Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) announced today the total consideration payable in connection with its previously announced tender offers to purchase for cash (i) up to $1,697,486,675 aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued and unpaid interest (the "Pool 1 Maximum Amount"), of its 4.250% Notes due 2027, its 4.400% Notes due 2029, its 4.450% Notes due 2042, its 5.200% Notes due 2043, its 5.375% Notes due 2025 and its 5.400% Notes due 2047 (collectively, the "Pool 1 Notes"), and (ii) up to $500,000,000 aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued and unpaid interest (the "Pool 2 Maximum Amount" and, together with the Pool 1 Maximum Amount, the "Maximum Amounts"), of its 6.750% Notes due 2039, its 6.800% Notes due 2037 and its 5.250% Notes due 2037 (collectively, the "Pool 2 Notes" and, together with the Pool 1 Notes, the "Notes"), subject to prioritized acceptance levels listed in the table below ("Acceptance Priority Levels") and the terms and conditions of the tender offers.

References to "$" in this news release are to United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

The table below sets forth, among other things, the aggregate principal amount of each series of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 9, 2022 (the "Early Tender Date") and expected to be accepted for purchase in each tender offer, the approximate proration factor for such Notes and the Total Consideration for each series of such Notes, as calculated at 10:00 a.m., New York City time, today, September 12, 2022.

Title of Security CUSIP/ISIN
Principal Amount
Outstanding 		Maximum Amount (1) Acceptance Priority
Level (2) 		U.S.
Treasury Reference
Security 		Bloomberg Reference
Page 		Fixed Spread Reference Yield Principal
Amount
Tendered at
Early Tender Date 		Principal
Amount
Expected to be Accepted 		Approximate Proration
Factor 		Total
Consideration (3)(4)
4.250%
Notes
due 2027 		15135UAM1 / US15135UAM18

15135UAL3 / US15135UAL35 (144A)

C23555AF9 / USC23555AF96 (Reg S) 		$961,851,000 1 3.125% UST
due 8/31/27 		FIT1 +120 bps 3.392% $588,945,000 $588,945,000 100% $985.96
Pool 1 Tender Offers 4.400%
Notes
due 2029 		448055AP8 / US448055AP89 $750,000,000 $1,697,486,675 2 2.750% UST
due 8/15/32 		FIT1 +155 bps 3.285% $510,402,000 $510,402,000 100% $975.67
4.450%
Notes
due 2042 		15135UAH2 / US15135UAH23 $155,264,000 3 3.375% UST
due 8/15/42 		FIT1 +255 bps 3.682% $58,260,000 $58,260,000 100% $797.82
5.200%
Notes
due 2043 		15135UAK5 / US15135UAK51 $57,726,000 4 3.375% UST
due 8/15/42 		FIT1 +255 bps 3.682% $29,177,000 $29,177,000 100% $880.02
5.375%
Notes
due 2025 		15135UAS8 / US15135UAS87 $665,674,000 5 3.125% UST
due 8/15/25 		FIT1 +70 bps 3.562% $532,292,000 $532,292,000 100% $1,027.01
Pool 2 Tender Offers 6.750%
Notes due
2039 		15135UAF6 / US15135UAF66 $1,390,534,000 $500,000,000 1 3.375% UST
due 8/15/42 		FIT1 +215 bps 3.682% $819,723,000 $455,112,000 55.56% $1,098.64

(1) $1,697,486,675 represents the maximum aggregate purchase price payable, excluding accrued and unpaid interest, in respect of the Pool 1 Notes that may be purchased in the tender offers. $500,000,000 represents the maximum aggregate purchase price payable, excluding accrued and unpaid interest, in respect of the 6.750% Notes due 2039 in Pool 2 which may be purchased in the tender offers.
(2) Subject to the Maximum Amounts and proration, the principal amount of each series of Notes that is expected to be purchased in each tender offer will be determined in accordance with the applicable Acceptance Priority Level (in numerical priority order) specified in this column.
(3) Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered prior to or at the Early Tender Date and accepted for purchase.
(4) The Total Consideration for each series of Notes validly tendered prior to or at the Early Tender Date and accepted for purchase is calculated using the applicable Fixed Spread and is inclusive of the applicable Early Tender Payment. The Total Consideration for each series of Notes does not include accrued and unpaid interest, which will be payable in addition to the applicable Total Consideration.

The tender offers are being made upon the terms and subject to the conditions previously described in the offer to purchase dated August 26, 2022, as amended and supplemented by Cenovus's news release on September 12, 2022 (as so amended, the "Offer to Purchase"). Cenovus refers investors to the Offer to Purchase for the complete terms and conditions of the tender offers.

Withdrawal rights for the Notes expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on the Early Tender Date. The tender offers for the Notes will expire at midnight, New York City time, at the end of September 23, 2022, or any other date and time to which Cenovus extends the applicable tender offer, unless earlier terminated. As previously announced, Cenovus expects to elect to exercise its right to make payment for Notes that were validly tendered prior to or at the Early Tender Date and that are accepted for purchase on September 13, 2022 (the "Early Settlement Date"). Cenovus intends to fund the purchase of validly tendered and accepted Notes on the Early Settlement Date with cash on hand and certain short-term borrowings.

Because the aggregate principal amount of Pool 1 Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to or at the Early Tender Date has an aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued and unpaid interest, that exceeds the Pool 1 Maximum Amount, Cenovus does not expect to accept for purchase all Pool 1 Notes that have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to or at the Early Tender Date. Rather, subject to the Pool 1 Maximum Amount and the Acceptance Priority Levels set forth in the table above, in each case as further described in the Offer to Purchase, Cenovus expects to accept for purchase all of the 4.250% Notes due 2027, 4.400% Notes due 2029, 4.450% Notes due 2042, 5.200% Notes due 2043 and 5.375% Notes due 2025 validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to or at the Early Tender Date. Cenovus does not expect to accept for purchase any 5.400% Notes due 2047. As described further in the Offer to Purchase, Notes tendered and not accepted for purchase will be promptly credited to the tendering holder's account. Additionally, because the aggregate principal amount of Pool 1 Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to or at the Early Tender Date has an aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued and unpaid interest, that exceeds the Pool 1 Maximum Amount, Cenovus does not expect to accept for purchase any Pool 1 Notes tendered after the Early Tender Date on a subsequent settlement date.

Because the aggregate principal amount of Pool 2 Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to or at the Early Tender Date has an aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued and unpaid interest, that exceeds the Pool 2 Maximum Amount, Cenovus does not expect to accept for purchase all Pool 2 Notes that have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to or at the Early Tender Date. Rather, subject to the Pool 2 Maximum Amount, the Acceptance Priority Levels and the applicable proration factors set forth in the table above, in each case as further described in the Offer to Purchase, Cenovus expects to accept for purchase the 6.750% Notes due 2039 validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to or at the Early Tender Date on a prorated basis using a proration factor of approximately 55.56%. Cenovus does not expect to accept for purchase any 6.800% Notes due 2037 or 5.250% Notes due 2037. As described further in the Offer to Purchase, Notes tendered and not accepted for purchase will be promptly credited to the tendering holder's account. Additionally, because the aggregate principal amount of Pool 2 Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to or at the Early Tender Date has an aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued and unpaid interest, that exceeds the Pool 2 Maximum Amount, Cenovus does not expect to accept for purchase any Pool 2 Notes tendered after the Early Tender Date on a subsequent settlement date.

The applicable Total Consideration listed in the table above will be paid per $1,000 principal amount of each series of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the applicable tender offer on the Early Settlement Date. Only holders of Notes who validly tendered and did not validly withdraw their Notes prior to or at the Early Tender Date are eligible to receive the applicable Total Consideration for Notes accepted for purchase. Holders will also receive accrued and unpaid interest on Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase from the applicable last interest payment date up to, but not including, the Early Settlement Date.

All Notes accepted for purchase will be retired and cancelled and will no longer remain outstanding obligations of Cenovus.

Cenovus's obligation to accept for payment and to pay for Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the tender offers is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions described in the Offer to Purchase. Cenovus reserves the right, subject to applicable law, to (i) waive any and all conditions to any of the tender offers, (ii) extend or terminate any of the tender offers, (iii) further increase or decrease either of the Maximum Amounts, or (iv) otherwise further amend any of the tender offers. Cenovus may take any action described in clauses (i) through (iv) above with respect to one or more tender offers without having to do so for all tender offers.

Information relating to the tender offers
BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Mizuho Securities USA LLC are the lead dealer managers and BMO Capital Markets Corp. and CIBC World Markets Corp. are the co-dealer managers for the tender offers. Investors with questions regarding the terms and conditions of the tender offers may contact BofA Securities at (888) 292-0070 (toll-free) or (980) 387-3907 (collect) or by email at debt_advisory@bofa.com , J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at (866) 834-4666 (toll-free) or (212) 834-3554 (collect) and Mizuho Securities USA LLC at (866) 271-7403 (toll-free) or (212) 205-7736 (collect). D.F. King & Co., Inc. is the tender and information agent for the tender offers. Investors with questions regarding the procedures for tendering Notes may contact the tender and information agent by email at cve@dfking.com , or by phone at (212) 269-5550 (for banks and brokers only) or (888) 644-5854 (for all others, toll-free). Beneficial owners may also contact their broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance.

The full details of the tender offers, including complete instructions on how to tender Notes, are included in the Offer to Purchase. Holders are strongly encouraged to read carefully the Offer to Purchase, including materials incorporated by reference therein, because they contain important information. The Offer to Purchase may be downloaded from D.F. King & Co., Inc.'s website at www.dfking.com/cve or obtained from D.F. King & Co., Inc., free of charge, by calling (212) 269-5550 (for banks and brokers only) or (888) 644-5854 (for all others, toll-free).

This news release does not constitute an offer to purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell, or the solicitation of tenders with respect to, the Notes. No offer, solicitation, purchase or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The tender offers are being made solely pursuant to the Offer to Purchase made available to holders of the Notes. None of Cenovus or its affiliates, their respective boards of directors, the dealer managers, the tender and information agent or the trustee with respect to any series of Notes is making any recommendation as to whether or not holders should tender or refrain from tendering all or any portion of their Notes in response to the tender offers. Holders are urged to evaluate carefully all information in the Offer to Purchase, consult their own investment and tax advisors and make their own decisions whether to tender Notes in the tender offers, and, if so, the principal amount of notes to tender.

Advisory

Forward-looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to as "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, about Cenovus's current expectations, estimates and projections about the future, based on certain assumptions made in light of the company's experience and perception of historical trends. Although Cenovus believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Cenovus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by law.

Forward-looking information in this document is identified by words such as "may", "will", "expect" or similar expressions and includes suggestions of future outcomes, including statements about: the purchase of the Notes and the timing thereof; the deadlines, determination dates and settlement dates regarding the tender offers; increasing or decreasing the Maximum Amounts; the payment of accrued and unpaid interest; the use of a proration factor in respect of the 6.750% Notes due 2039; and the series of Notes to be accepted for purchase pursuant to the tender offers.

Developing forward-looking information involves reliance on a number of assumptions and consideration of certain risks and uncertainties, some of which are specific to Cenovus and others that apply to the industry generally. Material factors or assumptions on which the forward-looking information in this news release is based include: risks related to the acceptance of any tendered Notes, the expiration and settlement of the tender offers, the satisfaction of conditions to the tender offers, whether the tender offers will be consummated in accordance with the terms set forth in the Offer to Purchase or at all, and the timing of any of the foregoing.

Readers are cautioned that other events or circumstances, although not listed above, could cause Cenovus's actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. For a full discussion of material risk factors, refer to "Risk Management and Risk Factors" in Cenovus's Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in Cenovus's MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and to the risk factors described in other documents Cenovus files from time to time with securities regulatory authorities in Canada, available on SEDAR at sedar.com , and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at sec.gov , and on its website at cenovus.com .

Cenovus Energy Inc.
Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. Cenovus is focused on managing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and common share purchase warrants are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange, and Cenovus's preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com .

Find Cenovus on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube and Instagram .

Cenovus contacts

Investors Media
Investor Relations general line Media Relations general line
403-766-7711 403-766-7751

Primary Logo

Cenovus EnergyCVE:CACVEOil and Gas Investing
CVE:CA,CVE

Cenovus Announces Early Tender Results and Increase of Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Series of Notes

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) announced today the early tender results for its tender offers to purchase for cash certain of its outstanding series of Notes.

Cenovus also announced it has increased the previously announced Pool 1 Maximum Amount (as defined below) from $1,000,000,000 to a total cash amount sufficient to accept for purchase all 4.250% Notes due 2027, 4.400% Notes due 2029, 4.450% Notes due 2042, 5.200% Notes due 2043 and 5.375% Notes due 2025 validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to or at the Early Tender Date (as defined below). The Pool 2 Maximum Amount (as defined below) remains unchanged at $500,000,000 and as a result, Cenovus expects to accept for purchase the 6.750% Notes due 2039 validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to or at the Early Tender Date on a prorated basis.

TOURMALINE INCREASES 2023 CASH FLOW GUIDANCE AND PROVIDES A PRODUCTION AND MARKETING UPDATE

 Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX: TOU) ("Tourmaline" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a production and marketing update.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Tourmaline Oil Corp.)

2023 OUTLOOK
  • Given improving 2023 natural gas strip pricing (1) at several sales hubs, 2023 cash flow (2)(3) guidance has been increased to $6.58 billion , up 28% from previous guidance of $5.14 billion .
  • 2023 average production guidance remains at 545,000 boepd (2.5 bcf/day of natural gas and 126,000 bpd of oil, condensate, and NGLs).
  • Tourmaline expects to export approximately 926 mmcfpd of natural gas at exit 2023 including an initial 140 mmcfpd on the Gulf Coast fully exposed to JKM pricing, commencing January 1, 2023 .
PRODUCTION UPDATE
  • As a result of the Alberta /BC pipeline maintenance and related natural gas price collapse at AECO and Station 2 in the second half of August, Tourmaline shut in approximately 100 mmcfpd of existing production and delayed the startup of several new pads from August to September/ October 2022 .
  • In anticipation of this period of planned pipeline maintenance and resulting weaker expected prices, Tourmaline scheduled facility turnarounds and hedged higher than usual natural gas volumes during the month of August 2022 . Furthermore, volumes were also impacted by an unscheduled outage at the Pembina Resthaven deep cut facility due to start-up issues which resulted in a subsequent five-day unplanned outage.
  • Q3 2022 production average of 480,000 – 485,000 boepd is now anticipated, down 1.5% from previous guidance of 485,000 – 495,000 boepd.
  • The Company also expects to inject approximately 3,200 boepd into storage facilities at Dawn and California during the third quarter of 2022, with the majority of those volumes to be withdrawn during winter months when natural gas prices are expected to be higher.
  • Q4 2022 production guidance is expected to average between 525,000 - 530,000 boepd and average full year 2022 production of 507,000 boepd remains unchanged.

_______________________________

  1. Based on oil and gas commodity strip pricing at August 31, 2022.
  2. This news release contains certain specified financial measures consisting of non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in    this news release for information regarding the following non-GAAP financial measure used in this news release: "cash flow".  Since this specified financial measure does not have a standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards ("GAAP"), securities regulations require that, among other things, it be identified, defined, qualified and, where required, reconciled with their nearest GAAP measure and compared to the prior period. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Company's most recently filed Management's Discussion and Analysis (the "Q2 MD&A"), which information is incorporated by reference into this news release, for further information on the composition of and, where required, reconciliation of this measure.
  3. "Cash flow" is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as cash flow from operating activities adjusted for the change in non-cash working capital (deficit).

MARKETING UPDATE
  • Since July 1, 2022 , Tourmaline has continued to strategically enter into additional commodity hedges. Approximately 26% of 2023 average production is now hedged at a weighted average fixed price of CAD $5.26 /mcf. Additionally, for this time frame, the Company has 110 mmcfpd of natural gas hedged at a basis to NYMEX of USD $0.12 /mcf.
  • Since July 1, 2022 , Tourmaline has continued to capitalize on strong LNG prices and has entered into an additional 20 mmcfpd of JKM hedges for April to October 2023 , and 20 mmcfpd for April to October 2024 . This provides fixed price protection on a portion of Tourmaline's 140 mmcfpd Gulf Coast LNG deal which commences on January 1, 2023 . The 2023 JKM strip price was $50.46 US/mmbtu as of September 6, 2022 .
  • Tourmaline also continues to realize strong prices through its Western-US exposure. As of September 6, 2022 , the November 2022 to March 2023 strip at Malin was trading at $8.35 US/mmbtu and PG&E Citygate strip for the same period was trading at $9.07 US/mmbtu. For this term, 56% of Tourmaline's Malin volumes and 64% of the Company's PG&E volumes are floating and will benefit from these strong prices.
  • As of September 6, 2022 , the April to October 2023 strip at Malin was trading at $5.27 US/mmbtu and PG&E Citygate strip for the same period was trading at $6.63 US/mmbtu. For this term, 82% of Tourmaline's Malin volumes and 80% of the Company's PG&E volumes are floating and will benefit from these strong prices.
Reader Advisories
CURRENCY

All amounts in this news release are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "forecast", "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "on track", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information concerning Tourmaline's plans and other aspects of its anticipated future operations, management focus, objectives, strategies, financial, operating and production results and business opportunities, including the following: forecast 2023 cash flow; forecast 2023, Q3 2022, Q4 2022 and full year 2022 average production levels; the amount of natural gas planned for export at various periods; the planned amount of volumes to be injected into storage and the timing for the withdraw of such volumes; and anticipated future commodity prices including expectations for natural gas prices in the winter months.  The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Tourmaline, including expectations and assumptions concerning the following: prevailing and future commodity prices and currency exchange rates; prevailing and future commodity prices and currency exchange rates; applicable royalty rates and tax laws; interest rates; future well production rates and reserve volumes; operating costs, the timing of receipt of regulatory approvals; the performance of existing wells; the success obtained in drilling new wells; anticipated timing and results of capital expenditures; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the timing, location and extent of future drilling operations; the successful completion of acquisitions and dispositions and the benefits to be derived therefrom; the state of the economy and the exploration and production business; the availability and cost of financing, labour and services; and ability to market crude oil, natural gas and NGL successfully. Without limitation of the foregoing, future dividend payments, if any, and the level thereof is uncertain, as the Company's dividend policy and the funds available for the payment of dividends from time to time is dependent upon, among other things, free cash flow, financial requirements  for the Company's operations and the execution of its growth strategy, fluctuations in working capital and the timing and amount of capital expenditures, debt service requirements and other factors  beyond the Company's control. Further, the ability of Tourmaline to pay dividends will be subject to applicable laws (including the satisfaction of the solvency test contained in applicable corporate legislation) and contractual restrictions contained in the instruments governing its indebtedness, including its credit facility.

Although Tourmaline believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Tourmaline can give no assurances that it will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with the oil and natural gas industry in general such as operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to reserves, production, revenues, costs and expenses; health, safety and environmental risks; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; interest rate fluctuations; marketing and transportation; loss of markets; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; failure to complete or realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions or dispositions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations.

In addition, wars (including the war in Ukraine ), hostilities, civil insurrections, pandemics, epidemics or outbreaks of an infectious disease in Canada or worldwide, including COVID-19 or other illnesses could have an adverse impact on the Company's results, business, financial condition or liquidity.  Ongoing military actions between Russia and Ukraine have the potential to threaten the supply of oil and gas from the region. The long-term impacts of the actions between these nations remains uncertain.  If the pandemic is further prolonged, including through subsequent waves, or if additional variants of COVID-19 emerge which are more transmissible or cause more severe disease, or if other diseases emerge with similar effects, the adverse impact on the economy could worsen. It remains uncertain how the macroeconomic environment, and societal and business norms will be impacted following the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, in 2022, industry has been impacted by significant cost inflation, rising interest rates, labour shortages and supply constraints, and the Company expects these pressures will continue through the balance of the year and into next year.  The Company will continue to actively monitor inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints and their impact on the Company's business.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Tourmaline, or its operations or financial results, are included in the Company's most recently filed  Management's Discussion and Analysis (See "Forward-Looking Statements" therein), Annual Information Form (See "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" therein) and other reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website ( www.sedar.com ) or Tourmaline's website ( www.tourmalineoil.com ).

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Tourmaline undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required by applicable securities laws.

BOE EQUIVALENCY

In this news release, production and reserves information may be presented on a "barrel of oil equivalent" or "BOE" basis. BOEs may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation.  A BOE conversion ratio of 6 Mcf:1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.  In addition, as the value ratio between natural gas and crude oil based on the current prices of natural gas and crude oil is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

FINANCIAL OUTLOOKS

Also included in this news release are estimates of Tourmaline's 2023 cash flow, which is based on, among other things, the various assumptions as to production levels, capital expenditures, annual cash flows and other assumptions disclosed in this news release and including Tourmaline's estimated 2023 average daily production of 545,000 boepd, 2023 commodity price assumptions for natural gas ( $6.60 /mcf NYMEX US, $6.06 /mcf AECO, $56.27 /mcf JKM US), crude oil ( $82.42 /bbl WTI US) and an exchange rate assumption of $0.76 (US/CAD). Further, readers are cautioned that such estimate is provided for illustration only and are based on budgets and forecasts that have not been finalized or approved by the Board of Directors and are subject to a variety of additional factors and contingencies including prior years' results. To the extent such estimate constitutes a financial outlook, it was approved by management and the Board of Directors of Tourmaline on September 12, 2022 and is included to provide readers with an understanding of Tourmaline's anticipated cash flow based on the capital expenditure, production and other assumptions described herein and readers are cautioned that the information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This news release contains the term cash flow which is considered "non-GAAP financial measures", This term does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Accordingly, the Company's use of this term may not be comparable to similarly defined measures presented by other companies. Investors are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP and these measures should not be considered to be more meaningful than GAAP measures in evaluating the Company's performance.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Cash Flow

Management uses the term "cash flow" for its own performance measure and to provide shareholders and potential investors with a measurement of the Company's efficiency and its ability to generate the cash necessary to fund its future growth expenditures, to repay debt or to pay dividends. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for cash flow is cash flow from operating activities.  A summary of the reconciliation of cash flow from operating activities to cash flow for the most recently filed quarter, is set forth below:


Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

(000s)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Cash flow from operating activities (per GAAP)

$1,351,481

$    494,673

$ 2,465,130

$ 1,244,802

Change in non-cash working capital

2,445

75,559

(35,228)

(45,245)

Cash flow

$1,353,926

$    570,232

$ 2,429,902

$ 1,199,557

OIL AND GAS METRICS

This news release contains certain oil and gas metrics which do not have standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore such measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies and should not be used to make comparisons. Such metrics have been included in this document to provide readers with additional measures to evaluate the Company's performance; however, such measures are not reliable indicators of the Company's future performance and future performance may not compare to the Company's performance in previous periods and therefore such metrics should not be unduly relied upon.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION REGARDING PRODUCT TYPES

This news release includes references to current, Q3 2022, Q4 2022, and full years 2022 and 2023 average daily production.  The following table is intended to provide supplemental information about the product type composition for each of the production figures that are provided in this news release:


Light and Medium
Crude Oil (1)

Conventional
Natural Gas

Shale Natural Gas

Natural Gas
Liquids (1)

Oil Equivalent
Total


Company Gross
(Bbls)

Company Gross
(Mcf)

Company Gross
(Mcf)

Company Gross
(Bbls)

Company Gross
(Boe)

Q3 2022 Average Daily
Production ...............

43,600

1,224,900

993,300

69,200

482,500

Q4 2022 Average Daily
Production………………

47,600

1,346,800

1,080,200

75,400

527,500

2022 Average Daily
Production ...............

44,800

1,296,600

1,050,000

71,100

507,000

2023 Average Daily
Production ...............

47,900

1,349,200

1,162,400

78,500

545,000







( 1 ) For the purposes of this disclosure, condensate has been combined with Light and Medium Crude Oil as the associated revenues and certain costs of condensate are similar to Light and Medium Crude Oil. Accordingly, NGLs in this disclosure exclude condensate.


GENERAL

See also "Forward-Looking Statements", and "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the most recently filed Management's Discussion and Analysis.

CERTAIN DEFINITIONS:

1H

2H

bbl

bbls/day

bbl/mmcf

bcf

bcfe

bpd or bbl/d

boe

boepd or boe/d

bopd or bbl/d

CCUS

DUC

EP

gj

gjs/d

JKM

mbbls

mmbbls

mboe

mboepd

mcf

mcfpd or mcf/d

mcfe

mmboe

mmbtu

mmbtu/d

mmcf

mmcfpd or mmcf/d

MPa

mstb

natural gas

NCIB

NGL or NGLs

tcf

first half

second half

barrel

barrels per day

barrels per million cubic feet

billion cubic feet

billion cubic feet equivalent

barrels per day

barrel of oil equivalent

barrel of oil equivalent per day

barrel of oil, condensate or liquids per day

carbon capture, usage and storage

drilled but uncompleted wells

exploration and production

gigajoule

gigajoules per day

Japan Korea Marker

thousand barrels

million barrels

thousand barrels of oil equivalent

thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day

thousand cubic feet

thousand cubic feet per day

thousand cubic feet equivalent

million barrels of oil equivalent

million British thermal units

million British thermal units per day

million cubic feet

million cubic feet per day

megapascal

thousand stock tank barrels

conventional natural gas and shale gas

normal course issuer bid

natural gas liquids

trillion cubic feet

ABOUT TOURMALINE OIL CORP.

Tourmaline is Canada's largest and most active natural gas producer dedicated to producing the lowest-emission and lowest-cost natural gas in North America . We are an investment grade exploration and production company providing strong and predictable operating and financial performance through the development of our three core areas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With our existing large reserve base, decades-long drilling inventory, relentless focus on execution and cost management, and industry-leading environmental performance, we are excited to provide shareholders an excellent return on capital, and an attractive source of income through our base dividend and surplus free cash flow distribution strategies.

SOURCE Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/12/c8823.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

pipes in front of crude oil factory

Editor's Picks: Gold Steady, Powell Hawkish; What's Going on With Oil Prices?

Top Stories This Week: Gold Steady, Powell Hawkish; What's Going on With Oil Prices?youtu.be

The gold price had ups and downs this week, but traded within a fairly short range.

It rose to just under US$1,725 per ounce on Monday (September 5) and Thursday (September 8), then fell to around US$1,693 on Tuesday (September 6). It was at about US$1,715 by Friday's (September 9) close.

Gold had summer hot streaks in 2019 and 2020, but it's no secret that the season tends to be slow. This year gold fell about 6 percent over July and August, worse than last year's fairly flat performance.

oil pumps

VIDEO — Eric Nuttall: Oil Facing "Epic" Volatility, How to Break Through the Noise

Eric Nuttall: Oil Facing "Epic" Volatility, How to Break Through the Noiseyoutu.be

With energy crisis headlines gathering steam, the oil market is facing "epic" volatility.

That's according to Eric Nuttall, partner and senior portfolio manager at Ninepoint Partners. He told the Investing News Network that it's more important than ever for investors to break through the noise in the sector.

"Inventories are my BS detector — they're the nexus of supply and demand, and if inventories are falling it tells me that the market is undersupplied," he said, adding, "That's really what I focus on."

Ovintiv Provides Details on Upcoming Montney Webcast and Conference Call

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today provided participant details for its upcoming Montney webcast and conference call:

Ovintiv Provides Details on Upcoming Montney Webcast and Conference Call (CNW Group/Ovintiv Inc.)

Time/Date:

9:00 a.m. MT , Monday September 19, 2022

Webcast Details:

To join the webcast, please click here .

Analysts and investors may participate in the conference call by dialing 888-664-6383 (toll-free in North America ) or 416-764-8650 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

Slides will be available at www.ovintiv.com under Investors/Presentations and Events before markets open on Monday September 19, 2022 .

What to expect:

  • An overview of the Company's differentiated market access and price diversification strategy and how this is driving long-term value for the Company.
  • A detailed review of Ovintiv's Montney resource, including type curves, economics and undeveloped resource.
  • A discussion of Ovintiv's innovative development practices which have led to industry-leading well performance, lower costs, and superior returns, making the Montney competitive across all North American basins.
  • Broad participation from Ovintiv's executive leadership team and Montney leadership team in the webcast and subsequent Q&A session.

The live audio webcast of the event, including slides, also will be available on Ovintiv's website, under Investors/Presentations and Events, and will be archived for approximately 90 days.

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available at www.ovintiv.com , or by contacting:
Investor contact: (888) 525-0304
investor.relations@ovintiv.com

Media contact: (403) 645-2252

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovintiv-provides-details-on-upcoming-montney-webcast-and-conference-call-301619973.html

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/08/c5993.html

Ovintiv Names Ralph Izzo to its Board of Directors

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) ("Ovintiv" or the "Company") today announced that Ralph Izzo has been named as an independent member of its Board of Directors, effective September 6, 2022 and that Bruce Waterman will retire from the Board of Directors effective December 31, 2022 .

Ovintiv Names Ralph Izzo to its Board of Directors (CNW Group/Ovintiv Inc.)

Mr. Izzo, 64, currently serves as the Executive Chair of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated ("PSEG"), having recently retired as their Chair, President and CEO. PSEG is a publicly traded diversified energy holding company, founded in 1903 and has a long history of providing infrastructure to access safe, affordable, reliable, and cleaner energy to customers in New Jersey and Long Island .  Since joining PSEG in 1992, Mr. Izzo has held several significant executive positions within the PSEG family of companies. Mr. Izzo also serves on the Board of Directors of the Bank of New York Mellon.

Mr. Izzo is a member of the U.S. Department of Energy's Fusion Energy Sciences Advisory Committee and the former chair of the Nuclear Energy Institute.  He is also on the Board of Directors for the Edison Electric Institute, Nuclear Electric Insurance Limited, the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce, the Liberty Science Center and the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.  Mr. Izzo is on the advisory board for the University of Pennsylvania's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences Mechanical Engineering and Applied Mechanics Department, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Peddie School and Princeton University's Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment Advisory Council, as well as a member of the Visiting Committee for the Department of Nuclear Engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Columbia University School of Engineering Board of Visitors, and of the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion. In addition, he is a former chair of the Rutgers University Board of Governors and the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce.

Mr. Izzo received his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in mechanical engineering and his Doctor of Philosophy degree in applied physics from Columbia University . He also received a Master of Business Administration degree, with a concentration in finance, from the Rutgers Graduate School of Management.

"We are excited that Ralph is joining our Board. His significant senior leadership experience in operations, strategic planning, finance, risk management, environmental stewardship, and diversity leadership will enhance the board's strengths," said Ovintiv's Chair Peter Dea . "Mr. Izzo is a well-known leader within the utility industry, as well as the national energy policy arena and represents our ongoing Board refreshment process as our third new Director in the past 18-months."

Mr. Waterman joined the board in 2010 and served on various committees over his tenure including Audit Committee Chair from 2017 until 2022. Mr. Waterman's wealth of finance, energy industry and government relations experience benefited the Company immensely. "On behalf of the Board and leadership team, I would like to thank Bruce for his many contributions and wise counsel over the last 12 years," said Mr. Dea. Brendan McCracken , Ovintiv's President and CEO noted "the Company is grateful for Mr. Waterman's years of service and dedication and we wish him well in retirement."

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available on the Company's website, www.ovintiv.com , or by contacting:

Investor contact:

(888) 525-0304

Media contact:

(403) 645-2252

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovintiv-names-ralph-izzo-to-its-board-of-directors-301617867.html

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/06/c9206.html

