Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM"), Battle Mountain District, Tonopah Field Office, has determined that baseline data collection and reporting are complete for the Company's 100%-owned Angel Island Lithium Project ("Angel Island" or the "Project") in Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA. The BLM has also determined that the appropriate National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA") review level for the Project is an Environmental Impact Statement ("EIS").
"This is a significant step for Angel Island. Having the BLM accept and confirm our baseline studies as complete reflects years of dedicated effort by our team, and puts the Project on the path to a Record of Decision," said Bill Willoughby, President and CEO of Century Lithium. "With the NEPA level of review now set, a clear federal process is established, and we are well positioned to move Angel Island forward as a key source of domestic lithium for the U.S. battery supply chain."
Baseline Completion and Acceptance
In a letter dated November 13, 2026, the BLM notified Century Lithium's wholly owned subsidiary, Cypress Holdings (Nevada), Ltd. ("Cypress"), that it had reviewed the baseline resource data submitted for the Project. The BLM determined that baseline data collection is complete for all resources its interdisciplinary team identified as relevant to the proposed action, including the additional baseline studies completed for the proposed water supply pipeline route and well field. This follows the BLM's earlier determination that the Mine Plan of Operations and Nevada Reclamation Permit Application ("PoO") for Angel Island is complete under 43 CFR § 3809.411 (see news release dated November 9, 2026).
NEPA Determination
In the same letter, the BLM determined that an EIS is the appropriate level of NEPA analysis for the Project. The EIS will be prepared in accordance with NEPA, the U.S. Department of the Interior's ("DOI") NEPA procedures at 43 CFR Part 46, and the DOI NEPA Handbook. The BLM will serve as lead agency for the federal environmental review. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Nevada Department of Wildlife, Esmeralda County, and Nye County have agreed to participate as cooperating agencies.
The proposed action under review includes an open pit, two overburden stockpiles, two low-grade ore stockpiles, a dry-stack tailings storage facility, roads, ancillary facilities (warehouse and office, shop, and laboratory), and a processing and leaching facility. The Project is designed for a projected mill feed of 5.5 million tonnes per year (at 15,000 tonnes per day), with estimated average annual production of 27,400 tonnes per year of lithium carbonate.
Next Steps Toward Environmental Review
With baseline studies accepted and the level of NEPA review set, the third-party NEPA contractor will continue preparation of the Supplemental Information Report, which will support development of the Supplemental Environmental Reports that form the basis of the EIS. Once the public scoping period and the NEPA analyses are complete, the PoO will be revised as needed for consistency, after which the BLM may issue a Record of Decision for the Project.
Permitting Timeline
Angel Island is a Transparency Project under the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council's FAST-41 program. The Permitting Dashboard for Federal Infrastructure Projects currently shows a target date of February 4, 2028, for issuance of the Record of Decision for the Project. As with any federal schedule, this timetable is subject to change as the review progresses, and the Company will provide updates as key milestones are reached.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Daniel W. Kalmbach, CPG, Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development of Century Lithium Corp., who is a non-independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
All references to mining, processing and economics for Angel Island herein are from the Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feasibility Study of the Clayton Valley Lithium Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA (the project is now known as Angel Island), with an effective date of January 3, 2026, which is available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.
ABOUT Century Lithium CORP.
Century Lithium Corp. is an advanced-stage lithium development company focused on its 100%-owned Angel Island Lithium Project in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Angel Island hosts one of the largest known sedimentary lithium deposits in the United States and is designed with an integrated, end-to-end process for the on-site production of battery-grade lithium carbonate to support the electric vehicle and battery storage markets.
The Company has developed a patent-pending process that incorporates hydrochloric acid leaching combined with direct lithium extraction to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate. As part of the integrated chlor-alkali process, Angel Island is designed to produce sodium hydroxide as a co-product, with planned surplus sales expected to lower operating costs, reduce reliance on externally sourced reagents, and minimize environmental impacts.
Century Lithium is currently advancing Angel Island through the permitting process.
Century Lithium trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LCE", on the OTCQX under the symbol "CYDVF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "C1Z".
To learn more, please visit centurylithium.com.
ON BEHALF OF Century Lithium CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY, PhD, PE
President & Chief Executive Officer
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.
Forward-looking statements relate to any matters that are not historical facts and statements of our beliefs, intentions and expectations about developments, results and events which will or may occur in the future, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential development and value of the Project and benefits associated therewith, statements with respect to the expected project economics for the Project, such as estimates of life of mine, lithium prices, production and recoveries, capital and operating costs, IRR, NPV and cash flows, any projections outlined in the Feasibility Study in respect of the Project, the permitting status of the Project and the Company's future development plans.
These and other forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause their actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein. These risks include those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual information form and its other public filings, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Furthermore, Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
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