revenue officer at D-Wave. "D-Wave customers are using annealing quantum computing today to improve operations and generate tangible results on problems that challenge legacy systems. Combining D-Wave's quantum technology with CGI's scale, industry expertise and delivery capabilities will give more organizations a clear path from exploration to production and measurable business value."
The partnership reflects CGI's continued investment in advanced technologies that help clients prepare for the next generation of enterprise computing. As quantum technologies continue to mature, CGI is helping organizations evaluate, adopt and scale quantum-enabled solutions where they can deliver measurable business outcomes.
About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.
About CGI's global alliances
CGI's global alliance strategy features partnerships with more than 150 technology companies and supports its local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network. This approach enables CGI consultants and professionals to remain independent and agile in selecting solutions that best fit each client's unique needs, including technology stack requirements and considerations such as digital and AI sovereignty. Learn more at cgi.com/alliances
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-and-d-wave-quantum-partner-to-advance-enterprise-quantum-adoption-302886740.html
SOURCE CGI Inc.