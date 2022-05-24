Energy Investing News

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) announced today that on June 28, 2022 (the "Redemption Date") it will redeem the entire outstanding principal amount of its 3.55% notes due March 12, 2025 (the "Notes"). On the Redemption Date, registered holders of the Notes will receive a redemption price calculated in accordance with the applicable indenture governing the Notes and the terms of the Notes, as described in the prospectus supplement of Husky Energy Inc. dated March 9, 2015 relating to the original issuance of the Notes. The redemption price will include accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, the Redemption Date.

Non-registered holders (banks, brokerage firms or other financial institutions) of the Notes, which maintain their interests through CDS & Co. ("CDS"), should contact their CDS customer service representative with any questions about the redemption of the Notes. Beneficial holders of the Notes with questions about the redemption should contact the respective brokerage firm or financial institution that holds interests in the Notes on their behalf.

This news release does not constitute a notice of redemption of the Notes. Notice of redemption has been delivered today to CDS, the sole registered holder of the Notes.

Advisory
Forward-looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to as "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, about Cenovus's current expectations, estimates and projections about the future, based on certain assumptions made in light of experiences and perceptions of historical trends. Although Cenovus believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Cenovus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by law.

Forward-looking information in this document is identified by words such as "will" or similar expressions and includes suggestions of future outcomes, including statements about the redemption of the Notes and payment of the redemption price.

Developing forward-looking information involves reliance on a number of assumptions and consideration of certain risks and uncertainties, some of which are specific to Cenovus and others that apply to the industry generally. Material factors or assumptions on which the forward-looking information in this news release is based include the sufficiency of available funds on the Redemption Date.

Readers are cautioned that other events or circumstances, although not listed above, could cause Cenovus's actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. For a full discussion of material risk factors, refer to Risk Management and Risk Factors in Cenovus's Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in Cenovus's MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and to the risk factors described in other documents Cenovus files from time to time with securities regulatory authorities in Canada, available on SEDAR at sedar.com and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at sec.gov , and on its website at cenovus.com .

Cenovus Energy Inc.
Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is focused on managing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company's preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com .

Find Cenovus on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube and Instagram .

Cenovus contacts:

Investors Media
Investor Relations general line
403-766-7711 		Media Relations general line
403-766-7751



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cenovus EnergyCVE:CACVEOil and Gas Investing
CVE:CA,CVE
Global Oil and Gas Logo

Valaris MS-1 Rig Arrives At Sasanof-1 Location

Global Oil & Gas Limited is pleased to announce that Western Gas (“WGC”) has provided an operational update on the drilling of the Sasanof-1 exploration well.

Keep reading...Show less
First Helium to Drill Two Helium Targets at Worsley in Late Q2

First Helium to Drill Two Helium Targets at Worsley in Late Q2

Plans to Capitalize on Attractive Outlook for Helium and Natural Gas Pricing

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC), today announced that it plans to drill two prospective helium targets commencing late Q2 at its 100% owned, 79,000 acre Worsley Property in Alberta, Canada . The wells will target potential natural gas accumulations which are expected to contain commercial quantities of helium gas along with natural gas.  Based on associated historic oil & gas drilling and operating data, helium content ranges from 0.5% to 1.9% across the Company's Worsley Property.  The wells will be funded from cash on hand, accumulated from the Company's oil production operations.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Have We Reached Peak Oil?

Have We Reached Peak Oil?

Global oil supply and demand are under pressure, creating concerns that the world has reached peak oil.

The question of peak oil has popped up in headlines several times in recent decades. Over the past half century, the global oil market has cycled through several highs and lows in the oil price as demand has fluctuated.

The most recent major low was in response to COVID-19 lockdowns and cutbacks to air travel around the world, with prices even briefly going negative.By the fall of 2020, continued downward pressure on oil demand led the International Energy Agency (IEA) to issue a dire report about the state of the global oil industry.

Keep reading...Show less

Parex Resources Announces Voting Results of Shareholders' Meeting

Parex Resources Inc. ("Parex" or the "Company") (TSX: PXT) is pleased to announce that on May 12, 2022 it held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") and all matters presented for approval have been fully authorized and approved.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of nine nominees as directors of Parex to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less