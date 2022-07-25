Energy Investing News

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE) (NYSE: CVE) will release its second-quarter results on Thursday, July 28. The news release will provide consolidated second-quarter operating and financial information. Financial statements will be available on Cenovus's website .

Conference call: 9 a.m. MT (11 a.m. ET)
To listen live: Dial 800-263-0877 (toll-free in North America) or 647-794-1825.
Access the live audio webcast here .

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is focused on managing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company's preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com .

EnerCom Announces Keynote Speakers and Panel Topics for EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference Hosted in Denver, August 7-10, 2022

Lunch Keynote Presentations Feature BPX Energy, Vivek Ramaswamy with Strive Wealth Management and Petrie Partners

Panels include discussions on Capital Allocation, Responsibly Sourced Gas, Private Capital, Carbon Capture, Renewable Natural Gas, ESG, Private Companies and Commodity Market Outlook

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
oil rig

Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks on the TSX and TSXV in 2022

Click here to read the previous top oil and gas stocks article.

Oil and gas prices are moving as demand returns to pre-COVID-19 levels and the Russia/Ukraine war rages.

Despite policy changes by governments looking to transition to cleaner energy sources, oil and gas are expected to continue to play an important role in the world’s energy mix far into the future.

Geopolitical uncertainty will continue to weigh on oil and gas prices throughout 2022 and beyond, but analysts anticipate healthy demand levels for both of the commodities. The five top oil and gas stocks on the TSX and TSXV outlined below have displayed significant growth in 2022 on stronger oil and gas prices.

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces 2022 Second Quarter Results, Record Oil Royalty Production and Funds From Operations; Publishes Annual Sustainability Report

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its second quarter (" Q2 2022 ") results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Suncor Energy Enters into Agreement with Elliott Investment Management

  • Three new independent directors join the Board, two of whom will serve on the CEO search committee
  • New Board committee to conduct a strategic review of downstream retail business

Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates "Elliott"), pursuant to which Suncor's Board of Directors will appoint three new independent directors, two of whom will serve on the CEO search committee. The Board will also form a new committee to oversee a strategic review of Suncor's downstream retail business. These actions build on Suncor's ongoing efforts to enhance safety, reliability and operational excellence and to restore Suncor's industry leadership.

As part of its agreement with Elliott, Suncor has appointed the following three new independent directors to its Board, effective immediately:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Imperial to hold 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Call

(TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Dave Hughes, vice-president, investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host a 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Call on Friday, July 29, following the company's second quarter earnings release that morning. The event begins at 9 a.m. MT and will be accessible by webcast.

During the call, Mr. Corson will offer brief remarks prior to taking questions from Imperial's covering analysts.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Parex Resources Announces Appointment to the Board of Directors, Production Update and Acceleration of Share Buybacks

Parex Resources Inc. ("Parex" or the "Company") (TSX: PXT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Lynn Azar to the Board of Directors (the "Board") effective immediately, and a production and return of capital update. Additionally, Parex has confirmed that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, following the close of markets, with a conference call & webcast the following day.

Appointment to the Board of Directors

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

