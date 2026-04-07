Cessna SkyCourier Strengthens Mission Versatility With New In?Flight Operable Door Option

Textron Aviation Inc. , a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, today announced a new In-Flight Operable Door option for the passenger variant of its twin-engine, large-utility Cessna SkyCourier turboprop, expanding the aircraft's Special Mission versatility for military, humanitarian and commercial operations. The functionality is expected to be available as a Special Mission factory-installed option in 2028.
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Mission flexibility starts at the Cessna SkyCourier door
"An In-Flight Operable Door builds on the Cessna SkyCourier's reputation for reliability and adaptability, reinforcing its role as a purpose-built solution for high-demand missions," said Bob Gibbs, vice president, Special Missions Sales. "The option opens new opportunities for customers worldwide, including armed forces, smokejumpers, disaster relief groups and commercial skydiving operators."
The Cessna SkyCourier's In-Flight Operable Door is a specialized modification designed within the cargo door to support airborne operations for both personnel and cargo. Installed as an alternative to the standard cargo door, the door can be opened in-flight, enabling deployment of paratroopers or precision airdrop of supplies while maintaining standard cargo door ground operations. Engineered for durability and ease of use, the In-Flight Operable Door integrates seamlessly with the SkyCourier's versatile platform, making it an ideal solution for military, humanitarian and special mission applications where rapid deployment and operational flexibility are critical.
About the Cessna SkyCourier
The Cessna SkyCourier twin-engine, high-wing turboprop offers a combination of performance and lower operating costs for air freight, commuter and special mission operators.
The freighter variant is sized to handle up to three LD3 shipping containers with an impressive 6,000-pound payload capability. The 19-passenger variant includes crew and passenger doors for smooth boarding, as well as large cabin windows for natural light and views. Both variants offer single-point pressure refueling to enable faster turnarounds.
The SkyCourier is powered by two wing-mounted Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-65SC turboprop engines and features the McCauley Propeller C779, a heavy-duty and reliable 110-inch aluminum four-blade propeller, which is full feathering with reversible pitch, designed to enhance the performance of the aircraft while hauling tremendous loads. The SkyCourier is operated with Garmin G1000 NXi avionics and has a maximum cruise speed of more than 200 KTAS and a 900 nautical-mile maximum range.
Endless Special Missions possibilities
When government, military and commercial customers want airborne solutions for critical missions, they turn to Textron Aviation. The company's aviation solutions provide the high performance and flight characteristics required to address the unique challenges of special missions operations. With unparalleled quality, versatility and low operating costs, Textron Aviation products are chosen for air ambulance, ISR, utility transport, aerial survey, flight inspection, training and a number of other special operations.
About Textron Aviation Inc.
We have been inspiring the journey of flight for nearly 100 years. Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna, Hawker and Pipistrel brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, light and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense aircraft, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com.
About Textron
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .
Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our ability to keep pace with our competitors in the introduction of new products and upgrades with features and technologies desired by our customers.
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Media:
Doug Scott
+1.316.347.0116
dscott2@txtav.com
txtav.com