Cessna Citation Ascend Achieves FAA Certification, Bringing Advanced Features to the Most Popular Midsize Business Jet Family

The Cessna Citation Ascend , designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc. , a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, achieved a major milestone Wednesday, November 5, as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) awarded type certification for the aircraft, with entry into service expected later this year. The aircraft boasts an entirely new cockpit, improved performance and luxurious flat floor cabin, giving customers versatility and flexibility to accomplish their mission. Two flight test articles completed more than 1,000 flight hours and numerous certification tests to achieve FAA certification.
"The Citation Ascend's successful flight test program reflects our teams' expertise in obtaining FAA certification while designing and delivering the best aviation experience for our customers," said Chris Hearne, senior vice president, Engineering & Programs. "We sought our customers' feedback, and the result is a business jet that offers customers the latest innovations in performance, productivity and efficiency."
With more than 1,000 Cessna Citation 560XL series aircraft delivered since 2000, owners and operators appreciate the aircraft for its unparalleled combination of performance, comfort, ease of operation, range of mission capabilities and favorable operating efficiencies.
Equipping customers with Garmin G5000 avionics featuring the latest software, the cockpit includes:
- Autothrottle technology to reduce pilot workload and provide flight-envelope protection
- Three large, 14-inch ultra high-resolution displays with split-screen capabilities
- Standard dual flight management systems
- Synthetic vision tech to render obstacles like mountains or terrain
- Cockpit voice and data satellite transceiver to make satellite calls from the cockpit
- Garmin advanced weather detection and avoidance technology
- Second Iridium data radio and controller-pilot data link communications (CPDLC) to support customers with more direct routing between North America and Europe (optional)
Two Pratt & Whitney Canada PW545D engines deliver fuel efficiency and increased thrust to the aircraft. The Ascend gives customers a maximum speed of 441 ktas (817 km/h), a maximum range of 1,940 nm (3,593 km) and a 900 lb (408 kg) full fuel payload.
An unattended Honeywell RE100 [XL] Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) with self-management and added bleed leak detection allows pilots to prepare for every flight efficiently, including heating and cooling the cabin with less fuel and less noise.
An aircraft that lets customers do more
The Citation Ascend lets customers do more in the cabin, allowing them to enjoy many luxuries found in the bestselling Cessna Citation Latitude and flagship Cessna Citation Longitude such as a flat floor to provide a new level of generous legroom and flexibility for passengers. The aircraft can be configured for up to 12 passengers.
With an advanced acoustic treatment system, passengers can engage in conversations, work or relax in an environment free of distractions, as cabin sound levels are similar to that of driving a car down the highway. The aircraft boasts all-new cabin windows that are approximately 15% larger and offer more natural light into the cabin with translucent and opaque shade settings and optional lighted window rings.
All crew and passengers have access to at least one charging port with 19 standard USB charging ports and three universal outlets throughout the aircraft, in addition to first-in-class wireless phone charging. Customers can wirelessly control the cabin lighting, temperature, window shades and onboard entertainment, and the Bongiovi immersive sound system is another option to further enhance the onboard experience.
To keep customers connected at all times, the Ascend includes standard GoGo U.S. Avance L3 Max Wi-Fi and optional U.S. Avance L5 Wi-Fi. Customers can also select Gogo Galileo HDX for Wi-Fi and worldwide calling.
