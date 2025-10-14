Cenovus Energy acquires 8.5% of MEG Energy common shares

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) today announced that it has acquired an aggregate of 21,723,540 common shares of MEG Energy Corp. ("MEG") through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange or other Canadian alternative exchanges or markets. Immediately following the acquisition of the common shares, Cenovus beneficially owned, directly or indirectly, and exercised control or direction over an aggregate of MEG common shares representing 8.5% of the 254,378,035 MEG common shares issued and outstanding, all of which have been acquired by Cenovus since Oct. 8, 2025.

The MEG common shares were acquired by Cenovus in furtherance of its previously announced transaction with MEG. To the extent Cenovus is able, the company intends to vote any acquired shares in favour of the transaction. Cenovus may, from time to time, dependent on market or other conditions, and subject to applicable securities laws, either increase or decrease its beneficial ownership in the MEG common shares.

This news release is disseminated in accordance with section 5.4 of National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids.

Advisory

Forward‐looking Information
This news release contains certain forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information (collectively referred to as "forward‐looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Although Cenovus believes that the expectations represented by such forward‐looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward‐looking information in this document is identified by words such as "intends" and "may" and includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: Cenovus's intention to vote acquired shares in favour of its previously announced transaction with MEG; and regarding Cenovus's future ownership in MEG common shares and its intentions related thereto. Developing forward‐looking information involves reliance on a number of assumptions and consideration of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks identified under "Risk Management and Risk Factors" and "Advisory" in Cenovus's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the periods ended December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025 and to the risk factors, assumptions and uncertainties described in other documents Cenovus files from time to time with securities regulatory authorities in Canada (available on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca , on EDGAR at sec.gov and Cenovus's website at cenovus.com) . Except as required by applicable securities laws, Cenovus disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is committed to maximizing value by developing its assets in a safe, responsible and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company's preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com .

Find Cenovus on Facebook , LinkedIn , YouTube and Instagram .

Cenovus contacts

Investors Media
Investor Relations general line
403-766-7711 		Media Relations general line
403-766-7751



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cenovus EnergyCVE:CCTSX:CVEOil and Gas Investing
CVE:CC
The Conversation (0)

Cenovus Energy updates production impact of Alberta wildfires

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) has safely restarted approximately 62,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEd) of production, from the 85,000 BOEd impacted in May due to wildfires. Assuming the current wildfire conditions continue, Rainbow Lake operations are expected to return to... Keep Reading...
Cenovus Energy supports communities impacted by Alberta wildfires

Cenovus Energy supports communities impacted by Alberta wildfires

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) today announced a $200,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross 2023 Alberta Fires Appeal to help support immediate relief efforts for the people and communities impacted by the ongoing wildfire situation in the province. In addition, the company is... Keep Reading...
Cenovus Energy provides update on production impact of Alberta wildfires

Cenovus Energy provides update on production impact of Alberta wildfires

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) is providing an update on its Conventional production operations following ongoing wildfire activity in northern Alberta. Fires in the north-central region of the province have led the Government of Alberta to declare a state of emergency and a number... Keep Reading...
Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors

Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 26, 2023, each of the 13 nominees proposed as Directors and listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 1, 2023 were elected as Directors. The detailed results of the vote... Keep Reading...
Cenovus announces 2023 first-quarter results, dividend increase

Cenovus announces 2023 first-quarter results, dividend increase

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) delivered upstream production in the first quarter of 779,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEd) 1 and downstream throughput of 457,900 barrels per day (bblsd). The company generated $1.4 billion in adjusted funds flow and cash used in operating... Keep Reading...
Cespira Signs Agreement to Supply Components for a Customer Truck Trial

Cespira Signs Agreement to Supply Components for a Customer Truck Trial

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), a supplier of alternative fuel systems and components for the global transportation industry, announced today that Cespira, Westport's joint venture with the Volvo Group, has signed an agreement with and received full payment from... Keep Reading...
Silhouette of drilling rigs and oil derricks with Canadian flag in background.

5 Best-performing Canadian Oil and Gas Stocks of 2025

Oil prices weakened in Q3 as global supply outpaced demand and inventories swelled.Brent crude fell 1.7 percent to end the quarter at US$65.90 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate dropped to US$62.33. Deloitte’s latest energy report attributes the decline to rising stockpiles and OPEC+’s... Keep Reading...
Valeura Energy (TSX:VLE)

Valeura Energy Inc Announces Q3 2025 Operations and Financial Update

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE)(OTCQX:VLERF) ("Valeura" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on Q3 2025 operations, including the results of a ten-well drilling campaign at its Nong Yao field on block G11/48 (90% operated working interest), offshore Gulf of Thailand.Key HighlightsSafe... Keep Reading...
Oil pumps and stock market graphs merging in a digital overlay.

Oil and Gas Price Update: Q3 2025 in Review

The oil market struggled in Q3 as prices continued to soften under mounting supply pressure. Following moderate gains in H1, prices contracted to end the third quarter lower than their July 1 start positions. Brent crude began the period at US$67.10 per barrel and finished at US$65.90, a 1.7... Keep Reading...
Alvopetro Announces September 2025 Sales Volumes, Quarterly Natural Gas Price Update, Non-Core Disposition and Western Canadian Expansion

Alvopetro Announces September 2025 Sales Volumes, Quarterly Natural Gas Price Update, Non-Core Disposition and Western Canadian Expansion

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces September sales volumes of 2,231 boepd (based on field estimates), our updated quarterly natural gas pricing, the disposition of our Bom Lugar and Mãe da Lua marginal oil fields in Brazil an expansion of our inventory of... Keep Reading...

Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc. is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders through growth. The Company is expanding operations organically and through acquisitions in Southeast Asia, focussing on assets with immediate or substantial near-term cash flow, with... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Cespira Signs Agreement to Supply Components for a Customer Truck Trial

Forte Minerals Appoints Patrick Evans as Non-Executive Chairman and Announces the Resignation of Long-Standing Director Doug Turnbull

Spectacular Copper, Silver 81 Germanium Results Continue at Graceland Critical Metals Prospect, Namibia

Altech Batteries Ltd $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Appoints Patrick Evans as Non-Executive Chairman and Announces the Resignation of Long-Standing Director Doug Turnbull

resource investing

Spectacular Copper, Silver 81 Germanium Results Continue at Graceland Critical Metals Prospect, Namibia

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

lithium investing

EUR Sells a Further 3.85 Million CRML Shares for US$50M (A$76M) to a US Institutional Investor

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Limited Former U.S. Major General Appointed to Advisory Board

rare earth investing

Eclipse Raises $4M to Accelerate Drilling and Resource Upgrade at Greenland Rare Earths Project

Battery Metals Investing

Altech - $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects