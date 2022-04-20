Energy Investing News

Cenovus Energy Inc. will release its first-quarter results on Wednesday, April 27. The news release will provide consolidated first-quarter operating and financial information. Financial statements will be available on Cenovus's website, cenovus.com . Annual Meeting of Shareholders Cenovus's Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on April 27, 2022 starting at 1 p.m. MT in a virtual-only format.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE) (NYSE: CVE) will release its first-quarter results on Wednesday, April 27. The news release will provide consolidated first-quarter operating and financial information. Financial statements will be available on Cenovus's website, cenovus.com .

Conference call: 9 a.m. MT (11 a.m. ET)
To listen live: Dial 888-204-4368 (toll-free in North America) or 647-794-4605.
Access the live audio webcast here .

Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Cenovus's Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Shareholders Meeting) will be held on April 27, 2022 starting at 1 p.m. MT (3 p.m. ET) in a virtual-only format. The webcast link to the Shareholders Meeting will be available under Presentations and Events in the Investors section of cenovus.com .

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is focused on managing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company's preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com .

a helium tank beside an MRI machine

Exploring Saskatchewan’s Rapidly-Growing Helium Industry

Declared a critical mineral by the Canadian federal government in 2021, this rare and non-renewable resource has an impressive range of applications. In the medical sector, for instance, the noble gas helps cool the massive magnets within MRI machines. For the technology industry, it plays a pivotal role in the production of fiber-optic cables, microchips, and other computer hardware.

These use cases barely scratch the surface. Helium is used in everything from medical research to aerospace and manufacturing. Some have even suggested that, as the world continues to seek cleaner energy alternatives to oil and natural gas, helium could emerge as a top contender.

Southern Energy Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Financial and Operating Results

Southern Energy Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Financial and Operating Results

Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (TSXV:SOU)(AIM:SOUC) today announces the release of its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, financial and operating results

Southern is an established producer with natural gas and light oil assets in Mississippi characterized by a stable, low-decline production base, a significant low-risk drilling inventory and strategic access to the best commodity pricing in North America. Selected financial and operational information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") and related management's discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and annual information form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2021, which are available on the Company's website at www.southernenergycorp.com and have been filed on SEDAR.

PrairieSky Announces 2022 First Quarter Results

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its first quarter (" Q1 2022 ") results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter Highlights:

Imperial to hold 2022 First Quarter Earnings Call

(TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Dave Hughes, vice-president, investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host a 2022 First Quarter Earnings Call on Friday, April 29, following the company's first quarter earnings release that morning. The event begins at 9 a.m. MT and will be accessible by webcast.

During the call, Mr. Corson will offer brief remarks prior to taking questions from Imperial's covering analysts.

Top Stories This Week: Gold Steady After Fed Minutes, Expert Calls for All-time High in Oil

Once again, it's been a week of ups and downs for gold.

After starting the period in the US$1,925 to US$1,935 per ounce range, the metal spiked briefly to just above US$1,940 on Tuesday (April 5). It pulled back, but then moved up again to just below US$1,950 by Friday (April 8) afternoon.

Market watchers have been eyeing the US Federal Reserve, which released the minutes for its mid-March meeting on Wednesday (April 6). The central bank hiked rates by 25 basis points at that meeting, and the minutes show that future hikes could be higher, potentially coming in at 50 basis points.

Ovintiv to Host its First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast on May 10, 2022

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced plans to hold its 2022 first quarter results conference call at 9:00 a.m. MT on Tuesday May 10, 2022 . The Company plans to release its financial and operating results after market close, Monday May 9, 2022 . In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company's website, located at www.ovintiv.com .

To participate in the conference call, please dial 888-664-6383 (toll-free in North America ) or 416-764-8650 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

The live audio webcast of the event, including slides, also will be available on Ovintiv's website, under Investors/Presentations and Events, and will be archived for approximately 90 days.

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available at www.ovintiv.com , or by contacting:

Investor contact: (888) 525-0304
investor.relations@ovintiv.com

Media contact: (403) 645-2252

